7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists
Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
Nicki Minaj Samples Rick James and Reveals Her Inner ‘Super Freaky Girl’ on New Song
Nicki Minaj is unleashing her inner raunchy side on her new single, “Super Freaky Girl,” released Friday. The track, which samples Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak,” wastes no time living up to the title, with the opening verses playing over the ubiquitous riff from the throwback track that inspired it. “I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’ / I can do all ’em little tricks, and keep the dick up inside it / You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it / And every time he leave me...
soultracks.com
Charlie Wilson reclaims title as Billboard all-time #1 Adult Male R&B Artist
(Los Angeles – August 10, 2022) – Charlie Wilson’s “No Stoppin’ Us,” featuring, Babyface, Johnny Gill, and K-Ci Hailey is #1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, making Wilson Billboard’s Top Adult Male R&B Artists with the most No. 1’s ever on the chart. “No Stoppin’ Us” additionally makes history as Billboard’s first song ever with 4 credited artists to reach No. 1 on the chart. This accomplishment also gives K-Ci Hailey his first No. 1 song as a solo artist. All 4 artists are managed under P Music Group who is promoting the record, which was released via the Parandise imprint, giving the label its first No. 1 song & P Music Group its eighth No 1.
R&B Duo DVSN Share Provocative New Anthem & Video ‘If I Get Caught’
The critically lauded R&B act dvsn has returned with a bang!. Today (July 22), the duo (comprised of singer Daniel Daley and GRAMMY Award-winning producer Nineteen85) released their provocative, conversation-starting new single ‘If I Get Caught‘ via OVO Sound and Warner Records. Sampling ‘Song Cry‘ from Jay-Z’s legendary 2001 album The Blueprint, ‘If I Get Caught’ spins the hip-hop classic into a moral dilemma about infidelity and its impact on a relationship. The track is accompanied by an equally thought-provoking and compelling new video that you can watch below:
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z & Nas Convinced Dr. Dre Not To Pull Out Of Super Bowl Performance
Dr. Dre has revealed he had doubts about performing at Super Bowl LVI, until he spoke to JAY-Z and Nas. During a recent interview on fitness entrepreneur Dolvett Quince’s Workout the Doubt podcast, the Hip Hop mogul revealed he was in two minds about the February halftime show over fears of looking like a “sellout.”
NFL・
Beyoncé Duets With Ronald Isley in Reimagining of ‘Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2’
Beyoncé and Ronald Isley have teamed up for a duet, giving a new spin to the Isley Brothers’ classic “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2.” The new version is set to appear on the Isley Brothers’ upcoming album, which is scheduled for release later this year. The original track — composed by Ernie Isley, Marvin Isley, O’Kelly Isley, Ronald Isley, Rudolph Isley and Chris Jasper — appeared on 1975’s The Heat Is On, which hit Number One on Billboard‘s Pop Albums and Black Albums charts. On their “Make Me Say It Again Girl” rendition, Beyoncé and Isley trade...
hotnewhiphop.com
600 Breezy Alleges King Von Told Him NBA YoungBoy Threatened "To Shoot Up The Crib"
A bit too much has been said on VladTV and now 600 Breezy is elucidating on his statements. Although there are artists who take to social media to express their grievances with the outlet, VladTV remains a heavy force in Hip Hop media. Their expansive interviews make for viral talking points each week, and 600 Breezy is adding his name to the list. However, A clip of his chat quickly circulated and caused Breezy to return with a follow-up.
NBA・
Wack 100 Says Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Is ‘Selfish With Anger’ After Getting Nipsey’s Feature Removed From The Game’s New Album Drillmatic
The Game's manager Wack 100 has called out Nipsey Hussle's brother for being "selfish with anger" after getting Nipsey’s feature removed from the Compton, Calif. rapper's new album Drillmatic. In a video posted on YouTube on Aug. 13, Wack 100 was on Clubhouse on Aug. 12 talking with fans...
