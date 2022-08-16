ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Road Rage in Billings Leads to Man Being Shot Near Downtown

Billings Police are investigating a road rage incident that ended with a shooting near the YMCA downtown last night (Saturday). According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded at 7:42 pm to the 4th Avenue North and North 32nd Street intersection for a shooting report. Billings Police...
Could the MontanaFair Shooting in Billings Have Been Prevented?

By now I'm sure that you've heard about the shooting at the fair Monday night. As of this time, we don't know the official details. But when I was first reading about it this morning at 3:30 a.m., the first thing that I thought was "Metal Detectors". Then found out that it's actually legal to carry a gun at the fair. If you want to walk around with one holstered on your hip, it's legal. That is, as long as you satisfy the requirements to own a gun in Montana.
Montana’s largest medical corridor to get new hospital in downtown Billings

Its cost hasn’t even been calculated because the design is just beginning. However, for the next five years, St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, which was part of SCL Health, will be constructing a new hospital to replace the current one in the downtown medical corridor of Montana’s largest city. SCL recently merged with Intermountain Health […] The post Montana’s largest medical corridor to get new hospital in downtown Billings appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Settle the Debate Montana. Are You an Ice Cream Biter or Licker?

In a bad mood? Fix it with an ice cream cone. Earlier this week I ran into some relatively minor - yet extremely frustrating - technical issues here at the broadcast center. It was too early to start drinking and I still had work to do. So in lieu of booze, I went for some ice cream. Backing away from my keyboard, I stormed out of the office, zipped down the elevator, and walked a block or so to get some delicious frozen dairy and chill my bad attitude a little bit.
Four women from Billings Rescued During Operation Cross Country

BILLINGS, Mont. - Four women were rescued from traffickers in Billings after multiple agencies across the U.S. Joined forces to crack down on sex trafficking. Operation Cross Country is an effort to fight the country's never-ending issue of human sex trafficking in adults and children. In the first two weeks...
Look Who Just Had An Even Greater Week Than Normal

Not that all of my weeks aren't great, but this one was above most of them. They have been selling corn out of a trailer on South Billings Boulevard. And I saw somebody selling some in Huntley yesterday. I was in Huntley yesterday because I was headed for the golf...
BPD: ‘Good Outcome’ for Missing Man in Billings Heights

A missing 78-year-old man who went missing in Billings Heights for several hours today (Monday) will be returned home soon, according to the Billings Police Department. In a social media post, BPD said they have located the man and the outcome was "good." Billings Police Sargeant Cagle also thanked everyone...
If You Dug Straight Down from Billings, Where Would You End Up?

When I was a kid, I got in massive trouble for digging holes in our dirt driveway; probably because my mother didn't want to drive her car into a massive hole while trying to park her car. But, we all know why I was doing it. I thought to myself, what if I kept digging through the Earth? Where would I appear at? As it turns out, the answer isn't as cool as you might think.
Billings Woman Could Face 40 Years, $5 Mil Fine for Meth, Fentanyl Trafficking

Monday, a Billings Woman pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl on the Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation. Chantel Marie Azure, 33, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Azure faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, and a possible maximum of 40 years in prison, along with a $5 million fine, and at least four years of supervised release.
97.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

