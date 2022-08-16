Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily Scarvie
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Report: Liverpool Among Six Clubs Wanting Brighton Star Including Manchester United And Barcelona
Liverpool join Manchester United, Barcelona, Chelsea, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid in the race for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.
Manchester City’s Keira Walsh: ‘The first few days were a bit surreal’
Less than three weeks since England’s euphoric triumph against Germany at Euro 2022, Keira Walsh returns to her day job on Thursday when Manchester City meet the Kazakh club Tomiris-Turan in the first qualifying round of the Women’s Champions League. The central midfielder was pivotal to England’s tournament...
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League schedule: Draw, group stage, knockout phase, final dates and more
The UEFA Champions League draw and group stage is nearly here as the European season slowly gets into full gear. The final qualifying round is taking place this week and next as six final group stage spots will be decided. Real Madrid are the reigning champions after their surprising win over Liverpool, while Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and other massive clubs hope to finish the season at the summit of European soccer.
BBC
Lina Hurtig: Arsenal sign Sweden striker from Juventus
Arsenal have signed Sweden striker Lina Hurtig from Juventus. The 26-year-old forward moves to the Women's Super League having won two Serie A and Coppa Italia titles during her time in Italy. She has scored 19 goals in 58 international matches and was part of the Sweden squad which reached...
Yardbarker
Watch: Diogo Jota appears to tell LFC teammate to ‘shut up’ on the bench during Palace clash
It would seem that Joel Matip may have been guilty of taking things too lightly in Diogo Jota’s eyes during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at the start of the week. Footage shared on Twitter by @lfcnxco (courtesy of Sky Sports) appeared to show the Portuguese international...
Report: Manchester City's Issa Kabore Set To Join Marseille
After enjoying a successful season on loan with Ligue 1 club Troyes last season, Issa Kabore is now expected to return to France and join Marseille in another loan move. However, there is a difference in this transfer as Marseille will have the option to sign the defender permanently.
Chelsea Women vs Olympique Lyon | Pre-season | Where To Watch
Chelsea kick off their pre-season tour of the United States with their first match of the Women's International Champions Cup (WICC) against European giants Olympique Lyonnais.
'Listen United, £40Million' - Former Liverpool Player Urges Anfield Hierarchy To Sell Midfielder
A former Liverpool player has urged the club to sell one of their midfielders to rivals Manchester United after the Red Devils were linked with Real Madrid's Casemiro.
Report: Chelsea reject opening offer from West Ham for Emerson
West Ham are said to have bid £13million for Chelsea's Emerson, but the Blues are holding out for a slightly improved offer for the player.
Sam Kerr heads list of big names returning for Matildas’ friendlies against Canada
After a broadbrush selection policy that has featured 17 debutants since the start of his tenure in 2020, Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson is narrowing his focus less than a year out from the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Having rested several key players during June’s friendlies against Spain and Portgual, Gustavsson has named a near full-strength squad for next month’s clashes with Olympic champions Canada.
Everything You Need To know About Chelsea Women USA Pre-Season Tour
Emma Hayes' side follow in the men's footsteps to the United States to begin their preparation ahead of the biggest season for women's football yet.
SkySports
Gianluca Scamacca scores first West Ham goal in Europa Conference League win over Viborg as Hearts lose at Zurich in Europa League
Gianluca Scamacca scored his first West Ham goal as the Hammers began their latest European campaign with a 3-1 win over Danish club Viborg. Italy striker Scamacca, who joined last month from Sassuolo in a £35.5m deal, netted a first-half header on his full debut. Jarrod Bowen added a...
ESPN
England's Beth Mead, Sarina Wiegman nominated for UEFA player and coach of the year awards
England star Beth Mead and head coach Sarina Wiegman have been nominated for UEFA's women's player and coach of the year awards. Mead helped lead the Lionesses to their first European title last month on home soil, being named player of the tournament and finishing as the joint top scorer with six goals.
Yardbarker
Report: Liverpool To Sign Manchester City Target Jude Bellingham Next Summer
Liverpool are now reportedly expected to sign long time Manchester City target Jude Bellingham next summer. Nearly every club in Europe has some sort of interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, but Liverpool are now reportedly set to sign the player next summer amid interest from Manchester City. Manchester...
'We Want To Go Deep In All Competitions' Says Manchester City Women's Manager Gareth Taylor
Manchester City get their chase for silverware underway this evening in Madrid when they take on Kazakhstan side WFC Tomiris-Turan in the UEFA Women's Champions League
Is West Ham vs Viborg on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa Conference League play-off
Places in the Uefa Europa Conference League group stage are up for grabs and West Ham United will be trying to ensure they take one.They face Danish side Viborg in the play-off, with the first leg in east London on Thursday night and the Hammers searching for their first competitive goal of the new campaign.Two defeats in two Premier League games have made for a less-than-ideal start for David Moyes’ men, who are beset by injuries and other absences - especially in defensive positions - but have also been lacking in attack.Fans will hope new front man Gianluca Scamacca...
Who could Manchester City face in the UEFA Champions League group stages?
The draw for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stages takes place on Thursday. Manchester City will embark on their latest campaign in the elite European competition, as Pep Guardiola's side look to finally lift the coveted Champions League trophy. City, who suffered an agonising defeat to Chelsea in the...
SkySports
Jess Thirlby: England not in market for 'wholesale changes' ahead of Netball World Cup
Jess Thirlby is not looking towards "wholesale changes" as England reflect on their Commonwealth Games campaign and look towards next year's Netball World Cup in South Africa. Despite missing out on a medal in Birmingham, the head coach does not foresee sweeping amendments being made as they now look towards two further Test series this year and next year's major competition.
Newcastle United vs Manchester City: Team News
Newcastle will be ready for the challenge of the Blues, but Erling Haaland will be eager to be among the goals again after drawing a blank against Bournemouth last time out.
BBC
Liam Delap: Stoke City sign Manchester City striker on season-long loan deal
Stoke City have signed Manchester City striker Liam Delap on a season-long loan deal. The 19-year-old, who is the son of former Potters player and now first-team coach Rory Delap, has made six appearances for the Premier League champions in all competitions. He could make his Stoke debut against Sunderland...
