Livingston Parish, LA

Livingston Parish, LA
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Livingston Parish, LA
Louisiana State
The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Denver

'Crying my eyes, my heart out': Father mourns family apparently killed in Colorado plane crash

Family members say a mother and two children from Port Allen, Louisiana are three of the apparent victims in a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon west of Boulder on July 17. The plane's pilot also died. The Boulder County Coroner is yet to identify the victims who were on board a twin engine 1972 Cessna Skymaster when it went down about 10 minutes after the sightseeing plane ride began at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport.  A fire followed the crash. "Crying my eyes, my heart out," said the children's father Joe Kirby. "Very little sleep."The sheriff came knocking on Wednesday night to...
BOULDER, CO
#Security Camera#Hidden Camera#Us Mail#Charger#Denham Springs Security#Wbrz#Babcock Injury Lawyers
People

'Hero' Ind. Man Who Saved 5 Kids From Burning House: 'I Knew What I Was Risking...But Every Second Counted'

As news spreads of Nick Bostic's brave reaction to a house fire, more details are coming to light. The Indiana man entered a burning home not once but twice to rescue five children, ages 1 to 18, in in Lafayette on July 11. As the herculean effort neared a triumphant end, Bostic grabbed the last child on his second entry, smashed a window and leapt two stories to the ground with the child in his arms. The harrowing moments have since captured the nation's attention.
LAFAYETTE, IN

