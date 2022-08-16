ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

5-5-7-3, FB:

(five, five, seven, three; FB: zero)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Associated Press

WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (one, five, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six) 02-06-10-19-27-29-32-34-35-36-38-40-45-46-47-55-59-73-76-77 (two, six, ten, nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-five, fifty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-seven) Match 4. 07-16-19-21 (seven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 99,000,000. Powerball. Estimated...
OLYMPIA, WA
abccolumbia.com

SEC announces Gamecocks’ SEC schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina got its 2022-23 SEC Women’s Basketball schedule from the league office today with the Gamecocks hosting five of the SEC’s 2022 NCAA Tournament participants at Colonial Life Arena as part of their eight league home games. The defending SEC Regular-Season Champions open and close the conference slate at home but have back-to-back home games just once during the season.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
kool1027.com

High School Football Kicks Off On Friday Night

Friday night marks the start of the high school football season for the entire state of South Carolina. In Kershaw County on Friday night, North Central goes to Johnsonville for a 7:30 kickoff, while Lugoff Elgin is at home against River Bluff with airtime on Kool 102.7 is set for 7pm. The Camden High Bulldogs will entertain Myrtle Beach out at Zemp Stadium. Airtime on 98.7FM and 1590AM is set for 7pm. Don’t forget you can listen to both the Camden and Lugoff Elgin games all season long on our website Kool1027.com, on our mobile apps and on your Alexa Device.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
carolinapanorama.com

SC State fires athletics director

South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers terminated of Director of Athletics Stacy Danley, effective immediately. Danley was not under contract with the university. In a statement issued on Tuesday. August 9, Conyers said: “SC State University has made the decision to move our athletics programming in a different direction. We thank Mr. Danley for his service to the university. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”
ORANGEBURG, SC
yellowscene.com

Schools are testing out year-round calendar, but benefits not guaranteed

A quarter of South Carolina’s 73 traditional public school districts will be following a year-round calendar this academic year. That’s a dramatic rise from three years ago when virtually no schools operated on this schedule. These 18 districts hope they will see benefits to academics and well-being from a calendar that offers more breaks throughout the school year.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WYFF4.com

Earthquake hits Anderson County, USGS says

HOMELAND PARK, S.C. — An earthquake rattled the Upstate on Thursday. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 2.11 quake hit at 2 a.m. and was centered about four miles southeast of Homeland Park in Anderson County. Experts call series of SC earthquakes an 'earthquake swarm'. The South Carolina...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Aliyah Boston invited to USA National Team training camp

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball senior Aliyah Boston is the lone active college player among the 29 athletes expected to participate in the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s National Team training camp Sept. 6-12 in Las Vegas. Former Gamecocks Allisha Gray and A’ja Wilson are also among the invitees to the camp, which will include the 2022 USA Basketball Showcase Presented by Coinbase on Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. ET at Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV.
COLUMBIA, SC
american-rails.com

South Carolina Scenic Train Rides

South Carolina scenic train rides are offered only at the South Carolina Railroad Museum while freight line Lancaster & Chester Railway offers private, luxury charters. With the southern Appalachian mountain chain to its west and coastal plains in the east, the Palmetto State produced a wide range of freight including coal, timber, textiles, cotton, and general agriculture.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Ohio man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine, officials said. William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.
CADIZ, OH
News19 WLTX

Looking back: 242 years since the loss at Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Revolutionary War took place from 1775 to 1783, when America secured independence from Great Britain. One place that was a part of that hard battle was Camden. 242 years later, a wreath and flags lay on the former battleground site. Rickie Good, the Director for...
CAMDEN, SC
The Associated Press

State resources called to wildfire in Eastern Washington

EWAN, Wash. (AP) — State fire resources have been sent to help fight a fire burning east of Ritzville, Washington, near the unincorporated town of Ewan. The Wagner Road Fire started around 2 p.m. Thursday and by Thursday evening had burned about 1.25 square miles (3.2 square kilometers) in crops and rangeland, according to a written statement from Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste.
RITZVILLE, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy