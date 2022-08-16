ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

NOLA.com

Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull

At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WTGS

Human umbilical cord found twice at New Orleans airport in baggage coming from Honduras

WPDE — Toiletries, a cell phone charger and snacks are some common carry on essentials while traveling, but New Orleans airport officials recently came accross something unusual from one passenger. On Aug. 2, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agriculture Specialists at the Louis Armstrong International Airport discovered...
WDSU

NOLA Public Schools to follow new CDC guidance for K-12 schools

NEW ORLEANS — NOLA Public Schools will follownewly released COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week. Tiffany Delcour, chief operations officer for the district, explained the changes before the Orleans Parish School Board on Tuesday. "If you are sick, stay...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Schools dealing with crossing guard shortages in St. Tammany

SLIDELL, La. — Across the country schools are dealing with teacher shortages, but another critical role you won't find in the classroom is also in demand: crossing guards. According to St. Tammany Parish Schools, there are 34 school zones in the district that utilize crossing guards. Right now, they're...
SLIDELL, LA
L'Observateur

SCSO Asking for Help to Locate a Vehicle and Identify the Driver Involved in Destrehan Business Burglary

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 3:50 am, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 13470 River Road in Destrehan (Big River Shell Longview) for a commercial burglary alarm. When deputies arrived, they found the glass front door shattered, items on the floor, and a cash register and lottery tickets missing.
DESTREHAN, LA
WDSU

Tropical disturbance forecast to move into Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week

NEW ORLEANS — The WDSU Weather team is tracking a tropical wave that is off the Coast of Belize. Convection has increased around this wave. It is over warm water with water temperatures in the mid 80s. The wind shear is low with an upper high near the system. It is dealing with land interaction, but that does not appear to be impacting it much now.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

LDR: Three women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim for Refund of State Sales Taxes Paid after Hurricane Ida in 2021.
WESTWEGO, LA
NOLA.com

Heat advisory issued for south Louisiana, effective Tuesday

The "feels like" temperature in south Louisiana is expected to climb to dangerous levels Tuesday, reaching up to 112 degrees in some places, forecasters said. The National Weather Service in Slidell issued a heat advisory Monday, which will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The "feels...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Low Severe Storm Threat, Slight Chance of Flash Flooding and Slightly Cooler -- Today

A few storms in the early morning became several storms leading into this afternoon. A Flood Advisory was issued until 1:30 pm today and at least .50 - 1.50" inches had fallen in less than an hour's time. Fortunately, storms quickly moved eastward, and clouds decreased for lunchtime. What's to follow is an afternoon that is cooler, yet still humid. Today's highs 86-91°. An 80% chance of mid to late afternoon storms widespread across the South Shore Parishes and along portions of the lower Northshore Parishes from west to east and over to Coastal Mississippi. Expect storms and showers to be heavy with an additional 1.50" inches to finish the evening. Chance of overnight rain and a slight chance of storms into sunrise Friday. This evening will be warm to fairly mild, and humid. Temperatures 78-84° degrees. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies, mild low to mid 70's, and humid Conditions.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

