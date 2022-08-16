Aug. 18, 1887: The Comet informed readers that “Mr. W.K. McCalmon left Tuesday for his home at Smithville, Ohio. Mr. McCalmon is a fresco painter and has been here for several months at work on the Piedmont House. He is a fine workman as a glimpse at his work will testify. The old City Hotel under the almost magic touch of the two painters, McCalmon and Lee Williman, has been transformed into the Piedmont House and is today the handsomest hotel in East Tennessee. Every room in the house has been painted in oil and the ceiling frescoed. The parlor and office are handsomely done but the dining room is really a jem (sic). The ceiling is decorated with flowers and fruits and the walls with a handsome frieze and (indecipherable). We are proud of our hotel, and justly so.”

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO