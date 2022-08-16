Read full article on original website
Fair shooting scary for Billings girl, investigation on-going
There have been no arrests made in Monday night's shooting that sent panicked fair-goers running for cover. But more people are coming forward to tell their stories about the frightening incident.
Road Rage in Billings Leads to Man Being Shot Near Downtown
Billings Police are investigating a road rage incident that ended with a shooting near the YMCA downtown last night (Saturday). According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded at 7:42 pm to the 4th Avenue North and North 32nd Street intersection for a shooting report. Billings Police...
Could the MontanaFair Shooting in Billings Have Been Prevented?
By now I'm sure that you've heard about the shooting at the fair Monday night. As of this time, we don't know the official details. But when I was first reading about it this morning at 3:30 a.m., the first thing that I thought was "Metal Detectors". Then found out that it's actually legal to carry a gun at the fair. If you want to walk around with one holstered on your hip, it's legal. That is, as long as you satisfy the requirements to own a gun in Montana.
Montana’s largest medical corridor to get new hospital in downtown Billings
Its cost hasn’t even been calculated because the design is just beginning. However, for the next five years, St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, which was part of SCL Health, will be constructing a new hospital to replace the current one in the downtown medical corridor of Montana’s largest city. SCL recently merged with Intermountain Health […] The post Montana’s largest medical corridor to get new hospital in downtown Billings appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Settle the Debate Montana. Are You an Ice Cream Biter or Licker?
In a bad mood? Fix it with an ice cream cone. Earlier this week I ran into some relatively minor - yet extremely frustrating - technical issues here at the broadcast center. It was too early to start drinking and I still had work to do. So in lieu of booze, I went for some ice cream. Backing away from my keyboard, I stormed out of the office, zipped down the elevator, and walked a block or so to get some delicious frozen dairy and chill my bad attitude a little bit.
KULR8
Billings teen facing charges after bullet holes were found in an apartment
BILLINGS, Mont. - A 13-year-old is facing charges of assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment following a reported shooting in Billings. At 3:44 am Sunday, Billings police responded to a shooting on Burnstead Dr. An apartment was found to have several bullet holes in it. An investigation lead to...
Remember the MSU-Billings Lockdown? The Absurdity of Gun Control
It's been a few days now, but this is a point that still needs to be made. Do you remember the news update back on August 9th? The MSU-Billings college campus was reportedly on lockdown due to the threat of a gunman potentially headed to campus. Thankfully the "all-clear" was given shortly thereafter.
Road rage incident leads to shooting in Billings
One man was hospitalized after a suspected road rage incident led to a shooting on 4th ave. and 32 st. near downtown Billings around 8 p.m. Saturday.
Montana Man Is The Voice To Some Of Our Favorite Pixar Characters
It's no surprise when we mention the word Montana these days, people automatically go to the series Yellowstone. Which who wouldn't, I mean it is entering it's 5th season and has spin off's being filmed at this moment in Butte, Helena, and Missoula. One thing people do not realize, is...
Charges dropped against Hardin police officer
Police Chief Donald Babbin said in a Friday news release that Judge Dan Wilson tossed out two misdemeanor charges with prejudice against Officer Calen Curtin on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Adorable Puppy Needs a Home in Billings, as Does 3-Legged Dog
Our featured Wet Nose this week is an 8-week-old puppy named Leo, who is full of personality. He's a Boxer mix and looking for his person now at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Here's what our friends at YVAS have to say about this adorable young pup:. Leo is a...
KULR8
Four women from Billings Rescued During Operation Cross Country
BILLINGS, Mont. - Four women were rescued from traffickers in Billings after multiple agencies across the U.S. Joined forces to crack down on sex trafficking. Operation Cross Country is an effort to fight the country's never-ending issue of human sex trafficking in adults and children. In the first two weeks...
Look Who Just Had An Even Greater Week Than Normal
Not that all of my weeks aren't great, but this one was above most of them. They have been selling corn out of a trailer on South Billings Boulevard. And I saw somebody selling some in Huntley yesterday. I was in Huntley yesterday because I was headed for the golf...
Man who started 2021 Robertson Draw fire sentenced to prison
The Robertson Draw fire -- which started last June -- burned more than 30,000 acres and was Montana's largest wildfire of the 2021 season.
BPD: ‘Good Outcome’ for Missing Man in Billings Heights
A missing 78-year-old man who went missing in Billings Heights for several hours today (Monday) will be returned home soon, according to the Billings Police Department. In a social media post, BPD said they have located the man and the outcome was "good." Billings Police Sargeant Cagle also thanked everyone...
If You Dug Straight Down from Billings, Where Would You End Up?
When I was a kid, I got in massive trouble for digging holes in our dirt driveway; probably because my mother didn't want to drive her car into a massive hole while trying to park her car. But, we all know why I was doing it. I thought to myself, what if I kept digging through the Earth? Where would I appear at? As it turns out, the answer isn't as cool as you might think.
cowboystatedaily.com
Human Foot Found Floating In Yellowstone Hot Spring; Witness Says “Awful Feeling”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Law enforcement authorities are investigating a human foot that was found floating in a hot spring in the southern part of the park, Yellowstone National Park officials announced on Thursday. The discovery of the foot and a shoe by a Yellowstone...
Rail summit could be major milestone in efforts to restore passenger service
The two-day summit will look at not only Montana service, but the expansion of passenger service in surrounding states
Billings Woman Could Face 40 Years, $5 Mil Fine for Meth, Fentanyl Trafficking
Monday, a Billings Woman pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl on the Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation. Chantel Marie Azure, 33, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Azure faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, and a possible maximum of 40 years in prison, along with a $5 million fine, and at least four years of supervised release.
14-year-old drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff-Coroner tells MTN that a 14-year-old Laurel boy died from complications from drowning Tuesday.
