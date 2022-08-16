Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
hotnewhiphop.com
Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Najee Harris left Alabama 'for like two weeks' after being 'belittled' by Nick Saban
Before the Pittsburgh Steelers used a first-round pick during the 2021 NFL Draft to land running back Najee Harris, Harris became a household name featuring for the Alabama Crimson Tide and playing under head coach Nick Saban from 2017 through the 2020 college football season. Unsurprisingly, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg recently...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update
Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama Football: Three reasons Bryce Young won’t win the Heisman
Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young exceeded lofty expectations to keep the Heisman Trophy in Tuscaloosa in 2021, his first year as a starter. I think it’s unlikely that Bryce repeats as the Heisman winner, but it’s not because I’m not confident in the signal caller. I agree...
Steelers RB Najee Harris reveals how he stood up to Nick Saban at Alabama
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris had a breakout rookie season last year. He showed that he was ready for the NFL day one. Apparently, it didn’t happen overnight either. Harris was a strong, powerful tailback in college at Alabama for Nick Saban. But unlike many of Saban’s players, Harris was not one to back down from the legendary coach.
Yardbarker
Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr’s game play will be crucial versus Seahawks
Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. have been noticeably absent, but that hasn’t been a training camp story because of the drama surrounding Teven Jenkins and Roquan Smith. Now with both players back healthy, pre-season game two is going to be imperative for both players. Kyler Gordon and Velus...
NFL・
Report: Mecole Hardman Being Evaluated for Groin Injury
He reportedly hobbled to the medical tent after he landed awkwardly when trying to make a play, and was later carted off the practice field.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Bears rookie WR Velus Jones Jr. shows off elite speed
The Chicago Bears waited until the third round of the 2022 NFL draft to select a wide receiver, but they got themselves a burner in Tennessee’s Velus Jones Jr., who is already showing off his elite speed in preseason action. Jones may be 25 years old as a rookie,...
HS football preview, 2022: From Flacco to Lynch, this small town is a QB factory
Certain towns are known for certain things. Take Audubon for instance. Most will say it’s a baseball town. The high school program has won eight state championships - most among public schools and tied for second in state history with Bishop Eustace and Seton Hall Prep. The last came in 2012, the second of back-to-back Group 1 titles.
WATCH: Viral Video Of Fan Trolling Ben Simmons At The Mall
On Wednesday, a video was going around Twitter of a fan trolling Ben Simmons at the mall. Simmons was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets last season.
High school football season preview 2022: South Walton rebooting after historic season
SANTA ROSA BEACH — Phil Tisa is entering his 11th season at South Walton and is coming off his best season ever. The Seahawks were loaded with Division 1 talent especially with starting quarterback Kemper Hodges (Air Force) and record-setting wide receiver Cade Roberts (USF), and their historic season ended with a region finals loss in the playoffs. Tisa will be tasked with keeping the wheel turning this season. He lost a lot of offensive talent. Hodges accounted for 3,077 yards passing and 1,169 yards rushing along...
Comments / 0