Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit
The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update
Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
Watch: Huge Fight Between Patriots, Panthers On Tuesday
Joint practices are known to get chippy. With that said, a sideline-clearing brawl broke out between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots on Tuesday. Patriots wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson were at the center of this fight. Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson was also firmly in the mix.
FOX Sports
Texas coach Chris Beard has big dreams for the Longhorns
It was another 100-degree afternoon in Austin, with the sun beaming down like there was no end in sight. Chris Beard pulled his Ford Bronco into the Arby’s drive-thru. In this type of heat, a pick-me-up snack was needed, and Beard had a roast beef sandwich on his mind.
FOX Sports
Cardinals' Albert Pujols crushes a grand slam vs. Rockies
The St. Louis Cardinals grabbed a comfortable 10-0 lead against the Colorado Rockies, thanks to Albert Pujols' grand slam in the third inning. It was his 11th homer of the season.
FOX Sports
Mike Gundy saying Oklahoma and Texas 'took the money and ran' means this | Number One Ranked Show
RJ Young reacts to Mike Gundy’s comments about Oklahoma and Texas leaving the Big 12 for the SEC. Gundy was quoted as saying ‘People can talk about all the reasons, but that’s why they did it, all for the money, and took a lot of history out of this league and a lot of history out of college football with them’ in an interview with ESPN.
NBC Sports
Multiple players ejected for fighting, Kristian Wilkerson carted off from Patriots-Panthers practice
For two teams that barely play one another, the Patriots and Panthers sure seem to have beef. It’s the second day of joint practices between the two teams and it didn’t take long for things to escalate into another day of fighting. According to multiple reporters, on the...
FOX Sports
Patriots send Kendrick Bourne message amid poor camp showing
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne had one of his most productive days of training camp Wednesday in a joint practice against the Carolina Panthers. But it was not a resurgence for the wideout, who has been extremely quiet throughout the first few weeks of camp.
FOX Sports
The Tom Brady story everyone's missing
The early part of Tom Brady's offseason consisted of retirement and unretirement. Right now? With just over three weeks left until Week 1, it's all about a non-story – and what should be a real story. Brady, back for season three in Tampa Bay and No. 23 overall, is...
FOX Sports
Should Panthers put more pressure on Baker Mayfield?
The Carolina Panthers are in the midst of a quarterback battle. All signs, though, point to Baker Mayfield being their starter, not Sam Darnold. Mayfield took reps with the top offensive unit in the Panthers' preseason opener against the Washington Commanders. He has also taken the majority of the snaps with the offensive starters during training camp practices so far.
2 Players Ejected After Brawl During Patriots-Panthers Practice
There was another fight at a Panthers-Patriots joint practice on Wednesday morning. Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey got tackled during an 11-on-11 drill but didn't like the hit. He ended up throwing the ball at a New England Patriots player before fighting broke out. Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard...
FOX Sports
Pirates' Castro suspended for having phone in his pocket
Just like making an international call, there's a price to pay for having your phone on you during an MLB game. Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro received a one-game suspension and was fined for having his phone in his pocket during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 9.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Bettors fade Chicago Bears to be worst team in the NFL
Now that preseason has begun, the NFL’s gambling season is officially open for business. While many fans are wondering if their team has what it takes to contend for a playoff berth or title, bettors keep a much wider view, looking not only for contenders and winners, but also at which teams are expected to be champions of defeat.
Yardbarker
Bill Belichick Gives His Thoughts on the Panthers Ahead of Joint Practice
This morning, the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots will hold the first of two joint practices in Foxborough ahead of Friday night's preseason game. Minutes before taking the practice field, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick took questions from the media and was asked about his thoughts on this roster the Panthers have heading into the 2022 season.
FOX Sports
NFL starting QB tracker: Seahawks' Drew Lock tests positive for COVID
There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Drew Lock contracts COVID-19 after increasing first-team reps, Geno Smith still holding QB1 spot. Despite Geno Smith's lead in the Seahawks' quarterback derby,...
FOX Sports
Herbert, Prescott get plenty of work during joint practices
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott will be on the sidelines when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game on Saturday night. Both quarterbacks got plenty of snaps, though, the past two days during joint practices. Herbert and Prescott practiced...
Minnesota Vikings cut 5 players to trim roster to 85 players
EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings announced on Tuesday that five players have been cut. As of Tuesday, all 32 NFL teams need to have their active rosters down to 85 players. The Vikings players cut at the deadline are as follows: - Cornerback Tye Smith - Fullback Jake Bargas - Outside linebacker Andre Mintze - Defensive lineman Tyarise Stevenson (rookie) - Wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (rookie) RELATED: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins makes NFL's top 100 playersTeams will have to cut their roster down to 80 players on Aug. 23 and then 53 players on Aug. 30. The Vikings lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in the first preseason game. Next up, the team hosts the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. The Vikings' first regular season game is on Sept. 11 at home against the Green Bay Packers.
