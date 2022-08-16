ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League schedule: Draw, group stage, knockout phase, final dates and more

The UEFA Champions League draw and group stage is nearly here as the European season slowly gets into full gear. The final qualifying round is taking place this week and next as six final group stage spots will be decided. Real Madrid are the reigning champions after their surprising win over Liverpool, while Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and other massive clubs hope to finish the season at the summit of European soccer.
BBC

Lina Hurtig: Arsenal sign Sweden striker from Juventus

Arsenal have signed Sweden striker Lina Hurtig from Juventus. The 26-year-old forward moves to the Women's Super League having won two Serie A and Coppa Italia titles during her time in Italy. She has scored 19 goals in 58 international matches and was part of the Sweden squad which reached...
The Guardian

Sam Kerr heads list of big names returning for Matildas’ friendlies against Canada

After a broadbrush selection policy that has featured 17 debutants since the start of his tenure in 2020, Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson is narrowing his focus less than a year out from the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Having rested several key players during June’s friendlies against Spain and Portgual, Gustavsson has named a near full-strength squad for next month’s clashes with Olympic champions Canada.
Yardbarker

Report: Liverpool To Sign Manchester City Target Jude Bellingham Next Summer

Liverpool are now reportedly expected to sign long time Manchester City target Jude Bellingham next summer. Nearly every club in Europe has some sort of interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, but Liverpool are now reportedly set to sign the player next summer amid interest from Manchester City. Manchester...
The Independent

Is West Ham vs Viborg on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa Conference League play-off

Places in the Uefa Europa Conference League group stage are up for grabs and West Ham United will be trying to ensure they take one.They face Danish side Viborg in the play-off, with the first leg in east London on Thursday night and the Hammers searching for their first competitive goal of the new campaign.Two defeats in two Premier League games have made for a less-than-ideal start for David Moyes’ men, who are beset by injuries and other absences - especially in defensive positions - but have also been lacking in attack.Fans will hope new front man Gianluca Scamacca...
SkySports

Jess Thirlby: England not in market for 'wholesale changes' ahead of Netball World Cup

Jess Thirlby is not looking towards "wholesale changes" as England reflect on their Commonwealth Games campaign and look towards next year's Netball World Cup in South Africa. Despite missing out on a medal in Birmingham, the head coach does not foresee sweeping amendments being made as they now look towards two further Test series this year and next year's major competition.
