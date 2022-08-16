Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Remembering Gus, Pal, Arvil and Gurney: A Hamburger Hall of Fame
From trips up the old Elizabethton Highway, we remember Gurney Campbell’s Gurney Burgers, the ones that got the attention of Charles Kuralt from CBS News. At a gas station in the Knox County community of Powell, we’ve had Hump Burgers, memorializing Buster Moore’s character “Humphammer” from “The Bonnie Lou and Buster Show.”
Main Street Elizabethton announces Christmas Parade timeline
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Main Street Elizabethton announced its holiday lineup on Thursday, naming the year’s theme and dates. According to a release from the organization, the parade will take place Saturday, December 10 at 6 p.m. This year’s parade theme is “Silver Bells” and will honor the Elizabethton Senior Center as the annual Grand […]
elizabethton.com
Robert W. “Bob” Cable Jr.
Robert W. “Bob” Cable Jr. passed away on August 14, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center at the age of 85. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert W. Cable Sr. and Pansy Wyatt Cable; brothers, Wayne and Charles; sister, Joann Pickel; and his wife of 56 years, Brenda F. Bishop Cable.
Johnson City Press
Chestnut Mountain Ramblers return to Carter Fold
HILTONS — After making its Carter Family Fold debut earlier this year, the Chestnut Mountain Ramblers will return to the historic music venue this weekend. The old-time bluegrass band will perform Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m. in Hiltons.
Johnson City Press
Designs on display: Quilters show off work this weekend
KINGSPORT — You might spot a black bear at the Renaissance Center this weekend — but not to worry, they’re only featured on quilts as part of the The First Frontier Quilters of Kingsport Challenge Quilt Show. “The theme this year is 'For the Love of Tennessee’...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 18
Aug. 18, 1887: The Comet informed readers that “Mr. W.K. McCalmon left Tuesday for his home at Smithville, Ohio. Mr. McCalmon is a fresco painter and has been here for several months at work on the Piedmont House. He is a fine workman as a glimpse at his work will testify. The old City Hotel under the almost magic touch of the two painters, McCalmon and Lee Williman, has been transformed into the Piedmont House and is today the handsomest hotel in East Tennessee. Every room in the house has been painted in oil and the ceiling frescoed. The parlor and office are handsomely done but the dining room is really a jem (sic). The ceiling is decorated with flowers and fruits and the walls with a handsome frieze and (indecipherable). We are proud of our hotel, and justly so.”
Cherokee Heritage day to bring living tribal history to Sycamore Shoals
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is set to host multiple demonstrations and experiences surrounding Cherokee culture later in August, and the public is invited to attend. According to a release from the park, educational and artistic events will begin at 10 a.m. on August 27 and continue until 5 p.m. that […]
New to Town: The Crazy Daisies
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two friends are showcasing not only their work but also the work of other artisans across the region through their new storefront, ‘The Crazy Daisies’. The new shop brings unique T-shirt designs, jewelry, cups, and more to Blountville. The Crazy Daisies just opened on Highway 11-W. Co-Owners Megan Vittatoe and Chelsey […]
Jonesborough meat plant decision delayed
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The first stage of determining where a new meat processing plant will be located was delayed after the Jonesborough Regional Planning Commission failed to declare a quorum. Commissioners were set to decide between two parcels of land to re-zone to accommodate the plant, but not enough showed up to vote. Two […]
Black Olive fully opens in downtown JC
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After months of work, a brand-new Black Olive location has opened in downtown Johnson City. Starting on Tuesday, the business’s soft opening ended, and co-owners Kinsey Holliday and Moe Farrouki were happy to welcome in guests for some of their first regular hours. “It’s been really exciting just to finally […]
Johnson City PD recommends city jail closure
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s police department (JCPD) is recommending a move that would lead to the closure of the city jail, which houses female inmates through a contract with the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC). City commissioners heard a presentation from police before their Thursday night meeting outlining reasons for the recommendation. […]
Johnson City Press
Sullivan Commission rejects pay-to-stay proposal
BLOUNTVILLE — Pay-to-stay won't be coming to inmates in the Sullivan County Jail. At least not for now. The Sullivan County Commission rejected a proposal to request that county judiciary invoke a $35-per-day room-and-board charge to inmates in the jail. As amended, it would only have applied to inmates once they were convicted and sentenced.
Johnson City Press
Church news
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible Study for all ages will be held on Sunday at 10 a.m. The morning worship service will begin at 11 a.m. The evening service will start at 6:30. Family Fellowship, Kids Blast and Ridge Point Teens will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
WCSO honors veteran sergeant following long battle with cancer
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — In the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) community, no one fights alone. Early Tuesday morning, retired WCSO Sgt. Ralph Gent, 57, died surrounded by family and friends following a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Gent joined the WCSO in 1995 after serving in the U.S. Army, according to WCSO officials. He […]
These two cities in TN named the best markets for house flipping in the United States
Looking to flip a house? One study says those looking to get into the house flipping business should pay close attention to two cities in Tennessee.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton, Watauga elected leaders face no opposition in November election
ELIZABETHTON — With half of the 24 members of the Carter County Commission being replaced with the new term starting in September, there is a lot of potential for changes in the county government’s direction over the next four years. That won’t be the case for the two...
Tusculum VFD responds to head-on combine harvester crash
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) crews responded to an unusual crash on Monday — a head-on collision between a combine corn harvester and a sedan. According to a Facebook post from the department, the incident took place on East Andrew Johnson Highway Monday night. In images provided in the post, […]
Johnson City Press
Sycamore Shoals State Park presents Cherokee Heritage Day on Aug. 27.
ELIZABETHTON — The second annual Cherokee Heritage Day will be held at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park on Saturday, Aug. 27. Sycamore Shoals will offer a day devoted to sharing Cherokee history and culture through traditional arts and historic presentations. New to this year’s event will be Cherokee elder...
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, Tennessee
Excitement is on the horizon with the upcoming Appalachian Fair. The 2022 Fair runs from August 22-27. Our own Appalachian Fair is one of the longest-running fairs in the nation, establishing itself as the second largest fair in the state of Tennessee.
Johnson City Press
ETSU senior from Kingsport wins $3,000 national small business scholarship
KINGSPORT — As students head off to college this month, the Houston-based National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE) has announced it awarded Kingsport resident Madison Vanderlind a $3,000 scholarship. The group is an advocate and resource for the self-employed and micro-business community.
