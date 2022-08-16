ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, TX

Investigation into Tyler pastor’s defrauding elderly couple leads to arrest of his son

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was arrested in August on charges he used an elderly couple’s debit card without their knowledge or permission. Jerome Anthony Milton, 27, is charged with credit/debit card abuse against an elderly individual, a third-degree felony. He is the son of Rev. Jerome Milton, the pastor of Open Door Bible Church in Tyler who is currently serving 10 years probation and 180 days in the Smith County Jail after being arrested on charges of credit card or debit card abuse of elderly, among other charges.
TYLER, TX
Palestine police recover abused animals from residence, two men charged

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Palestine Police Department removed more than a dozen animals from a residence Wednesday afternoon. According to a social media post by the department, the animals were taken from a residence in the 100 block of Pillar after an investigation observed the animals were living in “awful” conditions.
PALESTINE, TX
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Aug. 16 – Aug. 18

Deputies on Tuesday arrested Willie Lee Robinson, 36, of Tyler, on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, theft of property between $100 and $750 by check and manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Robinson remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $265,000.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Missing Texas Teen Found

A 16-year-old Lindale-area girl reported missing on August 10 has been located in Kaufman County. Kaufman County Deputies transported Madison Adams to Child Protective Services.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
Homeless
1 dead in head-on collision on FM 346 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person has died following a head-on collision south of Tyler Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred near the intersection of FM 346 and County Road 122. A portion of FM 346 is shut down. Officials say...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Victims react to Tyler pastor sentenced to 6 months in jail

TYLER, Texas — Tyler pastor Jerome Milton will serve six months in jail for stealing from his church members. Milton leaves Marilyn Brown with nothing to show for their relationship besides her empty bank accounts. Marilyn said Milton stole at least $60,000 from her and that she felt betrayed,...
TYLER, TX
Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student

Titus County commissioners seek $2M in Rescue Plan funds for road projects. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara speaks with Titus County Judge Brian Lee about American Rescue Plan Act funds. Lee says the commissioners are requesting to use $2 million of the $6.3 million for road funding. Each of the four precincts will have $500,000 to use for their projects in the coming years.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
First day back to school in Anderson County

Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX

