Full Panel: ‘Everybody’s pissed’ as voter anger motivates higher levels of midterm enthusiasm
It may be almost two years into the Biden presidency, but Trump’s political footprint is far from gone. NPR White House Correspondent Asma Khalid, MSNBC Political Analyst Juanita Tolliver, NBC News Senior National Political Reporter Marc Caputo and fmr. Communications Adviser to House Speaker Paul Ryan Brendan Buck join Meet the Press NOW to discuss.Aug. 19, 2022.
It's like 'a mafia case': Legal analysis on judge's ruling in Trump case
A judge has allowed the partial unsealing of an affidavit to search former President Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago. NBC News Legal Analyst Carol Lam, NBC News Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian and Senior National Political Reporter Marc Caputo discuss the latest. Aug. 18, 2022.
