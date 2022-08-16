Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Solar power in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural DevelopmentThe Maine WriterMaine State
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
wabi.tv
Fallen Soldier Ride raises funds for Veterans Home
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Veterans riding together for a worthy cause. The Bangor Chapter of the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association hosted its 13th fallen soldier ride Saturday. Starting at the Bangor VFW, the riders traveled along back roads to a campground in Eddington to enjoy lunch and live music.
wabi.tv
Champion the Cure Challenge Returns
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Cyclists and runners kicked off the 2022 Champion the Cure Challenge Saturday. This marks the 13th year of the challenge at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Brewer. All proceeds benefit services at Northern Light Cancer Care. Plus, a portion will go towards purchasing a...
wabi.tv
Dakin takin’ over as Bangor closes Pancoe pool
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks the final swim session at Bangor’s Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center. With a hot weekend arriving, all is not lost. The city does have enough lifeguards to operate Dakin Pool. This comes after the pool was largely unable to operate this year because of...
wabi.tv
Belfast Harbor Fest kicks off
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Friday’s beautiful weather was a fitting backdrop for the kickoff to the Belfast Harbor Fest. It’s a weekend-long celebration of the city’s shipbuilding history and local business. Friday’s “Evening by the Bay” auction featured dozens of items, including artwork, gift certificates, and even...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Bangor Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association holding 13th Fallen Soldier Ride
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor chapter of the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association is holding their 13th Fallen Soldier Ride this weekend. The group is leaving the Bangor VFW at 10 am and will take back roads all the way to a campground in Eddington. Skip Marshall says they are...
wabi.tv
Victor Grange in Fairfield celebrates 20th anniversary of their Senior Circle
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Victor Grange in Fairfield is celebrating their 20th anniversary of their Senior Circle. The circle meets once a month to socialize, share meals, play games, and make new friends. The grange was originally formed as a society for farmers in the region. It now serves...
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21
Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.
One of the biggest disc golf tournaments in Maine is happening this weekend
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — From Friday through Sunday, Maine is hosting one of the biggest disc golf tournaments yet at Pineland Farms in New Glouster and the Bittersweet Ridge Disc Golf in North Yarmouth. David Burley is one of the founders of the Maine State Championships. "This event posts...
RELATED PEOPLE
wabi.tv
Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish to return to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Preparations are underway to turn the Union Street Complex into a temporary set of wiffle ball fields for this Saturday. This is all part of Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish tournament that seeks to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Maine. “We became a nonprofit organization...
wabi.tv
Students learn about animal care and operations at Jackson Lab
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks the last day for 8 high school students from around Eastern Maine who’ve been part of a paid, nine-week Animal Care and Operations Apprenticeship program at the Jackson Lab’s Bar Harbor Campus. Students from MDI, Ellsworth, Bucksport and Brewer High Schools,...
wabi.tv
Bangor cross country returns for new season
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Rams cross country programs are expecting to compete at the statewide level. The boys have a handful of recent 2nd place finishes, while the girls have a returning roster that can bring the program to new, historic heights. A big part of the team’s...
wabi.tv
Down East School of Fencing brings sport to the area
VERONA ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - Down East School of Fencing on Verona Island has been teaching the fundamentals of the sport from the ground up since 1996. The school offers classes for 8-year-olds all the way up to one of their 72-year-old students. “We have to go back to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
Bangor Brewer Lanes to offer junior league
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Brewer Lanes is bringing back a Saturday junior bowling league on Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. that will run through April. League organizer Cole Frey said the alley was pleased with the early-year numbers of 20 bowlers, so the league offering three games per day for $5 including shoe rental is on its way back.
WGME
Viewer video: Shark feasts on fish near Portland's Cliff Island
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Viewer video sent to CBS13 shows a shark eating a fish near Portland's Cliff Island. Since Maine’s first fatal shark attack in Harpswell in 2020, purple flags are now used on many beaches to make swimmers more aware of sharks. Officials are reminding people not to...
wabi.tv
Ideas welcome for Skowhegan riverfront redesign
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The town of Skowhegan and the non profit Main Street Skowhegan are inviting the community to share their ideas for redesigning the Riverfront between 39 and 225 Water Street. The goal is to make the area enjoyable for pedestrians and bikers, river viewing and river access.
Give A Dog A Home Rescue in Sebec Looking For Help
Give a Dog a Home Rescue is based in Sebec, Maine. It is a registered nonprofit, and a state of Maine licensed animal rescue shelter and charitable organization. They have 16 dogs arriving this week from Texas and three from Hawaii. The animals come from overcrowded shelters where when they get overcrowded they euthanize the animals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is It Too Soon To Wonder About Fall Foliage in Maine?
The past couple of days of steady, gentle, soaking rain was just want the lawn ordered. Actually, it’s about a third of the amount the lawn ordered, but at least it is a start. And next week’s forecast for the Bangor region has 3 or 4 days of probable...
Poker Run This Weekend Starts in Portland and Ends With a Carnival in Naples
The first card is handed out at Big Moose Harley Davidson. I am so excited to hang out with my favorite motorcycle club, the Vacation Land V-Twin Cruisers. I am an adopted biker. I have the cut, just not the bike. If you have a bike, that's even better because,...
wabi.tv
Veazie 5K to honor Bangor City Councilor, Sarah Dubay, who passed away from lung cancer
VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - It’s been nine months since Bangor City Councilor Sarah Dubay passed away from lung cancer. The 46-year-old was in her first term on the Council. Her memory still lives on with her friends, family, and community. On Saturday, August 20, they’re holding a 5K run...
Take A Fall Foliage Ride On The Belfast & Moosehead Railroad
The most beautiful time of the year in Maine will be here before you know it. Just a personal opinion, but fall is my favorite time of the year. Crisp days, football, and of course, amazing foliage. There are people in many parts of the country that don't get to experience the beauty of the changing of the seasons in Maine, so I consider myself very lucky.
Comments / 0