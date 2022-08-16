ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Long Island City Partnership Appoints New President

The Long Island City Partnership has named a new president, taking over the position that was held by Liz Lusskin who left the organization in May after a 9-year stint. Laura Rothrock, a development strategist who has been a consultant with the partnership since March 2021, is viewed an expert when it comes to the inner workings of Business Improvement Districts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
De Niro’s Building a Massive Astoria Move Studio Complex, Protesters Call Him Out for Not Using Union Labor

Robert De Niro is currently developing a massive studio complex in Astoria—although he is coming under fire for hiring non-union construction workers to help build it. Around 100 protesters rallied outside the Tribeca Film Center in Lower Manhattan Wednesday to demand the legendary actor only employ unionized workers to construct his new studio complex. The center hosts the Tribeca Film Festival, which De Niro co-founded in 2002.
