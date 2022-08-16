Read full article on original website
The 10 Best DC Animated Movie Universe Films, Ranked
The major comic book giants Marvel and DC seem to enjoy showing off how their respective superheroes are all part of a huge collective universe. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has proven that this concept can be pulled off successfully, breaking new ground in the film industry. On the other hand, DC has struggled a bit in this department.
‘Beast’ Review: Idris Elba Fights a Lion in By-the-Numbers Survival Film
We’ve always liked to watch humanity face off against beasts at the movies, from the early silent monster films like The Golem and The Lost World to our continued interest in monsters like Godzilla and King Kong, decades after their introductions. Hell, Leonardo DiCaprio didn't even get an Oscar until he fought a grizzly bear. There’s something fascinating to us about watching a person clash with a beast and seeing who ends up the victor, as if watching these films is the closest thing we can get to revisiting our brutish origins as a species. It’s this base excitement that director Baltasar Kormákur (Adrift, Everest) embraces with Beast, but with characters this dumb, it’s a surprise humans ever made it this far.
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
'The Family Plan' Reunites Mark Wahlberg With Director Simon Cellan Jones
Academy Award-nominated actor Mark Wahlberg is attached to star in The Family Plan, an upcoming action comedy film in development by Apple and Skydance Media, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The actor will be reuniting with director Simon Cellan Jones (Years and Years) who is currently set to helm the picture. The pair recently collaborated on Arthur the King, which is currently in post-production with an undetermined release date.
Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Banks Take a Pro-Choice Stand in 'Call Jane' Trailer
Roadside Attractions has revealed a trailer for Call Jane, a drama starring Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Banks. Based on real events, the movie centers around a group of women that puts together a support system for other women in need of abortion in the late 1960s. Needless to say, their attitude spiked controversy, but also inspired the formation of other groups that take action despite misogynistic laws. The movie is set to premiere in late October.
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson Have a Romantic 'Meet Cute' in New Images
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson are commanding the screen once again in the upcoming Peacock film Meet Cute. The time travel rom-com is set to premiere on the streamer this September. Ahead of the release, Peacock has shared first look images from the movie. The new images place Cuoco and...
"Weird Al" Yankovic, Padma Lakshmi, Melissa Rauch & More Join Cast of Disney's 'Firebuds'
Firebuds, a new animated series, is headed to Disney this year, and a new round of voice cast has been announced! Variety revealed that Padma Lakshmi, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Pamela Adlon, Melissa Rauch, Oscar Nuñez, and José Andrés will star in the upcoming series. Firebuds hails from...
'Smile': Horror Film Unzips Unsettling New Poster
"What makes you smile?" Certainly not an unsettling grin. As if the film's unnerving premise isn't spine-chilling enough, Paramount Pictures unveiled—or in this case, unzipped—a new poster for the upcoming horror flick, Smile, with a short yet frightening warning that says, "Once you see it, it's too late," teasing that the whole creepy grin thing is a contagion.
'Funny Games' Is So Much More Than Brotherly Love
It’s widely held that Michael Haneke (The Piano Teacher, Amour) is a singular, powerfully disturbing, and provocative voice in European cinema, and he gained international recognition with the controversial Funny Games. Released in 1997 and followed a decade later by an equally unsettling American shot-for-shot remake, Haneke’s purpose (the aim of most of his work) was to provoke audiences by presenting them with a dialogue of violence between those watching and the characters carrying out the horrific events unfolding on-screen. The story concerns two dandy-mannered outcasts, Paul (Arno Frisch) and Peter (Frank Giering), violently dismantling the upper-middle-class family unit via torture, humiliation, and murder. Haneke broke the mold in how he reconstructed the type of villain usually operating within this genre: The sociopaths here defy the traditional brutal and hypermasculine home invaders of horror cinema’s blood-spattered past. When the antagonistic duo isn’t meta-speaking directly to the viewer or tormenting the inhabitants of the house they’re pillaging, they are being catty towards each other in a way that is highly suggestive and a bit more intimate than brotherly love.
‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ & the Eternal Struggle For a Sequel
Released in 1988, Who Framed Roger Rabbit? became a massive enough box office hit to become one of the biggest movies of the 1980s. It was a perfect storm of influences, mining nostalgia for classic cartoons with groundbreaking visual effects techniques to create truly unprecedented entertainment. Given that every scrap of 1980s media has been mined for nostalgia, not to mention how Disney is obsessed with remaking every vaguely recognizable title in its library, one would imagine that Who Framed Roger Rabbit? would be experiencing a pop culture resurgence right now. Instead, it sits largely gathering dust on a shelf at Walt Disney Pictures.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 1 Release Schedule Reveals 2-Episode Premiere
Prime Video has confirmed the exact hour each episode of Season 1 of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be available while also revealing two episodes will be released on the series premiere. Set in the Second Age of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-Earth, the TV show will explore the past of iconic characters and explain how Sauron rose to power before the events of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy.
