Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

Staffing shortages impacting Lincoln Public Schools

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Staffing shortages are hammering school districts across the nation as students head back to class. Lincoln Public Schools is no exception, with a number of openings for both certified and non-certified staff. The biggest concern for the district remains bus drivers and with school now in...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
klin.com

DHHS Reports First Suspected Death in Nebraska from Brain-Eating Amoeba

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued a news release late Wednesday afternoon about a suspected death of a Nebraska resident from brain-eating amoeba. The complete news release is below:. Lincoln, Neb. –A Nebraska resident is suspected to have died from infection with Naegleria fowleri, commonly referred to...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Turn to 10/11: Medicare scam leaves victims vulnerable

Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez is focusing on improving her leadership skills ahead of her sophomore season. Meet Ernie Zeigler, the newest member of Fred Hoiberg's coaching staff. Gas prices are falling daily. Updated: 16 hours ago. The cost of filling up has gone down every day for two months and...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Inmate serving one-year sentence dies at Lincoln hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 59-year-old inmate died on Monday at a Lincoln hospital, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Jack Talbitzer, 59, was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivering and possessing a controlled substance out of Dodge County. Talbitzer had been serving out his sentence...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

'This week was hard': Nebraska Medicine specialists discuss impacts of violence, trauma

OMAHA, Neb. — There is a team at Nebraska Medicine tasked with helping patients heal, but not in the way you might think. "We have an obligation to treat them outside of the hospital as much as we do treating them inside the hospital," said Ashley Farrens, the violence intervention supervisor for Encompass, and a former ER nurse. "These injuries, they affect just more than physical."
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Lancaster County Covid 19 Death Toll Reaches 450

Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine vials (getty images) Lincoln, NE (August 17, 2022) 450 people have now died from Covid 19 in Lancaster county. The latest victim was a man in his 60’s. The health department says he was not vaccinated, and was not in a hospital at the time he died. 66 new cases of Covid-19 were also confirmed today.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Couple Killed in Richardson County Crash

(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2022) An elderly Lincoln couple and an Omaha woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a 2-car head-on crash in Richardson County, near the Kansas border. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to US Highway 75, 2 miles north of the Kansas State line to find a Kia Forte occupied by 82 year old, Dennis Podliska and 80 year old, Ramona Podliska, both of Lincoln, NE. Inside the other vehicle, a Chevy Blazer, was a single occupant, 74 year old, Patrica Tonar of Omaha, NE. Everyone had been killed. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office would like to send their condolences to all families involved in the accident.
York News-Times

Man who stole York County farmers’ equipment sent to prison

YORK – The man found guilty of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of farming equipment from York County producers has been sent to prison. Patrick Sardeson, 64, of Lincoln, was sentenced this week in York County District Court. This case was investigated by the York County Sheriff’s Department...
YORK COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Sarpy County board approves safety changes to Platteview Road

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — The Sarpy County board approves a new plan to make an intersection safer, more than a year after a motorcyclist was hit there. 43-year-old Ace Schlund was critically hurt when a semi-flatbed truck tried to turn in front of him near 132nd Street and Platteview Road.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Dr. Rick Thompson Named New President Of Nebraska Heart Hospital

CHI Health has announced that Dr. Rick Thompson is the new president of Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He will oversee the 23 physicians and many nurses, providers and support staff at the hospital. In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
LINCOLN, NE

