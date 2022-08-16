A few storms in the early morning became several storms leading into this afternoon. A Flood Advisory was issued until 1:30 pm today and at least .50 - 1.50" inches had fallen in less than an hour's time. Fortunately, storms quickly moved eastward, and clouds decreased for lunchtime. What's to follow is an afternoon that is cooler, yet still humid. Today's highs 86-91°. An 80% chance of mid to late afternoon storms widespread across the South Shore Parishes and along portions of the lower Northshore Parishes from west to east and over to Coastal Mississippi. Expect storms and showers to be heavy with an additional 1.50" inches to finish the evening. Chance of overnight rain and a slight chance of storms into sunrise Friday. This evening will be warm to fairly mild, and humid. Temperatures 78-84° degrees. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies, mild low to mid 70's, and humid Conditions.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO