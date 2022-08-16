Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Lancaster County election commissioner hosts special voter registration drive
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively will hold a special voter registration drive on Saturday. Any resident of Nebraska who will be 18 on or before Nov. 8 and has moved, changed their name or would like to change their political party affiliation may register to vote at the following time and location:
1011now.com
Staffing shortages impacting Lincoln Public Schools
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Staffing shortages are hammering school districts across the nation as students head back to class. Lincoln Public Schools is no exception, with a number of openings for both certified and non-certified staff. The biggest concern for the district remains bus drivers and with school now in...
WOWT
Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
klkntv.com
Nebraska child dies from suspected ‘brain-eating amoeba’ in Elkhorn River
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Officials say a “brain-eating amoeba” could be responsible for the death of a child in Douglas County on Wednesday. The Douglas County Health Department held a press conference on Thursday morning to discuss the case. Health Director Lindsay Huse said the Centers for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klin.com
DHHS Reports First Suspected Death in Nebraska from Brain-Eating Amoeba
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued a news release late Wednesday afternoon about a suspected death of a Nebraska resident from brain-eating amoeba. The complete news release is below:. Lincoln, Neb. –A Nebraska resident is suspected to have died from infection with Naegleria fowleri, commonly referred to...
1011now.com
Turn to 10/11: Medicare scam leaves victims vulnerable
Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez is focusing on improving her leadership skills ahead of her sophomore season. Meet Ernie Zeigler, the newest member of Fred Hoiberg's coaching staff. Gas prices are falling daily. Updated: 16 hours ago. The cost of filling up has gone down every day for two months and...
klkntv.com
Child dies from suspected ‘brain-eating ameba’ after swimming in river near Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A child died after potentially being infected by a “brain-eating ameba” from a river near Omaha. The Douglas County Health Department says the child was possibly infected with Naegleria Fowleri after swimming in the Elkhorn River on Sunday. Right now, the Centers for...
Child in Douglas County dies from a suspected 'brain-eating' amoeba
The Douglas County Health Department sent a news release on Wednesday afternoon about a local child who died this week from a suspected case of Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM).
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-ofage comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City as part of a six-week shooting schedule.
klkntv.com
New COVID telehealth service now offers free consultations to some in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Telehealth has improved the accessibility of health care throughout the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. A telehealth service specifically for COVID-19 called Dr. B was just made available in Nebraska. Cyrus Massoumi, CEO and founder of Dr. B, says the goal was to...
klkntv.com
Dethatch, aerate, seed: Nebraska Extension says the time for lawn care is now
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With little change in southeastern Nebraska’s drought despite some rain, lawns are hurting. The time to invest in your lawn is now, according to the Nebraska Extension office in Lancaster County. Temperatures largely influence how the grasses here grow, controlling when you should seed...
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Inmate serving one-year sentence dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 59-year-old inmate died on Monday at a Lincoln hospital, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Jack Talbitzer, 59, was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivering and possessing a controlled substance out of Dodge County. Talbitzer had been serving out his sentence...
KETV.com
'This week was hard': Nebraska Medicine specialists discuss impacts of violence, trauma
OMAHA, Neb. — There is a team at Nebraska Medicine tasked with helping patients heal, but not in the way you might think. "We have an obligation to treat them outside of the hospital as much as we do treating them inside the hospital," said Ashley Farrens, the violence intervention supervisor for Encompass, and a former ER nurse. "These injuries, they affect just more than physical."
kfornow.com
Lancaster County Covid 19 Death Toll Reaches 450
Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine vials (getty images) Lincoln, NE (August 17, 2022) 450 people have now died from Covid 19 in Lancaster county. The latest victim was a man in his 60’s. The health department says he was not vaccinated, and was not in a hospital at the time he died. 66 new cases of Covid-19 were also confirmed today.
klkntv.com
A bug’s bite: UNL studying viruses transmitted to Nebraska crops and gardens
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Bugs are waging war on Nebraska crops by transmitting viruses. UNL’s Department of Entomology is looking into the insects carrying viruses to crops here in the state. With many unknowns currently within this topic of research, the faculty at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Couple Killed in Richardson County Crash
(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2022) An elderly Lincoln couple and an Omaha woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a 2-car head-on crash in Richardson County, near the Kansas border. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to US Highway 75, 2 miles north of the Kansas State line to find a Kia Forte occupied by 82 year old, Dennis Podliska and 80 year old, Ramona Podliska, both of Lincoln, NE. Inside the other vehicle, a Chevy Blazer, was a single occupant, 74 year old, Patrica Tonar of Omaha, NE. Everyone had been killed. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office would like to send their condolences to all families involved in the accident.
York News-Times
Man who stole York County farmers’ equipment sent to prison
YORK – The man found guilty of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of farming equipment from York County producers has been sent to prison. Patrick Sardeson, 64, of Lincoln, was sentenced this week in York County District Court. This case was investigated by the York County Sheriff’s Department...
KETV.com
Sarpy County board approves safety changes to Platteview Road
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — The Sarpy County board approves a new plan to make an intersection safer, more than a year after a motorcyclist was hit there. 43-year-old Ace Schlund was critically hurt when a semi-flatbed truck tried to turn in front of him near 132nd Street and Platteview Road.
klin.com
Dr. Rick Thompson Named New President Of Nebraska Heart Hospital
CHI Health has announced that Dr. Rick Thompson is the new president of Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He will oversee the 23 physicians and many nurses, providers and support staff at the hospital. In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
Comments / 1