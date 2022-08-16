ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

7-3-4, FIREBALL: 9

(seven, three, four; FIREBALL: nine)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
The Associated Press

IL Lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-five) (nine, four, three; Fireball: eight) (three, two, zero; Fireball: three) Pick Four-Midday. 4-7-2-3, Fireball:. (four, seven, two, three; Fireball: zero) Pick Four-Evening. 4-1-0-5, Fireball: 1. (four, one, zero, five; Fireball: one) Lucky Day Lotto. 01-19-31-40-42.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Minnesota United hosts Austin in Western Conference action

Austin FC (14-5-6, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (11-9-5, fourth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC +106, Austin FC +214, Draw +281; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United hosts Austin in Western Conference action. United is 8-5-4 against conference opponents....
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Lottery#The Texas Lottery
Austonia

Millennials on the move: Where ex-Austinites are choosing to settle

Most millennials love Austin but for the few looking for a change of scenery, they're not traveling too far. A report put together by Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau shows 69% of born and raised Austinites at the age of 26 have chosen to stay put in the capital city. As for the other 31%, 18% are moving to these other Texas cities for job opportunities: Similarly, looking at where millennials settling in Austin at age 26 are coming from, the report shows top places are Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Storms bring heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning to Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Who is ready for some rain?! A storm system is moving into the Austin area and is expected to bring rain between 2-7 p.m. Some severe storms are likely in the area. Heavy rain, lightning and winds up to 40 mph are likely with the storms. Some...
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas on Wednesday put to death a man who fatally stabbed a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago, the second execution this year in what has been the nation’s busiest death penalty state. Kosoul Chanthakoummane, 41, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville and was pronounced dead at 6:33 p.m. He was condemned for fatally stabbing 40-year-old Sarah Walker in July 2006. She was found stabbed more than 30 times in a model home in McKinney, about 30 miles (48 km) north of Dallas. In a brief statement after he was strapped to the death chamber gurney, Chanthakoummane thanked Jesus Christ, ministers with the Texas prison system and “all these people in my life that aided me in this journey.” Although no relatives of Walker attended the execution, he offered a message to them: “I pray my death will bring them peace.”
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Caught on camera: Non-supercell tornado in Liberty Hill

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - FOX 7 viewer Michael McCluskey caught what appears to be a non-supercell tornado on camera as a storm line approached Central Texas Thursday afternoon. Initially, the video was believed to be showing a dust devil. FOX 7 Austin Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe says otherwise. "[It's] probably a...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
101x.com

The Weekend 420 Buzz August 19th-21st

Things to do in Austin this weekend. When and where to do them. Brought to you by: Smoking Burnouts. The 2nd Annual Shuckfest | Hotel Vegas & Volstead Lounge | 6PM – 11PM. Schuckfest is back! For the second year, Austin Oyster Co will host Shuckfest at Hotel Vegas on Friday, August 19th. Featuring over 4,000 oysters from over 20 farms, the event will raise money for Shellfish Growers Climate Coalition and Southern Smoke. Tickets start at $25.
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Ohio man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine, officials said. William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.
CADIZ, OH
The Associated Press

Crisis looms without big cuts to over-tapped Colorado River

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hydroelectric turbines may stop turning. Las Vegas and Phoenix may be forced to restrict water usage or growth. Farmers might cease growing some crops, leaving fields of lettuce and melons to turn to dust. Those are a few of the dire consequences that could result if states, cities and farms across the American West cannot agree on how to cut the amount of water they draw from the Colorado River. Yet for years, seven states that depend on the river have allowed more water to be taken from it than nature can replenish. Despite widespread recognition of the crisis, the states missed a deadline this week to propose major cuts that the federal government has said are necessary. And again, the government failed to force harsh decisions and stopped short of imposing the cuts on its own, despite previous threats to do so.
UTAH STATE
107-3 KISS-FM

Is This Weird Austin, Texas House Haunted By Shadow People?

One thing people like to do sometimes, much like myself, is look at houses they can or can't afford. It's always neat to see pieces of real estate, especially that define whatever state your living in. So what do you say to doing that right now? Let's take a look around and see if there's any interesting houses we can look at shall we? A quick scan of Zillow has revealed this house in Austin, Texas. 3 beds, 2 baths, all Texan if you ask us.
AUSTIN, TX
TODAY.com

Texas teacher who works 2 jobs gets special surprise from TODAY

Fred Tabares, an art teacher in Austin, Texas, works part-time as a restaurant dishwasher to help pay for school supplies. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff highlights Mr. T’s lasting impact on his students and joins Pepsi with a generous donation to the school as part of TODAY’s Back to School Supply Drive.Aug. 17, 2022.
AUSTIN, TX
thetexastasty.com

Backdraft Pizzeria In Austin – Detailed Review

Established in 2015, Backdraft Pizzeria is a family-owned establishment that specializes in hand-crafted, Italian thin crust pizza and Belgian Liege waffles. Everything is made fresh to order in-house. This detailed review will give you everything you need before visiting Backdraft Pizzeria. Backdraft Pizzeria Menu. Backdraft Pizzeria specializes in 12” thin-crust...
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy