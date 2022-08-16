Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KATV
Little Rock mayoral candidates debate on crime, infrastructure
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — For the first time, three Little Rock mayoral candidates came face-to-face Thursday to debate the issues and make their case to voters. Topics included how they plan to improve city infrastructure and to address the current crime problem in the capital city. So far this...
Steve Landers admits to leaving loaded gun in restaurant bathroom
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Little Rock Mayor candidate Steve Landers has admitted to leaving a loaded gun inside the restroom of a local restaurant. The weapon was reportedly left inside the restroom of The Root Cafe in Little Rock, with an initial unnamed incident report being filed by the restaurant on May 27.
Mayoral Candidate Focused on Safety Leaves Loaded Gun in Cafe Bathroom
"Little Rock will be a safer place to live in under my administration as mayor," Steve Landers tweeted after a shooting in the Arkansas capital recently.
KATV
Cleburne County sheriff allowing seized firearms to be reclaimed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office is issuing a notice to the public about firearms seized before 2019. Sheriff Chris Brown released a memo Wednesday alerting citizens they can reclaim firearms that have been stored in evidence or seized. "Individuals who have had firearms seized or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swark.today
Rutledge Announces Suit Against Little Rock Housing Complex
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a lawsuit against Big Country Chateau, a multifamily housing complex serving low-income and Section 8 housing consumers in Little Rock, for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The suit alleges that the complex is supported by central utility meters for water and electricity, requiring the tenants to pay their utilities directly to the apartment complex as part of their lease agreements. Despite many tenants paying accordingly, the company chose to pocket the money designated for utility payments instead of paying the utility companies. As early as 2019, Big Country Chateau received notice from Central Arkansas Water that its account was in default. The company has failed to pay the $222,931 owed to the utility company. In addition, Big Country Chateau failed to pay Entergy Arkansas from March to August 2022, paying the outstanding balance of approximately $71,000 only after the City of Little Rock initiated an investigation into the apartment complex. Big Country Chateau’s defaults were easily concealed from tenants due to the disconnection moratoriums in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, tenants are facing water utility shutoffs in September despite having paid for their utilities.
KATV
Arkansas Stop The Violence pleads for state leaders to intervene amid shootings
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Following this weekend’s series of shootings, Arkansas advocates are speaking out against the violence that has plagued the city of Little Rock. As violence continues to rise in our communities, Arkansans are pleading for leaders to take action. With at least three people dead...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board elects new officers; Doug Hartz of Stuttgart to serve as vice chairman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board (ASPB) elected new officers to lead the organization during a recent board meeting. Elected to chair the nine-member board is John Freeman of Desha County. Doug Hartz of Arkansas County was elected vice chair, with Joe Thrash of Perry County elected secretary-treasurer. The three farmer-leaders will serve in their respective roles through the board’s 2024 fiscal year. Donald Morton Jr. of Prairie County completed his term as board chairman in July and will serve a two-year term as immediate past chair.
Arkansas AG sues apartment complex for unpaid utilities, safety violations
(The Center Square) - The owners of a Little Rock, Arkansas, multi-family housing complex owe thousands of dollars in utility bills and face hundreds of safety code violations, according to Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. Tenants of apartments owned by Big Country Chateau paid their utility bills directly to the company,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Attorney General files lawsuit against Big Country Chateau; city crews conduct second inspection
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge (R) announced Wednesday that her office has filed a lawsuit against Big Country Chateau and its parent company Apex. The apartment complex has been the source of controversy since residents were notified last month that water services would be shut off.
Arkansas Attorney General sues Big Country Chateau
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — City inspections at the Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock continued on Wednesday after Attorney General Leslie Rutledge made a big announcement. "I'm announcing a lawsuit against Big Country Chateau and its parent company Apex Equity Group," Rutledge said. After years of complaints by...
Brandon House brings back-to-school block party to LR
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Brandon House Cultural & Performing Arts Center is set to host its Rock the Block back-to-school block party. It’s scheduled for Saturday, August 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the center’s Midtown location at 3802 W. 12th Street in Little Rock. The event is free to the public. […]
KATV
Entergy Arkansas expanding contributions by nearly $2 million to provide customers relief
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — With all the price hikes due to inflation and record-high temperatures, a lot of pressure has been put on Arkansans this past summer. Because of this, Entergy Arkansas is doing what it can to ease the stress. In a Thursday news release, Entergy said there...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pregnant mom & 5-year-old shot in Little Rock shootings, adding to total
Two separate shootings happened early Wednesday morning in Little Rock leaving three people injured, including a child.
KTLO
Two shooting incidents on Little Rock metro interstates added to ASP investigations
Since Monday, two additional cases have been added to the ongoing investigations of shooting incidents that occurred on interstate highways in the Little Rock metro area during the past weekend. Both cases were brought to the attention of the state police special agents by vehicle drivers following yesterday’s joint news conference involving the Little Rock Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and Arkansas State Police.
KARK
Job Alert: Hiring fest, openings in maintenance, more
DATE & TIME: Every Monday at 12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m. LOCATION: Willie Hinton Neighborhood Resource Center at 3805 W. 12th Street in Little Rock. Fab44 is hosting a hiring fest for those who are interested in day labor opportunities. We are seeking individuals who need work today, reside in Little Rock, Arkansas and meet certain criteria to participate in the day labor program. Day laborers have a starting wage of $12.50 with the opportunity to reach $15.50 if they stay within the program through weekly evaluations.
KTLO
Global cybersecurity company names Little Rock as U.S. headquarters
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Aug. 16, 2022) — Global cybersecurity provider Sequretek announced Tuesday the opening of their U.S. headquarters in The Little Rock Technology Park citing the innovative technology focus, talent access and growth-friendly business environment as top reasons for naming Little Rock, Arkansas their new corporate home.”When I began my computer science initiative in 2015, my goal was to increase the quantity and quality of our state’s tech talent,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “Today, I’m proud of everything we have accomplished, and the result is that companies like SequreTek have their eyes on Arkansas as a leader in technology. I’m pleased to welcome them to Arkansas and want to thank the Venture Center for their efforts in recruiting and nurturing tech companies here.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Records show accused Little Rock spree shooter Davis Jones has long criminal history
A 31-year-old Little Rock many faces a slew of serious charges following multiple shootings during a violent weekend in the Capitol City.
KATV
'Shots fired' Conway police investigating a shooting incident Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway police were investigating reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, according to a post from the agency's Twitter account. Authorities said officers of the department responded to 100 block of Commerce Street in regards to a 'shots fired' call. Officials said there were no injuries...
Entergy Arkansas helping customers with bills
High temperatures have caused electric bills to skyrocket for Arkansans and Entergy is stepping in to help.
Mothers heartbroken by Little Rock violence
Every time a life is taken by gun violence, it leaves a grieving family behind, and at least 15 shootings last weekend forced many of those families to relive their trauma.
Comments / 0