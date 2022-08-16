ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

104.5 KDAT

Iowa State Fair Crowd Braves Downpour Just to See Music Icon

Thousands of Iowans flocked to Des Moines on Monday, August 15th for a once in lifetime performance from inarguably one of the biggest artists of the 20th century. Droves of people in ponchos filled the Iowa State Fair Grandstand for the fifth concert event of the fair. One of the most highly anticipated acts of the 10 day Iowa summer tradition was seven time Grammy Award winners.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Making a plan to stay safe at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sgt. Alex Dinkla of the Iowa State Patrol spoke to KCCI about keeping your family safe at the Iowa State Fair. Dinkla advises fairgoers to take a photo of their family when they arrive at the fair. This will allow you to have a current photo on file in the event that you get separated from any family members.
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?

You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
KCCI.com

Popular artwork shattered at Pappajohn Sculpture Park

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are trying to figure out who damaged an art installation at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park. Police say someone broke six colorful glass panels on the "panoramic awareness pavilion." The Des Moines Art Center is now reviewing security video of the area. This...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa hospital pranked by fake billboard

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A Marshalltown hospital is setting the record straight after a prank has caused confusion in the city. UnityPoint Health in Marshalltown owns a property downtown that is currently for sale. A counterfeit billboard with a Target logo, saying "coming soon!" has been placed in front of...
KCCI.com

Target tease: Prankster puts up sign promising Marshalltown Target

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The prank certainly hit its target. Someone teased Marshalltown with the promise of a Target store coming soon to the former UnityPoint location downtown. "For a Target to pop up right here on 3rd Avenue would be a little 'woohoo,' said Julie Johnson, who works across...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
iheart.com

Potato Creation Wins Iowa State Fair's Best Food Contest

(Des Moines, IA) -- This year's Best New Food Winner at the Iowa State Fair is "The Finisher." It's a large potato, loaded with everything. The food item is sold at the Rib Shack, south of the Riley Stage. The $10 item consist of a large potato (special-ordered from Idaho),...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

New VA clinic opens in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Office of Veteran Affairs in central Iowa cut the ribbon on a new Primary Care Clinic on Des Moines' southside on Wednesday. The new clinic is in the Southridge Mall complex. The 42,000-square foot facility has more parking, bigger exam rooms, expanded telehealth and...
DES MOINES, IA
visitmasoncityiowa.com

How to Experience River City in Des Moines this Summer

Located in the heart of North Central Iowa, Mason City boasts a rich musical heritage. A hometown boy who made it big, composer Meredith Willson gave Mason City the nickname “River City” in his Broadway musical The Music Man, which he wrote as a valentine to his hometown.
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Cheryl Elaine Thompson of Des Moines

Funeral services for Cheryl Elaine Thompson, will be at 1:00P.M. Friday August 19, 2022. Caldwell Parrish McCalley Chapel in Adel with burial at North. McDonald Cemetery in rural Madison County. A visitation will take. place from Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 5:00P.M. to 7:00P.M. at. Caldwell Parrish McCalley Chapel. Memorials...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Steve Haeberlin from Warren County is the Cookout King of Iowa

After the wood fired flames extinguished along the Iowa State Fair’s Grand Concourse on the best smelling day of the Fair, Steve Heaberlin of Warren County was crowned the 2022 Iowa Farm Bureau ‘Cookout Champion’ of the 58th annual cookout contest at the Iowa State Fair. Heaberlin’s coffee-rubbed smoked beef ribs were voted as the championship-winning dish among dozens of qualifiers from around the state at the Farm Bureau Day tradition.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Only Four Iowa Golf Courses Remain with a Very Unique Trait

For golf lovers, there's nothing better than playing a round on a beautiful Iowa day. When you want to get away, there's no better place than a golf course. They're always quiet spots that provide a wonderful opportunity to catch up with friends as you play 9 or 18 holes. Some days your game is there for you and on other days... well, you prefer to forget those. No matter how bad it gets, just don't act like this guy.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Livestock competition helps family in need

DES MOINES, Iowa — A lot of work goes into getting the animals ready for the Iowa State Fair each year, but one 4H family has some extra motivation in the show ring. Brianna Wolfer of Albia is showing her short horn plus, named Beast. As Brianna dials in...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny looks to improve safety with special school zones

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny is implementing special school zone speed limits to help protect students as they head back to class next week. Three of those special zones drop the speed limit to 25 miles an hour. Seven others bring the speed limit down to 15 miles an hour....
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines boy fractures back while using slide at an Urbandale park

URBANDALE, Iowa — A mother is warning other parents to be careful after her son fractured three vertebrae on a slide at an Urbandale park. “It's a really long metal slide, so that just attracted me,” said 12-year-old Ethan Wiese. The Des Moines boy is no longer attracted...
Axios Des Moines

Crumbl Cookies opening second Des Moines metro location

Crumbl Cookies is opening a second metro location near Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines.It's planned for the strip mall at 6305 Mills Civic Pkwy, suite 3119, which houses T.J. Maxx and Kirkland's Home.Why it matters: The Des Moines area went wild for the opening of the Ankeny location earlier this year, where two-hour long lines were the norm.Another store closer to the western suburbs will likely also be a big draw.State of play: The cookie chain is known for their creative rotating cookie menu, with flavors like cornbread, key lime pie and caramel popcorn.What's next: While no grand opening date has been announced yet, expect it to open in the coming months, a spokesperson told Axios.
WEST DES MOINES, IA

