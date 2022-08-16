Large multi-use apartment complex planned for South Hillsboro

The project, proposed in the rapidly growing Reed's Crossing community, includes apartments and business spaces.

In yet another sign of South Hillsboro's rapid expansion, a proposed mixed-use apartment complex in the Reed's Crossing area would provide both commercial and living spaces.

The plan, proposed by Holland Partner Group, includes three four-story buildings that contain 242 apartment units, 14 live-work units and about 9,000 square feet of commercial space in the Reed's Crossing Town Center.

This development has no assigned street address yet, but it's between Southeast Crescent Drive and Blanton Street, right off the titular Reed Drive.

The development also proposes a pool and clubroom area for the building's residents, and a community garden space. A central plaza area would act as a walkable gathering space, with benches and tables lining the front street.

The proposal was approved with adjustments by the planning commission on Aug. 10.

The Hillsboro City Council recently approved a series of street name changes in this area, so that permanent addresses can be assigned to new developments like this one.

The Reed's Crossing area is one of the biggest planned communities in the state. It's seen a flurry of developments and new proposals hitting Hillsboro's volunteer planning commission.

Not only has a large single-family residential subdevelopment brought hundreds of new homes to the area, but a new Providence Health medical center was recently built to serve this area, too. There are also plans for a retirement and senior living facility next door to that medical facility.

In addition to the storefronts that will occupy the new multi-use complex, this area will also house Hillsboro's first Market of Choice , which is expected to open by mid-2024.

While it's been approved by the planning commission, the project still has several more regulatory steps to clear before building can begin. As such, no construction timeline is listed in planning documents.