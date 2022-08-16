Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:
1-3-3, FB:
(one, three, three; FB: zero)