How To Watch 'Orphan: First Kill': Is the Horror Prequel Streaming or In Theaters?
Back in 2009, director Jaume Collet-Serra scared the entire world with his masterful horror film Orphan. Telling the story of a cute young girl named Esther who is brought into a loving home, the film provides unexpected twists and turns as we realize that this adorable child is not at all what she seems. It’s safe to say that this movie made all of us distrust everything and everyone. Almost 13 years later, we are finally given a glimpse at Esther’s life before she met the Colemans and the evil that has long been inside of her. Even though it's been over a decade, audiences are more than eager to learn the haunting details of her origin in the prequel film Orphan: First Kill.
'Vampire Academy' Images Tease Rose/Dimitri and St. Vladimir's
Julie Plec got Vampire Academy fans excited last night by teasing the arrival of something this morning and boy did they deliver with a brand-new trailer and a large collection of images that tease what we can expect from Peacock's highly anticipated series adaptation of Richelle Meade's Vampire Academy. Plec is no stranger to the realm of vampires, after adapting The Vampire Diaries in the mid-aughts and feeding the vampire obsession of a whole generation. She returns to adapt the beloved Vampire Academy series alongside Marguerite MacIntyre who worked with Plec on The Originals and Legacies.
Tessa Thompson's Most Iconic Performances and What's Coming Our Way
Tessa Thomspon can easily be regarded as one of the best actors of the generation. Her work in both well-known franchises and independent or offbeat movies have both shined, and she has even stepped into producing and directing roles as well. Thompson’s career has skyrocketed recently, with her hard work beforehand finally paying off as she grows into her well-earned stardom.
'Feud' Season 2 Casts Tom Hollander, Calista Flockhart, and Diane Lane
Casting for Season 2 of Ryan Murphy's anthology Feud is ramping up as the creator has found his Truman Capote. According to Variety, Tom Hollander is now set to play the famed author in the new storyline Capote's Women, joining the previously announced Naomi Watts, who will play one of his "swans" Babe Paley, and Chloë Sevigny, who stars as C.Z. Guest. Hollander isn't joining the series alone as both Calista Flockhart and Diane Lane have also boarded the production.
REVIEW: 'Beast' leaves you feeling trapped and panicked throughout
"Beast," starring Idris Elba, hits theaters Aug. 19.
SDCC 2022: 10 Highly Anticipated Movies We Can't Wait To See
San Diego Comic-Con. A haven for us geeks of all kinds. Whether you're a movie fan, TV fan, gamer, comic book lover, cosplay, or all of the above, there's no doubt that the global phenomenon that is SDCC has become a place that consistently brings like-minded people together. The first event took place in 1970, and just 300 people attended. It's safe to say that the world of Comic-Con has extended a bit since then, considering nowadays, albeit prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the con brings in over 130,000 people each year.
Robert De Niro Tapped to Star in a New Gangster Flick Titled 'Wise Guys'
Robert De Niro is picking up his finest suit and heading back into the world of crime in Warner Bros. Discovery’s upcoming gangster-based production, Wise Guys. The Hollywood Reporter announced that De Niro will be starring in the mobster flick under the direction of Barry Levinson. In a fun, full circle moment, author Nicholas Pileggi, who fans of crime writing and the timeless Martin Scorsese feature Goodfellas may recognize, wrote the film’s script. Scorsese pulled the story of Goodfellas from Pileggi’s 1985 book, Wiseguy, so the screenplay couldn’t be in better hands. Adding another big name to the project, Rocky and Goodfellas producer, Irwin Winkler, has signed on to produce.
'A Friend of The Family' Trailer Shows Jake Lacy as Master Manipulator Robert Berchtold
Peacock has just released a chilling new trailer for Friend of The Family, an upcoming true-crime limited series that takes a dramatic look at one of the most extraordinary instances of fraud, manipulation, and heinous cruelty in American history. The trailer comes ahead of the series premiere on the streamer set for this fall.
DCAU: Ranking the Best DC Animated Show, According to Reddit
DC bolsters an impressive catalog of animated shows and movies that are second to none. Batman alone has multiple iconic TV shows, and the HBO Max original adult animated series Harley Quinn has become a massive success. Many of DC's shows are known to portrait mature plots and themes, even though they are animated for kids.
