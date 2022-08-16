TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was arrested in August on charges he used an elderly couple’s debit card without their knowledge or permission. Jerome Anthony Milton, 27, is charged with credit/debit card abuse against an elderly individual, a third-degree felony. He is the son of Rev. Jerome Milton, the pastor of Open Door Bible Church in Tyler who is currently serving 10 years probation and 180 days in the Smith County Jail after being arrested on charges of credit card or debit card abuse of elderly, among other charges.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO