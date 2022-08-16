ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update

Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
TAMPA, FL
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
Yardbarker

Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr’s game play will be crucial versus Seahawks

Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. have been noticeably absent, but that hasn’t been a training camp story because of the drama surrounding Teven Jenkins and Roquan Smith. Now with both players back healthy, pre-season game two is going to be imperative for both players. Kyler Gordon and Velus...
NFL
Northwest Florida Daily News

High school football season preview 2022: South Walton rebooting after historic season

SANTA ROSA BEACH — Phil Tisa is entering his 11th season at South Walton and is coming off his best season ever. The Seahawks were loaded with Division 1 talent especially with starting quarterback Kemper Hodges (Air Force) and record-setting wide receiver Cade Roberts (USF), and their historic season ended with a region finals loss in the playoffs.  Tisa will be tasked with keeping the wheel turning this season. He lost a lot of offensive talent. Hodges accounted for 3,077 yards passing and 1,169 yards rushing along...
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL

