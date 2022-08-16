Read full article on original website
A two-hour ‘monster storm’ will chuck down two full inches of rain tomorrow
Remember that godawful heatwave of just a few days ago? Well, for huge swathes of the UK, all that’s about to get well and truly washed away. The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Friday, with some areas expected to see two inches of rain in just two hours. We could even see hail. Truly wild stuff.
Awe-inspiring 'mothership' storm cell is captured hovering over North Dakota as the state is hit with series 'golf ball sized' hail and braces for more inclement weather
A massive storm cell filmed over the American Midwest this weekend saw citizens bombarded with howling winds and 'golf ball-sized' hail - as residents prepare for more inclement weather. The footage, captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 pm local time Friday, was recorded shortly after officials issued...
natureworldnews.com
Flash Floods at Death Valley Bury Cars and Leaves 1000 People Stranded
A storm surge in Death Valley National Area caused by torrents of precipitation on Friday submerged automobiles, prompted authorities to restrict all routes between and within the reserve, and trapped around 1,000 folks. Buried Cars Due to Flash Flood. In the typically scorching and arid nature reserve in the California...
WATCH: Death Valley National Park Flash Flooding Washes Everything Away in Wild Video
The name Death Valley National Park…doesn’t really invoke images of water. But the area went through a flash flood recently. Flooding can just happen in an instant and the outdoors can be scary when it happens. In certain regions, some moderate flooding is good and expected. However, there are times when the waters rise too high, flow too fast, and cause a lot of issues. This is one of those times.
Storms for the Midwest and warmer weather for the West
A stationary front will bring showers and storms across areas of the US, meanwhile temperatures are on the rise for California and south-central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
TODAY.com
Heavy rain expected in parts of the country to start work week
There’s a strong chance for heavy showers along the southern tip of Texas and across the Plains to start the week. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.Aug. 15, 2022.
Midwest thunderstorms bringing risks of flash flooding, hail, wind damage
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday across the Midwest. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are all a risk as well as heavy rain which could cause flash flooding. The states affected include Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky where we have had historic rain over the last few...
The calm before the storms: Why 2022's hurricane season won't stay quiet much longer
Dust and winds that have hampered hurricane formation are expected to weaken, which could lead to above-normal storm activity in 2022.
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain Threatens 1,200-Mile Area with Flash Flood Risk from Kansas to West Virginia This Week
Heavy rain will elevate a flash flood risk stretching across a 1,200-mile zone from Kansas to West Virginia this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists, who warned that while the torrential rain could bring drought and heat relief, it will be replaced by dangerous flash flooding risk. These weather...
natureworldnews.com
Cold Front Update: Damaging Winds and Heavy Rain Strike Western Australia, Multiple Areas Affected
A cold front forecasted during the weekend to hit Australia this week has made its way into the country as it crosses the state of Western Australia. Australian weather authorities have updated their forecast and issued renewed severe weather warnings for damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and dangerous surf conditions. The...
The Weather Channel
Photos Show Major Damage From Last Week's Rare Flash Flooding In Death Valley
A record amount of rain caused flash flooding at Death Valley National Park. All roads remain closed within the park. Death Valley is the hottest place on Earth and the driest place in North America. Photos show the damage left behind after the flood. Record-breaking rains caused flash flooding in...
Sunday storms will potentially cause some flash flooding
Get ready for an active Sunday afternoon and evening in Colorado when it comes to the weather. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected with the potential to see flash flooding. In past days the threat was confined mostly to burn scars but today the threat includes several areas from the mountains to the plains.Storms will have the potential to drop two or more inches of rain over a relatively short period of time on Sunday. The threat is highest between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. for most areas. The National Weather Service has placed several areas on alert. Even if...
Reed Timmer captures rare glimpse of how a powerful flash flood starts
In what is a remarkable feat, the extreme meteorologist has been capturing footage that provides an unusual look at an elusive moment most people never see -- and it may leave you asking: How’d he do that?. From a trickle of water running between rocks in a dry, barren,...
Expect downpours and street flooding
Heavy downpours is the order of the day for today. “Keep an eye on things today as more downpours are likely across the area. Showers have already started this morning, but expect more throughout the day.
Tornado reports slip below normal in 2022 after robust start to season
Tornado activity began to slow down during a month that is typically the most active of the year. Not only are numbers lower than in 2021, another trend that has developed over recent decades has been observed this year. Tornado activity in the United States has fallen below average despite...
New Zealand floods: Hundreds forced to evacuate after torrential rain leaves streets submerged
Hundreds of people have been forced to evacuate their homes after torrential rain pelted New Zealand for the third consecutive day. Residents in parts of the North Island found themselves isolated after landslides, fallen trees and floodwaters blocked highway access. The stormy weather has also forced some schools to close, airlines to cancel flights and left entire streets submerged. At least one boat sank during storms near Auckland and the downpours caused a home to slip down into a gully in the suburb of TÄhunanui, outside the city of NelsonAround 230 homes in Nelson were evacuated on Wednesday and...
'Conveyer belt' of extreme weather is set to smash huge areas of Australia bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail, damaging winds and flooding
A 'conveyer belt' of extreme weather will soon descend on Australia's south-east bringing icy temperatures, heavy rain, thunderstorms and floods. Forecasters have warned three consecutive cold fronts will bring wet, cold and wintry conditions to parts of NSW, Victoria and Tasmania over the next week. Weatherzone described the triple whammy...