Billboard
Beyoncé Sets New No. 1 Record Among Women as ‘Break My Soul’ Tops R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay
Beyoncé ascends to No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart for the first time in a lead role since 2015 with “Break My Soul,” which leads the list dated Aug. 6. The single advances from No. 2 after a 10% gain in audience to 22.3 million in the week ending July 31, according to Luminate. Its raw audience gain – of 2 million – also secures the song the weekly Greatest Gainer honor.
hotnewhiphop.com
Eminem Drops "Curtain Call 2" Ft. Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Snoop Dogg, Juice WRLD & More
Get ready for an anticipated walk down memory lane now that Eminem has delivered Curtain Call 2. The collection of greatest hits arrives 17 years after the chart-topping first installment of Eminem favorites, Curtain Call: The Hits, and with a career as expansive as Slim Shady's, we can only imagine that this is a series that will roll on indefinitely.
thesource.com
Dr. Dre Says He Nearly Dropped Out Of Super Bowl Halftime Show Until Nas and Jay-Z Convinced Him Not To
Super Bowl LVI might go down as one of the most legendary Super Bowl’s, not necessarily for the game, but for the halftime show which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem, with Anderson .Paak and 50 Cent making guest appearances. In the months following the epic performance, new details about it have come out, many saying that the half time show almost didn’t happen due to differences between Jay-Z and the NFL. However, in a new interview, Dr. Dre admits that he almost dropped out of the performance completely until Nas and Jay convinced him otherwise.
NFL・
Complex
Fat Joe Responds to Irv Gotti Saying They’re No Longer Friends
Fat Joe is trying to bury the hatchet. On Wednesday the Terror Squad rapper took to Instagram Live to address his drama with Irv Gotti. The issue issues stemmed from a recent Drink Champs episode in which the Murder Inc. co-founder discussed his alleged relationship with Ashanti. Irv not only shared intimate details about the rumored affair, but also suggested he no longer misses the singer because she was a dime-a-dozen.
Thee Hottie Experience: Megan Thee Stallion Praises ‘P-Valley,’ Reveals She Read For Mercedes Before Guest Appearance As Tina Snow
Megan Thee Stallion just revealed that she could have had a much bigger part on the Starz drama P-Valley.
Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset
As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
Billboard
Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl,’ DJ Khaled’s Bee Gees Spin, Snoop Dogg’s Top 10 & More Nostalgia on the Billboard Charts
Everything old is new again on the Billboard charts, with a series of samples, features and remixes putting some legends back on top 40 radio. On Friday, Nicki Minaj released “Super Freaky Girl,” which prominently samples Rick James‘ 1981 top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Super Freak.” Plus, Snoop Dogg is back in the Hot 100 top 10, thanks to Benny Blanco‘s “Bad Decisions” with BTS (No. 10), marking his fourth decade with a top 10 hit on the chart. And DJ Khaled‘s new song “Staying Alive” (No. 5), featuring Drake and Lil Baby, samples the Bee Gees‘ 1978 Hot 100 No. 1 “Stayin’ Alive” and puts the Brothers Gibb back in the top 10 as songwriters.
MTV Puts Hip-Hop in the Lead With LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow as 2022 VMAs MCs
Three separate generations of hip-hop will join forces at the 2022 Video Music Awards as LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow come together to revamp the traditional hosting gig for the awards ceremony, scheduled for August 28 at New Jersey’s Prudential Center. The trio will serve as MCs for the night, swapping out the traditional host title in a move MTV has described as “innovative and unique” compared to past shows. Last year, Doja Cat mixed up the hosting format with a fashion-forward take, rotating through five outfits on VMAs night, including the iconic Thom Browne worm dress. This...
hotnewhiphop.com
D.L. Hughley Challenged To Million-Dollar Boxing Match By Irate Pastor
With his Mo'Nique debacle behind him, D.L. Hughley has been staying away from controversy. The world witnessed the unraveling of his working relationship with Mo'Nique as she went after the Kings of Comedy legend over a contract dispute. She attacked his sexual relationship with his wife and later, she mentioned his daughter being sexually abused. Hughley would clap back, making for a public argument that caused their mutual friends to speak up, and after battle lines were drawn, apologies were given.
thesource.com
P-Valley Star Elarica Johnson Confirms Exit From Show
Fans of Starz’s P-Valley have followed the story of Elarica Johnson’s character Autumn Night/Hailey from the very beginning. In an exclusive with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson confirmed the end of season 2 wrapped up her storyline, and it was her decision to depart the show. “I knew when it...
Lil Wayne Confirms Tha Carter VI ‘Coming Soon’ at Young Money Reunion Concert
UPDATE (Aug. 7):. Hours after announcing that he's working on Tha Carter VI at the Young Money Reunion concert in Toronto, Lil Wayne hopped on his Instagram Stories and reiterated that the sixth installment of the Tha Carter series is coming soon. In a brief clip, Weezy, who appears to be sitting in a sprinter van, gives thanks to his fans who attended the show and delivers one more message.
