Progressive Democrat Turns on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Being 'Absent'
"I have not spoken to my congressperson in months. Maybe more than a year?" tweeted state Senator Jessica Ramos.
Washington Examiner
'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger
Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
Trump made 42 endorsements in recent primaries. Here's who won.
Trump's endorsement board was filled with a slate of election denying candidates. But some key races have been tighter than he would like.
New York Post
Lee Zeldin in striking distance of Kathy Hochul, voters tired of Chuck Schumer: poll
President Biden’s popularity is sagging even further in blue-leaning New York, according to a new poll that also has Republican Lee Zeldin in striking distance of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. The same survey shows more voters prefer someone else to re-electing Democratic incumbent Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The...
Trump announces 'endorsement' of impeachment manager, other New York Democrats in sarcastic posts
Former President Donald Trump made two surprising endorsements Wednesday, stating that he "Strongly Endorse[d]" impeachment manager Dan Goldman and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y. "Lawyer Dan Goldman is running for Congress, NY-10, and it is my great honor to Strongly Endorse him," Trump stated in a Truth Social post Wednesday evening....
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Trevor Noah Points Out Suspicious Phrase In Trump's Statement On Rep. Liz Cheney
"There's no way Trump wrote that," said "The Daily Show" host.
Kyrsten Sinema reportedly wants to block Democrats from narrowing the carried interest loophole benefiting rich investors
Obama and Trump both tried and failed to close the carried interest loophole. Biden's big bill hangs in the balance with Sinema still undecided.
After landslide primary defeat, Liz Cheney announces new anti-Trump group, says she's 'thinking about' WH bid
Immediately following her loss to Harriet Hageman in Wyoming's Republican primary, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., unveiled her next move, launching a new organization with the primary goal of keeping former President Donald Trump from regaining the presidency. The group, called The Great Task, gets its name from a phrase in...
Cops Spend $400,000 to Save House Democrats’ Campaign Chair
“Alessandra Biaggi voted to release criminals without bail,” read an ad on the back of a truck with a New Jersey license plate driving through New York’s 17th Congressional District, which covers the counties of Westchester and Rockland. The ad is one of several — including digital, text, and mail ads — attacking state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi as “a radical anti-police extremist,” paid for by the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York.
Matt Gaetz and the R word: Florida's Democratic primary takes bitter detour
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) is taking a pause from his usual campaign stance as a “happy warrior.”. In a sign that the Democratic primary for governor has entered a bitter new phase, the Florida congressman has hit rival Nikki Fried with a blistering new mailer that calls her a “Republican lobbyist for big tobacco and insurance companies” and notes her previous friendship with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).
NBC News
For Chuck Schumer and his Senate Democrats, a sudden chance for a big win
WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday … Democrats’ sweeping climate, health care and tax plan heads to the House … GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse fends off a Trump-backed primary challenger in Washington-04. ... China announces new military drills around Taiwan. … President Joe Biden leaves Covid isolation. ...and the president and first lady travel to Kentucky today to meet with victims of recent flooding.
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Joe Manchin said Democratic holdout Kyrsten Sinema would do her 'due diligence' and 'make her own decision' on the Inflation Reduction Act
Manchin said he had a "nice conversation" with Sinema and that they are "talking" about the bill.
Is the Democratic Party Proving Andrew Yang’s Point?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. When Andrew Yang rolled out a revamped version of his Forward Party last week, it was met with widespread derision from center-left commentators. Much of that criticism was fair. There’s a good chance that his new organization will do little more than siphon votes away from Democrats in hotly contested races against MAGA candidates. There’s the suspicion that Yang’s primary beef with the Democratic Party may be his own inability to win its primaries. And there’s the rather small matter of this new political project seeming to lack any concrete policy goals. As political scientist Seth Masket wrote in the Washington Post, “The Forward Party’s agenda, if it can be called that, is to pass election laws that make it easier for the Forward Party—and, admittedly, other third parties—to win elections.”
Ilhan Omar barely fends off primary challenger boosted by right-wing PAC money and "nasty attacks"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S Rep. Ilhan Omar on Tuesday narrowly fended off a Democratic primary challenger whose campaign was bankrolled in part by a GOP operative, corporate lobbyists, and prominent Minnesota businessmen.
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Florida primary races to watch
The results of the Florida primaries, which will take place on Aug. 23, will likely have a major impact on the midterms and on the political landscape. Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis will likely win reelection in November, but Democrats are seriously contesting the governorship. Democrats’ two major candidates are agriculture commissioner Nikki Fried and Congressman Charlie Crist, a former governor. Fried has faced ethical questions, has run an erratic campaign, and lags in the polls. Crist, who has been in politics for 30 years, has lost runs for statewide office twice in a row and last won an office statewide 16 years ago.
In Stunning Reversal, Manchin Set to Support Democrats' Tax Plan
On Thursday, July 14, Senator Charles Manchin (D-WV) and his staff dealt a "crushing blow" to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), with the former saying he was only willing to support a reconciliation bill in August if it includes a provision to lower prescription drug prices and a two-year extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies.
Washington Examiner
Nadler widens lead over Maloney in final days of incumbent-on-incumbent primary: Poll
Rep. Jerry Nadler is leading his colleague Rep. Carolyn Maloney in the polls days before New York voters cast their ballots in a primary election that pits two incumbent Democrats against one another. Nadler's lead over Maloney in the 12th District race has widened to almost 20 points, according to...
insideedition.com
Senate Democrats Pass President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022
After weeks of negotiations and an all-night session known as “vote-a-rama” that lasted for nearly 16 hours from Saturday into Sunday, senate democrats were able to push through President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The measure passed 51-50 along party lines, with Vice President Kamala...
