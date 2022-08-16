Read full article on original website
Two charged with murder in death of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr
The Evansville Police Department says two people have now been charged with the murder of Evansville Fire Department firefighter Robert Doerr. Two charged with murder in death of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr. The Evansville Police Department says two people have now been charged with the murder of Evansville Fire Department...
Investigation into death of 25-year-old Owensboro man underway
Police in Owensboro, Kentucky say they're investigating the death of a 25-year-old man after an incident that happened Monday. The Owensboro Police Department says the investigation started around 4:45 p.m. on Monday when officers were called to the intersection of Sutton Lane and West 2nd Street. Officers say they found...
Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night
Multiple teens may have been involved in an attempted shooting in Evansville, Indiana late Wednesday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of South Morton Avenue and Powell Avenue late Wednesday around 11 p.m. While in the area, an officer got flagged...
Family of Doerr filled with emotion after break in murder case
An emotional day for the family and friends of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr, as an arrest has been made in connection to his murder in 2019. "Happy that you know things are finally getting done, things are finally coming to somewhat of closure," said Lindsey Griffin, Robert Doerr's daughter. "we still have a long way to go."
Funeral arrangements set for Jessica Teague
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for Jessica Teague, the third victim of the Weinbach Avenue explosion. Relatives and friends are invited to Jessica’s life celebration from 3 until 8 Wednesday at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home in Henderson. A private burial will be held at...
Friends remember woman killed in Evansville Explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After the tragic and very sudden death of 29-year-old Jessica Teague, her friends remember her very fondly as a caring and loving person. Jessica was one of the three people killed in the Weinbach explosion which devastated the neighborhood. Her friends were devastated and at...
Family sets funeral arrangements for Heather Davidson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the woman troopers say was killed by her boyfriend over the weekend. Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called dispatch on Saturday saying he strangled his girlfriend, 31-year-old Heather Davidson, to death. [Previous Story: KSP: Man facing murder charge...
Service planned for third victim in fatal Evansville house explosion
Funeral arrangements have now been made for the third victim of the deadly explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana. Jessica Marie Teague died at the age of 29 on Wednesday, Aug. 10, when the house next door to hers exploded, killing her and two others. A celebration of...
Affidavit says Evansville firefighter wrote letter describing 'issues of infidelity' before his murder
An affidavit released by investigators provides new details on the murder investigation of Evansville, Indiana firefighter Robert Doerr. Just Thursday, police announced that Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, who is firefighter Robert Doerr's widow, and Larry Richmond Sr. had been charged with murder in connection to the investigation of Robert Doerr's death. Doerr...
Local companies help Owensboro veteran's family receive new appliances
A Tri-State veteran and his family received a generous donation on Wednesday. Members of Ray's Heating and Air, Goodman, and Alstadt were all on the west side of Owensboro, Kentucky, helping install multiple home improvements for a veteran and his family. Wayne McElvain served our country for years in the...
Coroner determines cause of death for victims of Evansville explosion
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released autopsy results for three people killed during the August 10 explosion on Weinbach Avenue.
Kentucky Man Wins ‘Granddad of the Year’ With Sweet Daily Tradition for His Grandsons [PHOTOS]
A Kentucky man should totally win Granddad of the Year. He created a daily tradition with his grandson and we think it's the sweetest thing EVER!. If you are lucky enough to still have your grandparents around you are absolutely blessed. My grandparents lived on a very large farm. From sun up to sun down, they worked in the fields and Grandmother worked around the house and in the kitchen. What I do know is every single time I came to visit my Granddaddy would stop what he was doing in the fields and come to scoop me up in his arms. It never failed. He was always right there to give me a big hug and tell me how very much he loved me.
Officials: Man found on Sutton Lane identified
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A man who was found Monday on Sutton Lane has been identified by officials as Jacob Simpson, 25, of Owensboro. The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on August 15, at 4:45 pm, police responded to the 200 block of Sutton Lane in reference to a man lying in the roadway. Police […]
Update on Weinbach Avenue explosion one week later
It's been one week since an explosion rocked an Evansville neighborhood, destroying 11 homes and damaging a dozen others. Wednesday marked the first full day that Weinbach Avenue was fully open since the explosion. The area where the explosion took place is now blocked off and has security around the clock.
Funeral arrangements made for woman allegedly murdered by boyfriend
(WEHT) - Funeral arrangements have been made for Heather Davidson. Heather, 31, loved country music concerts, Monster Truck shows and Flea markets. Her boyfriend is accused of killing her on August 13.
New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
The Investigation For Missing Teen Has Stepped Up Their Search
The U.S. Marshals are now involved in the search for a missing Spencer County teen. Kendall King has been missing since the end of July. The Santa Claus police chief thinks getting the Marshals involved will help push the investigation along quicker. Her case started as a runaway, but now...
"Instinct kicked in": police couple first on scene speak on Evansville explosion
Matt and Kayleigh Hastings are more than husband and wife. The officer and detective are also coworkers, both donning the Evansville Police Department badge. Working the same shift, carpooling is standard practice for the couple but the commute Wednesday, Aug. 10, was anything but routine. "We were just driving down...
