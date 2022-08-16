Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Suspect in Schlotsky’s arson arrested for burglary less than a month before, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The suspect in an August 2 arson at a Lubbock Schlotsky’s location in the 3700 block of 19th Street was arrested for burglary July 6, according to a police report. As of Thursday afternoon, Blair Warner, 19, was wanted for an additional case — described by officials as a second-degree felony arson. On Wednesday, the […]
Rodriquez gets life in prison for Zoe Campos murder
LUBBOCK, Texas — A jury sentenced Carlos Rodriquez to life in prison Thursday for the 2013 murder of 18-year-old Zoe Campos. He will be eligible for parole after 30 years. The jury began deliberations at 4:10 p.m. and returned a verdict at 4:30 p.m. Rodriquez pleaded guilty to Zoe’s murder on Monday, on the first […]
Video from Lubbock police related to deadly August 7 shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday released body cam footage related to a fatal shooting which happened Sunday, August 7. A 17-year-old turned himself in “without incident,” LPD said on Friday. Police were still looking for a second suspect. Read the full press release from the Lubbock Police Department here: The Metropolitan […]
KCBD
Lubbock Fire Marshal identifies suspect in Schlotzsky’s arson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office has identified a suspect in a burglary and arson incident that destroyed the Schlotzsky’s location at 3715 19th Street back on Aug. 2. Fire officials say 19-year-old Blair Warner is suspected of burglarizing the business and setting it on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Road Rage Turns Into Assault for One Lubbock Woman
A Lubbock woman was arrested for assaulting another woman with her vehicle. The Lubbock Police Department received a call Saturday, August 13th, from 24-year-old Kiyanna Hightower stating that someone had busted her windows with a bottle. KAMC News reported that moments later after that first call dispatchers then received another call from a woman claiming that Hightower had hit her physically with her car.
New details from LPD on serious crash, 2 motorcycles
LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report gave new details on a motorcycle crash on August 12 that left one man seriously injured. According to the Lubbock Police Department, a motorcycle, driven by 28-year-old William Coddington, was northbound in the 100 block of North Quaker Avenue along with two other motorcycles. Coddington and one other motorcyclist […]
Last seen in Lubbock, missing girl, 16 years old
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 16-year-old girl, Delilah Deleon, has been missing since August 12 and was last seen in Lubbock, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 175 pounds and stands at 5 feet, 3 inches. Anyone with information on here whereabouts is urged to […]
Missing child last seen in Lubbock, NCMEC asks for public’s help
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 14-year-old girl who went missing from Lubbock was last seen on August 11, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Jereni Scott was described as 5’5″ tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information was asked to call the Lubbock Police Department at […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
everythinglubbock.com
Free ‘Auto VIN etching’ with Slaton PD, August 19
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the South Plains Theft Auto Task Force will be permanently etching Vehicle Identification Numbers into window glass. The event will occur from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Slaton Tiger Stadium on 700 West Dickens Street. “Auto VIN etching,” makes it difficult for...
KCBD
2 indicted after robbery, intentional crash, and police chase
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday, a Lubbock grand jury indicted two people involved in a robbery, intentional crash and police chase. Elias Luna and Jose Rivera were arrested on May 6 on various charges, including aggravated robbery and evading arrest. Police responded to reports of a robbery at the...
everythinglubbock.com
Man arrested in Lubbock, accused of choking his child
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested in Lubbock and accused of throwing and choking his child, according to a police report. Ferris Butler, 37, was arrested Saturday. According to the report, police responded to a house around 2:00 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. Before arriving, LPD was advised...
KCBD
One injured in central Lubbock stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital and another is in police custody after a report of a stabbing near 38th and Ave. S. Lubbock Police were called to the area around 1 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, according to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police reveal new details, shooting that left one seriously hurt in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department revealed new details Tuesday about a shooting that left one person seriously injured early Monday morning. LPD said officers were called to the 2700 block of East Colgate Street at 1:07 a.m. Margie Johnsons, 69, was hurt in a drive-by shooting, according to police. LPD said her injuries […]
‘He’s still breathing, and she is not,’ Mother of Zoe Campos testifies at Rodriquez sentencing trial
LUBBOCK, Texas — The mother of Zoe Campos spoke Tuesday during the sentencing trial for Carlos Rodriquez. Rodriquez pleaded guilty Monday to the murder of the 18-year-old. During her testimony, Melinda Campos said how her family searched for Zoe every day for about a year after she went missing in November 2013. “I lost my […]
everythinglubbock.com
Woman hit with car during altercation, suspect arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock woman was arrested after running over somebody’s foot during an altercation on Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, Kiyanna Hightower,24, called authorities and told them someone “busted her windows with a bottle.” Moments later dispatchers...
News Channel 25
A West Texas coffee shop owner is giving away Plan B for free as fight over contraception access takes hold
WOLFFORTH — "A West Texas coffee shop owner is giving away Plan B for free as fight over contraception access takes hold" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
One seriously injured in Monday morning shooting, East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shooting Monday morning at approximately 1:00 a.m. in the 2700 block of East Colgate Street. One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries, LPD said. No one was taken into custody at the time. This is a developing story.
The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)
Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
Remembering Luke Siegel, one year later
LUBBOCK, Texas — There are two days that the Siegel family and the Lubbock community will never forget. On July 28, 2015, 9-year-old Luke Siegel suffered a traumatic brain injury in a golf cart accident. Six years later on Aug. 19, Luke passed away after complications of COVID pneumonia. “He passed away at 8:39 a.m., […]
everythinglubbock.com
DPS Sergeant keeps Idalou students safe on first day of school
LUBBOCK, Texas— Idalou Middle School had a special guest help greet students on their first day of school. Sergeant Jerry Johnson volunteered to stand outside of the middle school to help keep students stay safe on the first day of the 2022-23 school year. The Department of Public Safety...
Comments / 0