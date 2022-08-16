Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Horry County officials may consider changes after Garden City beach umbrella accident
GARDEN CITY — Horry County officials have not confirmed whether policy changes will be made after a woman was killed Aug. 10 by a beach umbrella at Garden City beach. Tammy Perreault, 63, of Surfside Beach, was killed after being struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind along Garden City beach, local officials had reported. The accident garnered national media attention.
wfxb.com
Three Myrtle Beach Residents Sentenced After Stealing from the Government
Two family members from Myrtle Beach were sentenced to federal prison for defrauding the government and a third was sentenced to probation yesterday. 48 year old Donna Karakatsani was sentenced to two years behind bars, her 29 year old son Ivo Krasimirov Ivanov was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison and the step-father 54 year old Todor Milkov Stoenchev was sentenced to five years of probation. The family stole over $500,000 from the government by filing false tax returns and stealing stimulus checks. The IRS began investigating the family in 2020.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested for ‘unlawful conduct toward a child’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach daycare worker is facing criminal charges after a witness reported observing inappropriate, sometimes violent behavior towards children. The Horry County Police Department arrested Megan Nicole Sallee, 22, Wednesday and charged her with unlawful conduct toward a child. The report gathered by the Horry...
WMBF
Responding to a need: State law requires ‘988′ on the back of student ID’s
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - On July 16, 2022, “988″ became the new crisis lifeline, nationwide. But two weeks before the change, a new South Carolina specific law went into effect, requiring all schools, that offer grades 7-12, to add “988″ and at least one other crisis resource on the back of school-issued identification cards.
South Carolina Department of Public Safety to increase enforcement in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety will increase enforcement in Marion County over the next two days to combat crashes. On Thursday and Friday, the SCDPS will increase enforcement along the following roads in Marion County: US-76, US-378, US-501 and US-301, according to a news release. There have been […]
‘Disturbing:’ 21% of gun deaths in coverage area 19 years old and younger
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13’s shootings map shows 80 people have died from gun violence in our area in 2022. Seventeen of the 80, or just over 21%, killed are 19 years old and younger. The youngest victim was an 8-year-old boy in Florence County. The most recent victim was a 14-year-old in a […]
Police: 2 people bitten by sharks at a South Carolina beach on the same day
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Two people were bitten by sharks off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on the same day, according to police. The Myrtle Beach Police Department told WPDE that two people were bitten by sharks on Monday within blocks of each other. According to WSOC,...
Considering buying an over-the-counter hearing aid? North Myrtle Beach audiologist suggests a visit
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hearing aids can be bought over-the-counter starting in the fall, but consumers will still pay a hefty price, according to one North Myrtle Beach expert. Tommi Stanley, an audiologist at Grand Strand Hearing, admits the price for over-the-counter hearing aids will be cheaper than buying it from a medical […]
Horry County Animal Care Center closed to assist with police investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Animal Care Center will be temporarily closed while staff assists police with an investigation, according to police. The shelter will be closed until at least Monday, police said. The shelter won’t be taking in any animals and will not be able to hold adoptions, police said. Rescues […]
wfxb.com
‘Baby Boy Horry’ Trial Date Set for October
The trial date has been set for a woman charged in the 2008 death of her newborn in Horry County. Jennifer Sahr who is charged with homicide by child abuse in the ‘Baby Boy Horry’ case is scheduled to appear in court during the week of October 10th. Utility workers found the baby in December 2008 wrapped in a tote bag in the woods in an area off Highway 544 on Meadowbrook Drive outside of Conway. U.S. Marshals arrested Sahr in March 2020 in North Myrtle Beach. An arrest warrant states that the baby was born alive and still alive when it was abandoned.
sclawyersweekly.com
68-year-old motorcyclist settles crash claims for $1.2M
A 68-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured when he crashed his bike into an oncoming vehicle has settled his claims for $1.2 million. Mark Bringardner of Bringardner Injury Law Firm in Charleston said that the plaintiff, Croner Simmons Jr., was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17 near Surfside Beach on Oct. 1, 2019, when defendant Jacques Legare attempted ...
Coastal Observer
Townhouse plans draw threat of suit over density
A citizens group is prepared to mount a legal challenge if Georgetown County approves two townhouse developments in the Parkersville community with a total of 109 units. “If it’s approved as-is, I think I can safely say we would appeal it,” said Cindy Person, attorney for Keep It Green.
wfxb.com
Juvenile Killed in Conway Shooting Identified by Coroner
The Horry County Coroner has identified the juvenile that was killed in the shooting in Conway on Saturday afternoon we’ve been updating you about throughout the week. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the boy as 14 year old Christopher Garrett. Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home on Bear Bluff Road. According to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, a 13 year old boy was also shot at but was not hit or injured during the incident. The suspect was detained, had a detention hearing yesterday and will remain in custody for 10 days until the next hearing. The suspect is charged with murder in connection to the death of the 14 year old and attempted murder for allegedly shooting at the 13 year old. Horry County Police are handling the investigation.
40 beagles and hounds need a new home after massive SC neglect case leads to overcrowded shelter
Conway, S.C. — One South Carolina animal shelter is filled to the brim with new animals after two investigations of mistreatment brought in 130 animals. One of the investigations on Aug. 8 led officers to the Conway area, where they said they found a large number of dogs in a pen with no shelter, food or water.
WTVM
‘Our vacation is ruined’: Fiery crash destroys family’s rental property, several cars
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/ Gray News) - A car crash involving a beach rental property has created a nightmare situation for a family vacationing in South Carolina. After a year of planning, booking a rental home and getting their family of 28 together, the Lehoisky family said their vacation took a turn for the worse over the weekend.
wpde.com
$30 million given to Myrtle Beach to help drain storm water
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach received $30 million from the State of South Carolina to pay for a deepwater ocean fallout project on 24th Avenue North, according to the city's Facebook post on Thursday. The project includes the installation of 84 inch pipes to...
WMBF
City seeks to honor more veterans, civilians who served at former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach wants to make sure that everyone who served or worked at the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base is honored. The Wall of Service at Warbird Park has the names of over 3,000 names etched into it. It honors both veterans and civilians for their service at the former air base.
myrtlebeachsc.com
75-year-old woman drowns in North Myrtle Beach
One person drowned in North Myrtle Beach yesterday. The person was found dead following an ocean rescue Wednesday evening in North Myrtle Beach, according to City Spokesperson Donald Graham. A 75-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after crews were called at 6:10 p.m. to 15th Avenue...
wfxb.com
California Man Visits Myrtle Beach Shelter, Adopts Dog Who Never Had a Visitor
We’ve partnered with the Maguire Law Firm to bring you Carolina Kindness stories each Wednesday. Have a story to share with us? Email us at carolinakindness@wfxb.com. A dog’s journey from Myrtle Beach to California. WFXB received a report from Kind Keeper Animal Animal Rescue about a special adoption. Leanne Dornseif says a dog that has been at their shelter for 8 months, Emila, has been adopted. “We never thought it would take her so long to find a home! In the 8 months that she was here she never even had a visitor until Tim (her adopter) finally came and visited her, ” says Dornseif. The adopter, Tim, lives in California. Now there will be a cross country road trip to get her there. Donations are being collected for the trip. You can follow the journey on Facebook and donate to the cause and in helping others like Emila find a forever home.
WMBF
Georgetown Planning Commission rejects 2 development plans following residential complaints
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Council chambers packed Georgetown County’s planning commission meeting Thursday night as residents expressed concerns about two new housing projects on Pawleys Island. The meeting lasted close to four hours with a majority of that time being used for public comment. The main concern heading...
