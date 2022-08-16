Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
How Did the Federal Government Fail New Orleans During Hurricane Katrina?Foodie TravelerNew Orleans, LA
Dog Days Dining-Down South TodayDoc LawrenceNashville, TN
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Related
wwno.org
Over a dozen nursing homes could evacuate to facilities that failed state inspections
This story was originally published by the Louisiana Illuminator. Ahead of hurricane season this year, Ferncrest Manor Living Center in New Orleans submitted a summary of its evacuation plan to the Louisiana Department of Health – just like the 93 other nursing homes in Louisiana’s most storm-prone parishes.
NOLA.com
Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull
At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish firefighters working serious crash on Interstate 55
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Drivers using Interstate 55 on Thursday morning in Tangipahoa Parish will need to consider taking an alternate route due to a serious crash. Tangipahoa Parish Fire District No. 1 is at the scene of a crash where someone was rescued from a vehicle. The interstate...
WTGS
Human umbilical cord found twice at New Orleans airport in baggage coming from Honduras
WPDE — Toiletries, a cell phone charger and snacks are some common carry on essentials while traveling, but New Orleans airport officials recently came accross something unusual from one passenger. On Aug. 2, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agriculture Specialists at the Louis Armstrong International Airport discovered...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDSU
NOLA Public Schools to follow new CDC guidance for K-12 schools
NEW ORLEANS — NOLA Public Schools will follownewly released COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week. Tiffany Delcour, chief operations officer for the district, explained the changes before the Orleans Parish School Board on Tuesday. "If you are sick, stay...
NOLA.com
Jean Lafitte honored by Louisiana Municipal Association for wetlands center project
The Louisiana Municipal Association has awarded its Best of Show Award for community improvement to Jean Lafitte in recognition of its Louisiana Wetlands Educational Center, which is under construction. The center will tell the story of Louisiana’s wetlands, including their importance as one of the nation’s richest and most biodiverse...
bobgermanylaw.com
Bay St Louis, MS - Injury-Causing Accident Reported on I-10 near MS-43
Bay St Louis, MS (August 18, 2022) - On Wednesday, at least one person was hurt in the aftermath of a car accident in Bay St. Louis. The crash took place on Interstate 10 EB near MS-43 in Hancock County at around 10:53 p.m. The accident resulted in confirmed injuries,...
WDSU
WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
New Orleans police are told to investigate abortion but not enforce Louisiana's ban
New Orleans police officers have been directed to not issue summonses or make arrests for violations of Louisiana's strict abortion ban, in line with edicts by city leaders who say they will refuse to enforce the law, which has drawn fire from Republicans in Baton Rouge. But the NOPD policy...
Schools dealing with crossing guard shortages in St. Tammany
SLIDELL, La. — Across the country schools are dealing with teacher shortages, but another critical role you won't find in the classroom is also in demand: crossing guards. According to St. Tammany Parish Schools, there are 34 school zones in the district that utilize crossing guards. Right now, they're...
L'Observateur
SCSO Asking for Help to Locate a Vehicle and Identify the Driver Involved in Destrehan Business Burglary
On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 3:50 am, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 13470 River Road in Destrehan (Big River Shell Longview) for a commercial burglary alarm. When deputies arrived, they found the glass front door shattered, items on the floor, and a cash register and lottery tickets missing.
WDSU
Tropical disturbance forecast to move into Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week
NEW ORLEANS — The WDSU Weather team is tracking a tropical wave that is off the Coast of Belize. Convection has increased around this wave. It is over warm water with water temperatures in the mid 80s. The wind shear is low with an upper high near the system. It is dealing with land interaction, but that does not appear to be impacting it much now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
LDR: Three women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim for Refund of State Sales Taxes Paid after Hurricane Ida in 2021.
NOLA.com
Heat advisory issued for south Louisiana, effective Tuesday
The "feels like" temperature in south Louisiana is expected to climb to dangerous levels Tuesday, reaching up to 112 degrees in some places, forecasters said. The National Weather Service in Slidell issued a heat advisory Monday, which will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The "feels...
fox8live.com
Covington 4-year-old hospitalized in Texas, in need of lung transplant
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ava Thomas was a playful 4-year-old not that long ago. “Hey,” she said with a big smile on a home video provided by her parents, John and Jennifer Thomas of Covington. “We celebrated her birthday. We had a crawfish boil. We had all of our...
WDSU
Multi-car crash causes traffic headache for New Orleans driver on Highrise
NEW ORLEANS — Delays are still being felt in New Orleans East even though a disabled car has been cleared from the Highrise Bridge. A multi-car crash during peak commute hours shut down two lanes of Interstate 10 in the westbound lanes of the bridge. The accident has been...
Target throws cold water on Cantrell announcement
Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have spoken too soon about Target opening a new store at I-10 and Read Boulevard in eastern New Orleans, but the location may make sense for the Minnesota-based retail giant.
listenupyall.com
A Louisiana audiologist’s thoughts on FDA’s approval to sell hearing aids over the counter
Baton Rouge – The FDA has approved the sale of hearing aids for mild to moderate hearing loss to be sold without a prescription beginning mid-October. LSU Health New Orleans Assistant Professor of Audiology Megan Guidry said the big question is how will individuals know just how bad their hearing is?
WDSU
Low Severe Storm Threat, Slight Chance of Flash Flooding and Slightly Cooler -- Today
A few storms in the early morning became several storms leading into this afternoon. A Flood Advisory was issued until 1:30 pm today and at least .50 - 1.50" inches had fallen in less than an hour's time. Fortunately, storms quickly moved eastward, and clouds decreased for lunchtime. What's to follow is an afternoon that is cooler, yet still humid. Today's highs 86-91°. An 80% chance of mid to late afternoon storms widespread across the South Shore Parishes and along portions of the lower Northshore Parishes from west to east and over to Coastal Mississippi. Expect storms and showers to be heavy with an additional 1.50" inches to finish the evening. Chance of overnight rain and a slight chance of storms into sunrise Friday. This evening will be warm to fairly mild, and humid. Temperatures 78-84° degrees. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies, mild low to mid 70's, and humid Conditions.
NOLA.com
Man killed trying to run across I-10 in New Orleans is ID'd by coroner's office
A man who was hit by a car on Interstate 10 and killed, after abandoning a stolen SUV and trying to run across the highway, was identified Thursday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 29-year-old Barry Smith. New Orleans police said they spotted the SUV on Monday night near...
Comments / 0