SOL testing shows there is much work to do following pandemic
Students, whether in the city of Bristol, Southwest Virginia or across the state, continue recovering from the impact the global pandemic had on education, new state testing information shows. On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Education released Standards of Learning testing results from the 2021-22 school year and, in some...
Color of the brick of a new car wash is an issue for Abingdon's Town Council
Abingdon’s Town Council denied a design request by Doug’s Car Wash Thursday that had also previously been unanimously rejected by the Planning Commission. The design for the car wash building at The Meadows near I-81’s Exit 17 was a change from an earlier plan that had been approved by the Planning Commission in February. The proposed design reflects the car wash chain’s signature red color of the exterior brick of the car wash, Doug Ratliff, the owner said.
Bristol Tennessee schools record more than 220 COVID cases in less than three weeks
Less than three weeks into the school year, Bristol Tennessee City Schools (BTCS) has recorded more than 220 positive COVID-19 cases. So far, there have been 216 cases among students and seven among staff system-wide, according to Rebecca House, public relations coordinator for BTCS. House says there have been no major COVID-related disruptions so far this school year and no schedule changes; however, the virus is still a factor, she said.
Your View | Thank you, Camp for Kids, for scholarships helping 177 students to attend, accept Christ
This year, our church had the privilege of partnering with The United Charitable Foundation Camp for Kids. A total of 177 students from Bristol, Washington County, Buchanan County, and Dickinson County received scholarships to various camps in the area. Our associate pastor, Gary Breeding, worked with local agencies such as...
One day down, 179 to go
BRISTOL, Va. – City students returned to the classrooms Wednesday in what Superintendent Keith Perrigan said was a smooth opening day. Buses began rolling early Wednesday morning delivering students to the city’s six school facilities, with a major shift in the car-rider line at Van Pelt Elementary where a new building will be constructed on adjacent property.
Our View | Smyth County Library’s space for telehealth is an innovative idea
The Smyth County Public Library’s initiative to create a space for telehealth appointments at the library is the type of out-of-the-box ideas libraries, museums and other community gathering places need to utilize to remain relevant in a world where the entire contents of their shelves can be found on the internet.
Embattled utility district now down to only one commissioner
Two more South Fork Utility District (SFUD) commissioners have resigned after a Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury (COT) investigative report into the district’s dealings was made public in April. Former SFUD Commissioners Barry Jessee and Tim Leonard notified the COT office last week of their resignations, joining Joe Warren...
$6.4 million grant to bring 285 jobs to Duffield
A $6.4 million grant from the Economic Development Administration of the Department of Commerce is expected to create 285 jobs and generate a $5.4 million investment in a multi-tenant business facility in Duffield, Virginia. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the grant to the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities...
TVA names BTES a Top Performer for 2021
Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) was named a Top Performer by the Tennessee Valley Authority for 2021 by helping its customers save money and energy through EnergyRight programs. EnergyRight partners with local power companies to offer innovative and valuable programs to residents and businesses in the Tennessee Valley. BTES was...
New town manager wants to make Abingdon his forever home
Mike Cochran, Abingdon’s new town manager, is head over heels for a town steeped in history and centered by the state theatre of Virginia. Although he has been on the job for only a couple months, Cochran, a quick-witted former Floridian, already knows he wants to stay in the town limits as long as possible.
Man found dead at Abingdon train depot
A deceased man’s body was found at Depot Square in Abingdon, Virginia around lunchtime Thursday train station. No foul play is suspected in the death. Police were called to the scene to investigate the body and arrived at approximately 12:05 p.m., Abingdon Police Chief John Holbrook said. The body...
Localities are big winners with $50K each after first month of casino operation
BRISTOL, Va. – The new Bristol Casino, Future Home of Hard Rock, generated nearly $12 million in adjusted gaming revenues during its initial month of operation. Open for less than 23 full days during July, the Bristol Casino generated $11.717 million in adjusted gross revenue, or about $509,400 per day, according to the Virginia Lottery which released its first monthly casino gaming report this week.
Library upgrades meeting room technology
The Bristol Public Library recently completed an upgrade to the conferencing technology in the Frances E. Kegley and J. Henry Kegley meeting rooms. Using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, the library has equipped both rooms with 75-inch HD televisions, 4K Huddlecams and Bluetooth speakerphone/microphone combinations. In addition, the...
Pedestrian killed on I-81 Sunday identified
The Virginia State Police has released the identity of a Bristol, Virginia pedestrian killed when he was hit by a pickup truck early Sunday morning on I-81. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police (VSP) , Johnathan L. Chapman, 39, died at the scene on I-81 southbound near the 1.1 mile marker.
PREP ROUNDUP: Late touchdowns lead Richlands past Grundy
Fourth-quarter touchdown runs by Kaden Dupree and Kalib Simmons made the difference for the Richlands Blue Tornado on Thursday night in their 21-12 victory over the Grundy Golden Wave in a VHSL Benefit Football Game at Ernie Hicks Stadium. Richlands trailed 6-0 at halftime and 12-7 after three quarters, but...
Tennessee High legend Bibee back in Bristol to help with reunion for ‘72 team
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Ole Miss, North Alabama, Middle Tennessee State, Austin Peay, Appalachian State, South Carolina, Tennessee Tech, Clemson, East Tennessee State and Chattanooga. Those were the stops on David Bibee’s journey as an assistant football coach at the collegiate level. He also had a stint tutoring high...
Excitement level high as Tennessee High opens Holt era at Dobyns-Bennett
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Josh Holt has played football and served as an assistant coach for the Tennessee High football team. He is now in his dream job, serving as head coach for his beloved Vikings, with his debut tonight against Dobyns-Bennett at J. Fred Johnson Stadium in Kingsport. “I...
Wide open race expected in Big East
It is football time in Tennessee. High schools in Tennessee will do just that on Friday, with a full slate of regular games opening the 2022 season. That includes regional schools from the highest three of six classifications in Tennessee, including Tennessee High, Sullivan East and West Ridge, along with Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett.
William King Museum of Art’s Digital Art Lab to host a boot camp for Adobe design programs Sept. 19-29
A boot camp for Adobe design programs is planned for September at the William King Museum of Art. “The boot camps are about getting familiar in the Adobe programs. It’s tutorial-based. We go through the official Adobe learning books,” Adobe Boot Camp leader Alice Salyer said. “And it assumes that you are new to the program. But it’s also good for a refresher.”
SHORT TAKES | American Idol champ Phillip Phillips ‘Thriller’ at eUnoia Concert
The names Jon Reep and Reno Collier may not inspire scintillating responses of instant recognition. Yet as Reep & Reno, their stand-up comedy makes legions of people laugh. The laugh-a-minute pair bring their Reep & Reno Comedy Show to stellar Paramount Bristol Friday, Aug. 19. Excellent tickets, including at press time at least two seats in the front row, remain available.
