FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Organ donations save Black livesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
St. Aug’s receives McNair grant funding for emerging doctoral studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Hillside High School celebrates 100-year anniversaryThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wake schools need 400 more teachers before traditional-calendar students return
The hiring update comes after schools across the nation faced staffing shortages last school year that forced the remaining workers to do more to fill the gap.
Intersections closing along Garner Road in Raleigh for road improvements
Raleigh, N.C. — A high-impact closure involving four intersections on Garner Road south of downtown Raleigh will last several months, according to the state Department of Transportation. The closures, already in effect, will impact multiple intersections near the South Park neighborhood and Garner Road Community Center until November while...
WRAL
Crash involving 3 children closes all lanes of Interstate 40 East near Cary Towne Boulevard for hours
Cary, N.C. — A serious crash closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Cary Towne Boulevard on Thursday afternoon. Authorities said seven people were involved in the crash, including three children. Those three children were in serious condition as of 3 p.m. Thursday. There was no update on the condition of the other two people.
WRAL
Garner Road to be closed between MLK and Peterson Road in Raleigh
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Garner Road to be closed between MLK and Peterson Road in Raleigh. Multiple intersections near the South Park neighborhood south of downtown Raleigh will see...
Some Triad NC DMV offices offering extended hours for walk-ins
(WGHP) — The North Carolina DMV is making scheduling changes at multiple officers across the state. According to a release from the DMV office, Saturday walk-in services at 16 different locations in North Carolina will end on August 27. The Saturday walk-in hours began near the end of May. On Sept. 6, 10 offices will […]
Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East Durham
DURHAM — The Fayetteville Street Historic Corridor Planning Group hosted a meeting at the Phoenix Event Center Monday evening to discuss new developments in East Durham and the impact they will have on residents.
Wake school board raises pay for employees, approves more than $2B budget
Cary, N.C. — Wake County Public School System employees can expect pay increases this year beyond those that were recently approved in the new state budget. The Wake County Board of Education approved a $2.3 billion budget for this fiscal year Tuesday night that adds some additional wage increases for hourly workers and local supplement increases for educators.
WRAL
Escaped inmate last seen in Clayton
Officials say as of 2 p.m., Michael Glover was last spotted in Clayton, heading into Wake County. He is believed to have switched vehicles. People should be on the lookout for either a brown or silver Ford Fusion with license plate HHK1455.
1 dead in serious crash on eastbound Interstate 40 in Raleigh
Interstate 40 was closed for nearly 4 hours Thursday after a single-car crash that killed one person.
WRAL
Police: 3 people carjacked shopper at Raleigh Food Lion parking lot
Raleigh, N.C. — Three people held a gun up to a person in a Raleigh Food Lion parking lot and stole that person's car, according to the Raleigh Police Department. The armed robbery happened at the Food Lion on Avent Ferry Road at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities have not...
cbs17
Concerns rise about ATV riders illegally driving on Durham streets: What can be done to address this?
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – From dirt bikes passing and weaving between cars to groups of ATV riders blocking traffic on city streets, the people of Durham have brought concerns to CBS 17 about all-terrain vehicles creating traffic hazards on the roads. CBS 17 viewers have sent in videos of...
jocoreport.com
Land At Busy Cleveland Intersection Rezoned
Three tracts of land at a busy Cleveland area intersection has been rezoned. Johnston County Commissioners rezoned the three parcels totaling 35.2 acres on Highway 50 at Highway 42 in the Cleveland Township from Agricultural Residential (AR) to General Business (GB). The property is on the southeast corner of the intersection.
Whistleblower lawsuit filed following WRAL Investigation into Medicaid misspending
Raleigh, N.C. — A whistleblower who claims North Carolina misspent millions of taxpayer dollars on a computer overhaul of the state’s Medicaid system is now suing for wrongful termination and defamation. Rob Morehead, who’s represented by the Noble Law Firm, filed the lawsuit Thursday in Wake County. The...
Bridge work will result in overnight closures on the Raleigh Beltline in coming weeks
The work could begin as early as Monday night. Contractors will place girders for a new bridge and demolish an old one nearby.
Sewage backup at a barbecue spot: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 16)
Violations this week included improper handwashing and foods being held at incorrect temperatures.
WRAL
Proposed NCDOT road projects to support VinFast have residents concerned
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Proposed NCDOT road projects to support VinFast have residents concerned. Road projects in Chatham County are related with automaker VinFast moving to North Carolina. More...
Apex man charged with murder of Wake Co. deputy Ned Byrd
An Apex man has been arrested and charged with murder in connecting with the death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd.
cbs17
4 injured after 15 cars involved in 6 wrecks along stretch of I-95 in Johnston County, officials say
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were taken to area hospitals after 15 vehicles were involved in six different crashes along a stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County Monday evening, officials said. The wrecks happened between 6 and 6:30 p.m. as heavy rain was falling in the...
cbs17
Sheriff issues clarification on Burke County arrests, say ‘unrelated’ to Wake County deputy murder
RALEIGH, N.C. (WJZY) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office issued a clarification Tuesday afternoon regarding recent arrests made in Burke County. The sheriff’s office and local law enforcement partners continue to investigate the murder of K9 Deputy Ned Byrd. On Tuesday, authorities said rumors surfaced of arrests in Burke County connected to the murder of Deputy Byrd.
cbs17
Multiple agencies search Neuse River, less than a mile from where Wake Co. deputy was killed
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Dive teams and deputies spent most of Tuesday searching the Neuse River and the land around it. A Wake County Sheriff’s Office representative told CBS 17 the search was regarding an ongoing investigation and would not add additional detail. The location of the search,...
