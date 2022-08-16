Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Two metro school districts battle bus driver shortage
School starts next week and two metro districts are still in need of school bus drivers. The Des Moines Public School District, DMPS, is short 50-55 drivers to transport some 14,000 students. They are actively trying to get more qualified people behind the wheel. "We currently have an incentive bonus...
KCCI.com
Ankeny looks to improve safety with special school zones
ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny is implementing special school zone speed limits to help protect students as they head back to class next week. Three of those special zones drop the speed limit to 25 miles an hour. Seven others bring the speed limit down to 15 miles an hour....
KCCI.com
DART to offer free bus rides to all Harding Middle School and North High School students for '22-23 school year
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Area Regional Transit, or DART, is offering free rides to school to Des Moines Public School students using a grant from the Principal Foundation. Those free rides will be available to all Harding Middle School and North High School students. DART says this...
KCCI.com
DMPS begins school year with new superintendent leading district
DES MOINES, Iowa — Next Wednesday is the first day of school for Des Moines Public Schools. It will also be the first day of school for Des Moines' new interim leader, superintendent Matt Smith. Smith will lead the state's largest district at a critical time as it deals...
KCCI.com
Making a plan to stay safe at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Sgt. Alex Dinkla of the Iowa State Patrol spoke to KCCI about keeping your family safe at the Iowa State Fair. Dinkla advises fairgoers to take a photo of their family when they arrive at the fair. This will allow you to have a current photo on file in the event that you get separated from any family members.
Iowa school districts face staffing shortages, with new school year days away
DES MOINES, IOWA — A new school year is just around the corner for students and teachers across the state and school districts are still struggling to fill open positions. The Des Moines Public School district recently announced several incentives that would give new staff hires signing bonuses and longtime educators could receive a big […]
KCCI.com
Local 234 Operating Engineers protest in response to out of state workers doing local pump station project
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 234 Operating Engineers are calling for Iowa workers to do the project — rather than workers from out of the state. The Des Moines Wastewater Reclamation Authority owns and operates the Birdland Marina pump station. The pump station was originally constructed back in...
KCCI.com
Livestock competition helps family in need
DES MOINES, Iowa — A lot of work goes into getting the animals ready for the Iowa State Fair each year, but one 4H family has some extra motivation in the show ring. Brianna Wolfer of Albia is showing her short horn plus, named Beast. As Brianna dials in...
KCCI.com
New VA clinic opens in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Office of Veteran Affairs in central Iowa cut the ribbon on a new Primary Care Clinic on Des Moines' southside on Wednesday. The new clinic is in the Southridge Mall complex. The 42,000-square foot facility has more parking, bigger exam rooms, expanded telehealth and...
KCCI.com
Polk County supervisors drafting opposition to Navigator pipeline
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Polk County is considering taking a stand against a proposed carbon pipeline project. The Navigator CO2 pipeline is one of three similar projects planned in the state, and the only one that would cut across Polk County. County leaders tell KCCI they're drafting a resolution...
What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?
You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
KCCI.com
Celebrating 100 Years of Ye Old Mill
DES MOINES, Iowa — This year is the 100th anniversary of Ye Old Mill. Not much has changed in the century since 1922, except that Ye Old Mill is in an entirely new building. In the spring of 1996, a wind storm destroyed the original structure of Ye Old Mill, but the building was replaced by the fair that same year and rebuilt to be the exact same as its predecessor.
littlevillagemag.com
The couple behind new shop Thistle’s Summit encourage Des Moines to eat, drink, be gay and get witchy
After bidding adieu to their Eastern Iowa bed and breakfast in 2020, partners Marti Payseur and Ash Bruxvoort are carrying its spirit forward in a new downtown Des Moines bakery/retail space. Payseur — the owner, recipe developer and baker for Thistle’s Summit — and Bruxvoort — an ancestral astrologist, earth...
theperrychief.com
Family’s move to Dallas County leads to launch of Tripple Berry Farm and Outlaw Bacon
A mistake led to one of Outlaw Bacon’s most popular items. “We got a case of chicken wings by mistake. They were supposed to be chicken tenders and we got chicken wings,” Doug Tripple said. He decided to throw them in the smoker before posting on Facebook “and boom, they were gone.”
KCCI.com
Des Moines residents aim to stop at-home gun store from setting up shop near Terrace Hill
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some Des Moines residents want to stop a gun seller from setting up shop in a home near the Governor's Mansion. Neighbors just filed an appeal after the City ruled that Travis Aslin doesn't need a permit to operate his business. That was because a...
Johnston Police Department request help locating missing teen
JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Johnston Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Teegan Radke, 17, was last seen around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday August 16 when she voluntarily left her home. Teegan is 5 foot 4 inches, 130 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. If you have any information about […]
Newton care facility is cited for drug errors, COVID-19 violations, lack of staff
A central Iowa nursing home has been cited for a wide range of problems, including medication errors, COVID-19 violations, insufficient staffing and food that had been expired for three years or more. The Newton Health Care Center in Jasper County was inspected by state officials in June as part of a routine, annual recertification process. […] The post Newton care facility is cited for drug errors, COVID-19 violations, lack of staff appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KBOE Radio
OTTUMWA MOTORCYCLIST IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER ACCIDENT
OTTUMWA – A motorcyclist in Ottumwa is now in critical condition at a Des Moines hospital after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car yesterday. The Ottumwa Police Department reports that yesterday morning, emergency responders were sent to the intersection of Bruce and Boone and found the operator of the motorcycle suffering serious injuries and was not breathing. On-scene witnesses and arriving responders administered CPR which successfully resuscitated the operator of the motorcycle, who was revealed to be 25-year-old Dalton Hansen, and due to the extent of the injuries, Hansen was flown from the scene by a helicopter to a hospital in Des Moines, where as of yesterday he was in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle, 27-year-old Lorena Leyva-Garcia, was not injured.
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Department Unveils Traffic Unit To Makes Roads Safer
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department unveils a new Traffic Unit, with the goal of making Ankeny roads safer. "The Traffic Unit was established here a short time ago and the goals are traffic enforcement, they're going to do special events coordination, help out with school bus violations, and different hit and run accident investigations," says Ankeny Police Sgt. Corey Schneden.
Supervisors voice frustrations over issues with new Guthrie County Jail addition
(Guthrie Co) The new Guthrie County Jail facility project was discussed at the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday morning. Guthrie County Board Chairman Mike Dickson and Sheriff Marty Arganbright expressed their frustration with the way the windows were designed which has the wrong type of glass, allowing people to see inside of the jail cells and other areas.
