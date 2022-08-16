Read full article on original website
The Toyota Avalon Dominates KBB List of Best Full-Size Cars for 2022
The Toyota Avalon tops KBB's list of the best full-size cars. The Avalon and Avalon Hybrid beat the Kia Stinger and Chrysler 300 to snag the top position. The post The Toyota Avalon Dominates KBB List of Best Full-Size Cars for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Charger R/T Tops Modern Muscle Cars List According to iSeeCars
The Dodge Charger R/T is the top of iSeeCars' list of the best modern muscle cars, including competition like the Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro. The post Charger R/T Tops Modern Muscle Cars List According to iSeeCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Is the Most Fuel-Efficient Dodge Charger?
The Dodge Charger is known for its muscle and power. But which trim level is the most fuel-efficient? The post What Is the Most Fuel-Efficient Dodge Charger? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Are the Best New Midsize Luxury SUVs According to Kelley Blue Book?
Are you looking for the right midsize luxury SUV? See which recommended models could meet your needs. The post What Are the Best New Midsize Luxury SUVs According to Kelley Blue Book? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
8 Most Improved Cars of 2022 According to U.S. News
Here's a look at the eight most improved cars for the 2022 model year, according to the outlet U.S. News! The post 8 Most Improved Cars of 2022 According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
7 Small SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage in 2022 According to U.S. News
There's no denying that gas prices are high. Fortunately, these small SUVs get the best gas mileage, according to U.S. News. The post 7 Small SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage in 2022 According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which 2022 Toyota Highlander Trim Is Best for the Money?
The 2022 Toyota Highlander is one of the most popular midsize SUVs available. Which is the best trim for the money? The post Which 2022 Toyota Highlander Trim Is Best for the Money? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Does Anyone Regret Buying the Toyota RAV4?
The Toyota RAV4 is a great SUV, but does anyone regret buying it? Check out the most popular Toyota RAV4 complaints. The post Does Anyone Regret Buying the Toyota RAV4? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These Are the Best Miata Models According to Autoblog
Here are the best Miata models to buy and a brief history of Mazda's iconic roadster. The post These Are the Best Miata Models According to Autoblog appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports Hates the Cabin Noise in the Subaru WRX, but It’s Not as Bad as 1 Fan-Favorite Sports Car
Consumer Reports doesn't like the cabin noise present in the 2022 Subaru WRX, but notes a different fan-favorite sports car is much worse. The post Consumer Reports Hates the Cabin Noise in the Subaru WRX, but It’s Not as Bad as 1 Fan-Favorite Sports Car appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 vs. Ford Ranger Raptor: Midsize Pickup Truck Comparison
Comparing the 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 and Ford Ranger Raptor, we identify performance figures, off-road capabilities, interior amenities, and cost. The post 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 vs. Ford Ranger Raptor: Midsize Pickup Truck Comparison appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which SUVs Have the Highest Ground Clearance in Their Class?
Do you know which SUVs have the most ground clearance? Here's a list with the SUV that offers the most for each class. The post Which SUVs Have the Highest Ground Clearance in Their Class? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Dodge Charger and Challenger Muscle Cars Are Toast, but There’s Good News
The Dodge Charger and Challenger won't return for 2024. Dodge has seven special editions planned for 2023, which will be released in a few weeks. The post The Dodge Charger and Challenger Muscle Cars Are Toast, but There’s Good News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2022 Honda Civic Tops the List of Best Small Cars for 2022
The 2022 Honda Civic is a benchmark in dependability among the best small cars. However, its not alone; the Toyota Corolla Hybrid and others are solid options. The post The 2022 Honda Civic Tops the List of Best Small Cars for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat vs. 2022 Lamborghini Urus
Which expensive performance SUV is better? Time for 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat vs. 2022 Lamborghini Urus. The post 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat vs. 2022 Lamborghini Urus appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports Recommends 2 Sports Cars Over the 2022 BMW 2 Series
Luxury sports cars are often expensive, so the 2022 BMW 2 Series is a breath of fresh air. The base rear-wheel-drive model starts below $40,000, and the faster M240i trim hovers under $50,000. Similar luxury models run $60,000 at best, but many approach triple digits. The BMW 2 Series coupe isn’t just (relatively) cheap; it also earned well-deserved praise from Consumer Reports. However, CR says two other sports cars are even better.
3 Alternatives to the 2022 Toyota Highlander SUV
Alternatives to the 2022 Toyota Highlander include the reliable 2022 Kia Telluride, the mechanically identical Hyundai Palisade, and the Mazda CX-9 SUV. The post 3 Alternatives to the 2022 Toyota Highlander SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
You Can Make the Ford Maverick Your Own
The Ford Maverick has proven itself as a popular truck. Can you customize it? The post You Can Make the Ford Maverick Your Own appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Kia Sportage vs. 2023 Hyundai Tucson: Crossover SUV Competition!
The Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson are similar in many ways, but there are some differences. Find out more in this 2023 Kia Sportage vs. 2023 Hyundai Tucson comparison. The post 2023 Kia Sportage vs. 2023 Hyundai Tucson: Crossover SUV Competition! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2022 Tesla Model X Is 1 of the Most Expensive EVs and Ranked Dead Last on Consumer Reports
Consumer Reports was really not feeling the 2022 Tesla Model X. I guess 8 recalls will do that. The post The 2022 Tesla Model X Is 1 of the Most Expensive EVs and Ranked Dead Last on Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
