ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Who's winning the public opinion battle in labor dispute between teachers and CCS?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you’re wondering what a teachers strike would look like in Columbus City Schools, you can look to the union’s “practice” pickets outside the school board meeting Tuesday. If you want to know what parent reaction would be, you can look at the district’s social media, where it would appear teachers have overwhelming support.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Back to school will look like 'back to normal' in Delaware County districts

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — Health officials say the COVD-19 pandemic is still going on, but in the five school districts in Delaware County, back to school will look more like “back to normal” for students, parents, and teachers. The districts have already relaxed things like social distancing, masking, and quarantine times even before the CDC relaxed its guidance for schools.
LEWIS CENTER, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Education
City
Columbus, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 Whitehall teachers receive $750 Meijer shopping spree

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Summer break is over in Whitehall and one day before students headed back to the classroom, two high school teachers got a surprise shopping spree thanks to Meijer. The grocery store giant is helping teachers across the Midwest with a $750 shopping spree, something that’s...
WHITEHALL, OH
WSYX ABC6

UNCF teams up with local business to send students to college

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Making a difference in the lives of young students. Central Ohio businesses and executives are stepping up in a big way to ensure that local kids have a bright future. Many are coming together to support the work of the United Negro College Fund. “A...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Columbus City Schools#Grace Church#Hvac
WSYX ABC6

Restored Citizen Summit looks to change narrative of criminal justice

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Changing the narrative of criminal justice. That’s the goal of this week’s Restored Citizen Summit. It’s happening Thursday at Columbus State Community College’s Workforce Development building. This marks the 10th year for the summit and brings together resources for those with...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Oxford Automotive offering educators free oil changes through Sept. 30

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Oxford Automotive is supporting Central Ohio educators this school year by offering free oil changes. In addition, all three Oxford Automotive locations are giving educators in the community free tire rotations and bumper-to-bumper vehicle inspections. The deal ends at the end of September. If you...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Marysville high school students create anti-bullying game and win national award

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of Marysville High School students is starting the new school year with plans to expand an idea that earned a national award. The High Five REACT club won the first high school competition through “Invent2Prevent,” which is a violence prevention program run through a collaboration with EdVenture Partners, the McCain Institute for International Leadership, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
MARYSVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WSYX ABC6

CMHA facing class-action lawsuit on behalf of Section 8 tenants and landlords

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a series of ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers investigations into the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority, CMHA and its third-party vendor CGI are subject to a class-action lawsuit filed within Franklin County Common Pleas Court. The plaintiff, Highpoint Asset Management, claims the housing...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

State Route 161 closed on north side due to crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said State Route 161 is closed between Linworth and Sawmill roads due to a serious crash. The Perry Township Police Department is investigating the crash. It's unclear how long the closure will last and drivers are asked to avoid the...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy