ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Horry County officials may consider changes after Garden City beach umbrella accident

GARDEN CITY — Horry County officials have not confirmed whether policy changes will be made after a woman was killed Aug. 10 by a beach umbrella at Garden City beach. Tammy Perreault, 63, of Surfside Beach, was killed after being struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind along Garden City beach, local officials had reported. The accident garnered national media attention.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Three Myrtle Beach Residents Sentenced After Stealing from the Government

Two family members from Myrtle Beach were sentenced to federal prison for defrauding the government and a third was sentenced to probation yesterday. 48 year old Donna Karakatsani was sentenced to two years behind bars, her 29 year old son Ivo Krasimirov Ivanov was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison and the step-father 54 year old Todor Milkov Stoenchev was sentenced to five years of probation. The family stole over $500,000 from the government by filing false tax returns and stealing stimulus checks. The IRS began investigating the family in 2020.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

Considering buying an over-the-counter hearing aid? North Myrtle Beach audiologist suggests a visit

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hearing aids can be bought over-the-counter starting in the fall, but consumers will still pay a hefty price, according to one North Myrtle Beach expert. Tommi Stanley, an audiologist at Grand Strand Hearing, admits the price for over-the-counter hearing aids will be cheaper than buying it from a medical […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Fraud#The Coronavirus Aid#American
wfxb.com

‘Baby Boy Horry’ Trial Date Set for October

The trial date has been set for a woman charged in the 2008 death of her newborn in Horry County. Jennifer Sahr who is charged with homicide by child abuse in the ‘Baby Boy Horry’ case is scheduled to appear in court during the week of October 10th. Utility workers found the baby in December 2008 wrapped in a tote bag in the woods in an area off Highway 544 on Meadowbrook Drive outside of Conway. U.S. Marshals arrested Sahr in March 2020 in North Myrtle Beach. An arrest warrant states that the baby was born alive and still alive when it was abandoned.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
sclawyersweekly.com

68-year-old motorcyclist settles crash claims for $1.2M

A 68-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured when he crashed his bike into an oncoming vehicle has settled his claims for $1.2 million. Mark Bringardner of Bringardner Injury Law Firm in Charleston said that the plaintiff, Croner Simmons Jr., was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17 near Surfside Beach on Oct. 1, 2019, when defendant Jacques Legare attempted ...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
Coastal Observer

Townhouse plans draw threat of suit over density

A citizens group is prepared to mount a legal challenge if Georgetown County approves two townhouse developments in the Parkersville community with a total of 109 units. “If it’s approved as-is, I think I can safely say we would appeal it,” said Cindy Person, attorney for Keep It Green.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
IRS
wfxb.com

Juvenile Killed in Conway Shooting Identified by Coroner

The Horry County Coroner has identified the juvenile that was killed in the shooting in Conway on Saturday afternoon we’ve been updating you about throughout the week. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the boy as 14 year old Christopher Garrett. Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home on Bear Bluff Road. According to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, a 13 year old boy was also shot at but was not hit or injured during the incident. The suspect was detained, had a detention hearing yesterday and will remain in custody for 10 days until the next hearing. The suspect is charged with murder in connection to the death of the 14 year old and attempted murder for allegedly shooting at the 13 year old. Horry County Police are handling the investigation.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

$30 million given to Myrtle Beach to help drain storm water

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach received $30 million from the State of South Carolina to pay for a deepwater ocean fallout project on 24th Avenue North, according to the city's Facebook post on Thursday. The project includes the installation of 84 inch pipes to...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

75-year-old woman drowns in North Myrtle Beach

One person drowned in North Myrtle Beach yesterday. The person was found dead following an ocean rescue Wednesday evening in North Myrtle Beach, according to City Spokesperson Donald Graham. A 75-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after crews were called at 6:10 p.m. to 15th Avenue...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

California Man Visits Myrtle Beach Shelter, Adopts Dog Who Never Had a Visitor

We’ve partnered with the Maguire Law Firm to bring you Carolina Kindness stories each Wednesday. Have a story to share with us? Email us at carolinakindness@wfxb.com. A dog’s journey from Myrtle Beach to California. WFXB received a report from Kind Keeper Animal Animal Rescue about a special adoption. Leanne Dornseif says a dog that has been at their shelter for 8 months, Emila, has been adopted. “We never thought it would take her so long to find a home! In the 8 months that she was here she never even had a visitor until Tim (her adopter) finally came and visited her, ” says Dornseif. The adopter, Tim, lives in California. Now there will be a cross country road trip to get her there. Donations are being collected for the trip. You can follow the journey on Facebook and donate to the cause and in helping others like Emila find a forever home.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy