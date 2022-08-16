ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Mom Says Cotton-Picking School Project Traumatized Daughter

By Zuri Anderson
BIN: Black Information Network
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Black mother is suing a California school district after an elementary school assignment involving cotton-picking left her daughter emotionally distressed, according to The Los Angeles Times .

Rashunda Pitts filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District and its Board of Education last week, alleging that her 14-year-old daughter was traumatized from a slavery lesson involving a cotton field at Laurel Span School.

The incident reportedly happened in 2017, where the social justice teacher gave an exercise in which students had to pick cotton from the field and "gain a real-life experience as to what the African American slaves had endured." The daughter, identified as S.W. in the suit, wasn't forced to pick cotton and watched the other students complete the assignment as she took care of other crops in the garden.

Pitts claims the school didn't notify the parents about the project nor required permission from them, according to the documents. When the mother spoke with Assistant Principal Brian Wisniewski about the assignment, he reportedly told her the class was reading Frederick Douglass ' autobiography, and the lesson aimed to teach students about the "real life experience" of slavery .

Since the incident, S.W. suffered "uncontrollable anxiety attacks and experiences bouts of depression when she thinks about the Cotton Picking Project," the lawsuit states.

The school's then-principal Amy Diaz and the social justice teachers are also named as defendants in the suit. Laurel Span School has since been shut down, and a new school was established: Laurel Cinematic Arts Creative Tech Magnet, according to the Times .

Reporters reached out to the defendants for comments. Diaz and the teacher declined, while an LAUSD spokesperson told the newspaper they don't comment on ongoing or pending litigation.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 58

Robert Crane
2d ago

Ok this is really ridiculous how does a little girl get traumatized if she probably didn’t even know what cotton was until her mother who never in her life ever pick cotton made it sound like a horror movie. I picked cotton when I was a little boy all I got was a back ache cotton has nothing to do with racism it’s a textile our clothes are made from cotton. I do not see blacks not wearing clothes cause they feel cotton is a racist thing.So this is a ridiculous story

Reply
29
Over trough the Autocrat
1d ago

I went to buy a shirt the other day and it was made from 100% cotton. I still haven’t recovered

Reply(5)
22
JAMFAM
1d ago

I think it is a good exercise. Picking and processing cotton was back breaking work. Experience fosters understanding.

Reply
5
 

Related
pasadenanow.com

San Rafael School Principal Apologizes For His Comments

A local elementary school principal issued an apology today for comments he made in anger after police handcuffed and questioned the school’s janitor. “I raced from my home in Arcadia to the school, and arrived at San Rafael within twenty minutes of the phone call,” said Rodolfo Ramirez said in an email from his PUSD account addressed to San Rafael Elementary School Recipients. Pasadena Now obtained a copy of the email from a City official.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

50,000 LAUSD students reported absent on 1st day of school

As many as 50,000 students, or 11% of the Los Angeles Unified School District population, were reported absent on the first day back at school Monday. Multiple factors may be to blame for low attendance rates at the nation’s second-largest school district, officials said. Parents could still be worried about coronavirus as students started the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

$18M deal in lawsuit over boy's death at California school

LA PUENTE, Calif. (AP) — The parents of an 8-year-old boy with Down syndrome who died after falling while strapped to a chair in class five years ago have reached an $18 million settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit against a Southern California school district, attorneys said Wednesday. Lawyers...
LA PUENTE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Inside one LA woman’s decision to die with 'dignity'

California’s End of Life Option Act allows some patients with terminal illness to end their lives with a fatal dose of medication. That was the choice Gabriella Walsh made after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. LA Times reporter Marisa Gerber and photojournalist Dania Maxwell shared her story, capturing the final weeks of her life. They joined host Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today.”
FOX40

What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
Bakersfield Californian

GOP 'Parent Revolt' could impact school boards statewide

When California Republicans gathered in Anaheim this spring, attention focused on candidate speeches and endorsement battles as the party tries to win its first statewide race since 2006. But a little-noticed, hourlong session in a small conference room at the Marriott could very well be more consequential for the state...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Pizza Place in California

A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pipe bomb found on patient at California hospital

POMONA, Calif. — A patient transported to a Los Angeles-area emergency room Monday night was carrying a pipe bomb, police confirmed. Security at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center told police that they located a PVC pipe with end caps and a fuse on a patient who was brought in by ambulance from West Covina shortly after 9 p.m., KTLA-TV reported.
POMONA, CA
