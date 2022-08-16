ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

Fallen Soldier Ride raises funds for Veterans Home

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Veterans riding together for a worthy cause. The Bangor Chapter of the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association hosted its 13th fallen soldier ride Saturday. Starting at the Bangor VFW, the riders traveled along back roads to a campground in Eddington to enjoy lunch and live music.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Champion the Cure Challenge Returns

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Cyclists and runners kicked off the 2022 Champion the Cure Challenge Saturday. This marks the 13th year of the challenge at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Brewer. All proceeds benefit services at Northern Light Cancer Care. Plus, a portion will go towards purchasing a...
BREWER, ME
wabi.tv

Dakin takin’ over as Bangor closes Pancoe pool

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks the final swim session at Bangor’s Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center. With a hot weekend arriving, all is not lost. The city does have enough lifeguards to operate Dakin Pool. This comes after the pool was largely unable to operate this year because of...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Belfast Harbor Fest kicks off

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Friday’s beautiful weather was a fitting backdrop for the kickoff to the Belfast Harbor Fest. It’s a weekend-long celebration of the city’s shipbuilding history and local business. Friday’s “Evening by the Bay” auction featured dozens of items, including artwork, gift certificates, and even...
BELFAST, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Pets & Animals
Local
Maine Sports
City
Livermore Falls, ME
City
Waterville, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Waterville, ME
Sports
Waterville, ME
Lifestyle
City
Winslow, ME
Waterville, ME
Pets & Animals
Winslow, ME
Sports
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21

Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pitbull
wabi.tv

Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish to return to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Preparations are underway to turn the Union Street Complex into a temporary set of wiffle ball fields for this Saturday. This is all part of Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish tournament that seeks to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Maine. “We became a nonprofit organization...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Students learn about animal care and operations at Jackson Lab

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks the last day for 8 high school students from around Eastern Maine who’ve been part of a paid, nine-week Animal Care and Operations Apprenticeship program at the Jackson Lab’s Bar Harbor Campus. Students from MDI, Ellsworth, Bucksport and Brewer High Schools,...
BAR HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor cross country returns for new season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Rams cross country programs are expecting to compete at the statewide level. The boys have a handful of recent 2nd place finishes, while the girls have a returning roster that can bring the program to new, historic heights. A big part of the team’s...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Down East School of Fencing brings sport to the area

VERONA ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - Down East School of Fencing on Verona Island has been teaching the fundamentals of the sport from the ground up since 1996. The school offers classes for 8-year-olds all the way up to one of their 72-year-old students. “We have to go back to the...
VERONA ISLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bat
wabi.tv

Bangor Brewer Lanes to offer junior league

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Brewer Lanes is bringing back a Saturday junior bowling league on Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. that will run through April. League organizer Cole Frey said the alley was pleased with the early-year numbers of 20 bowlers, so the league offering three games per day for $5 including shoe rental is on its way back.
BANGOR, ME
WGME

Viewer video: Shark feasts on fish near Portland's Cliff Island

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Viewer video sent to CBS13 shows a shark eating a fish near Portland's Cliff Island. Since Maine’s first fatal shark attack in Harpswell in 2020, purple flags are now used on many beaches to make swimmers more aware of sharks. Officials are reminding people not to...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Ideas welcome for Skowhegan riverfront redesign

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The town of Skowhegan and the non profit Main Street Skowhegan are inviting the community to share their ideas for redesigning the Riverfront between 39 and 225 Water Street. The goal is to make the area enjoyable for pedestrians and bikers, river viewing and river access.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Q106.5

Give A Dog A Home Rescue in Sebec Looking For Help

Give a Dog a Home Rescue is based in Sebec, Maine. It is a registered nonprofit, and a state of Maine licensed animal rescue shelter and charitable organization. They have 16 dogs arriving this week from Texas and three from Hawaii. The animals come from overcrowded shelters where when they get overcrowded they euthanize the animals.
SEBEC, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pets
Z107.3

Take A Fall Foliage Ride On The Belfast & Moosehead Railroad

The most beautiful time of the year in Maine will be here before you know it. Just a personal opinion, but fall is my favorite time of the year. Crisp days, football, and of course, amazing foliage. There are people in many parts of the country that don't get to experience the beauty of the changing of the seasons in Maine, so I consider myself very lucky.
BELFAST, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy