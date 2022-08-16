ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KCCI.com

Two metro school districts battle bus driver shortage

School starts next week and two metro districts are still in need of school bus drivers. The Des Moines Public School District, DMPS, is short 50-55 drivers to transport some 14,000 students. They are actively trying to get more qualified people behind the wheel. "We currently have an incentive bonus...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny looks to improve safety with special school zones

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny is implementing special school zone speed limits to help protect students as they head back to class next week. Three of those special zones drop the speed limit to 25 miles an hour. Seven others bring the speed limit down to 15 miles an hour....
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Making a plan to stay safe at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sgt. Alex Dinkla of the Iowa State Patrol spoke to KCCI about keeping your family safe at the Iowa State Fair. Dinkla advises fairgoers to take a photo of their family when they arrive at the fair. This will allow you to have a current photo on file in the event that you get separated from any family members.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Livestock competition helps family in need

DES MOINES, Iowa — A lot of work goes into getting the animals ready for the Iowa State Fair each year, but one 4H family has some extra motivation in the show ring. Brianna Wolfer of Albia is showing her short horn plus, named Beast. As Brianna dials in...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

New VA clinic opens in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Office of Veteran Affairs in central Iowa cut the ribbon on a new Primary Care Clinic on Des Moines' southside on Wednesday. The new clinic is in the Southridge Mall complex. The 42,000-square foot facility has more parking, bigger exam rooms, expanded telehealth and...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Polk County supervisors drafting opposition to Navigator pipeline

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Polk County is considering taking a stand against a proposed carbon pipeline project. The Navigator CO2 pipeline is one of three similar projects planned in the state, and the only one that would cut across Polk County. County leaders tell KCCI they're drafting a resolution...
POLK COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?

You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Celebrating 100 Years of Ye Old Mill

DES MOINES, Iowa — This year is the 100th anniversary of Ye Old Mill. Not much has changed in the century since 1922, except that Ye Old Mill is in an entirely new building. In the spring of 1996, a wind storm destroyed the original structure of Ye Old Mill, but the building was replaced by the fair that same year and rebuilt to be the exact same as its predecessor.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Johnston Police Department request help locating missing teen

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Johnston Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Teegan Radke, 17, was last seen around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday August 16 when she voluntarily left her home. Teegan is 5 foot 4 inches, 130 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. If you have any information about […]
JOHNSTON, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Newton care facility is cited for drug errors, COVID-19 violations, lack of staff

A central Iowa nursing home has been cited for a wide range of problems, including medication errors, COVID-19 violations, insufficient staffing and food that had been expired for three years or more. The Newton Health Care Center in Jasper County was inspected by state officials in June as part of a routine, annual recertification process. […] The post Newton care facility is cited for drug errors, COVID-19 violations, lack of staff appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
NEWTON, IA
KBOE Radio

OTTUMWA MOTORCYCLIST IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER ACCIDENT

OTTUMWA – A motorcyclist in Ottumwa is now in critical condition at a Des Moines hospital after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car yesterday. The Ottumwa Police Department reports that yesterday morning, emergency responders were sent to the intersection of Bruce and Boone and found the operator of the motorcycle suffering serious injuries and was not breathing. On-scene witnesses and arriving responders administered CPR which successfully resuscitated the operator of the motorcycle, who was revealed to be 25-year-old Dalton Hansen, and due to the extent of the injuries, Hansen was flown from the scene by a helicopter to a hospital in Des Moines, where as of yesterday he was in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle, 27-year-old Lorena Leyva-Garcia, was not injured.
iheart.com

Ankeny Police Department Unveils Traffic Unit To Makes Roads Safer

(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department unveils a new Traffic Unit, with the goal of making Ankeny roads safer. "The Traffic Unit was established here a short time ago and the goals are traffic enforcement, they're going to do special events coordination, help out with school bus violations, and different hit and run accident investigations," says Ankeny Police Sgt. Corey Schneden.
ANKENY, IA

