ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

A two-hour ‘monster storm’ will chuck down two full inches of rain tomorrow

Remember that godawful heatwave of just a few days ago? Well, for huge swathes of the UK, all that’s about to get well and truly washed away. The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Friday, with some areas expected to see two inches of rain in just two hours. We could even see hail. Truly wild stuff.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Awe-inspiring 'mothership' storm cell is captured hovering over North Dakota as the state is hit with series 'golf ball sized' hail and braces for more inclement weather

A massive storm cell filmed over the American Midwest this weekend saw citizens bombarded with howling winds and 'golf ball-sized' hail - as residents prepare for more inclement weather. The footage, captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 pm local time Friday, was recorded shortly after officials issued...
LANSFORD, ND
natureworldnews.com

Flash Floods at Death Valley Bury Cars and Leaves 1000 People Stranded

A storm surge in Death Valley National Area caused by torrents of precipitation on Friday submerged automobiles, prompted authorities to restrict all routes between and within the reserve, and trapped around 1,000 folks. Buried Cars Due to Flash Flood. In the typically scorching and arid nature reserve in the California...
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Death Valley National Park Flash Flooding Washes Everything Away in Wild Video

The name Death Valley National Park…doesn’t really invoke images of water. But the area went through a flash flood recently. Flooding can just happen in an instant and the outdoors can be scary when it happens. In certain regions, some moderate flooding is good and expected. However, there are times when the waters rise too high, flow too fast, and cause a lot of issues. This is one of those times.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kota Territory Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Sunday storms will potentially cause some flash flooding

Get ready for an active Sunday afternoon and evening in Colorado when it comes to the weather. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected with the potential to see flash flooding. In past days the threat was confined mostly to burn scars but today the threat includes several areas from the mountains to the plains.Storms will have the potential to drop two or more inches of rain over a relatively short period of time on Sunday. The threat is highest between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. for most areas. The National Weather Service has placed several areas on alert. Even if...
COLORADO STATE
WWL-AMFM

Expect downpours and street flooding

Heavy downpours is the order of the day for today. “Keep an eye on things today as more downpours are likely across the area. Showers have already started this morning, but expect more throughout the day.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

New Zealand floods: Hundreds forced to evacuate after torrential rain leaves streets submerged

Hundreds of people have been forced to evacuate their homes after torrential rain pelted New Zealand for the third consecutive day. Residents in parts of the North Island found themselves isolated after landslides, fallen trees and floodwaters blocked highway access. The stormy weather has also forced some schools to close, airlines to cancel flights and left entire streets submerged. At least one boat sank during storms near Auckland and the downpours caused a home to slip down into a gully in the suburb of TÄhunanui, outside the city of NelsonAround 230 homes in Nelson were evacuated on Wednesday and...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

'Conveyer belt' of extreme weather is set to smash huge areas of Australia bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail, damaging winds and flooding

A 'conveyer belt' of extreme weather will soon descend on Australia's south-east bringing icy temperatures, heavy rain, thunderstorms and floods. Forecasters have warned three consecutive cold fronts will bring wet, cold and wintry conditions to parts of NSW, Victoria and Tasmania over the next week. Weatherzone described the triple whammy...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy