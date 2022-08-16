Less than three weeks into the school year, Bristol Tennessee City Schools (BTCS) has recorded more than 220 positive COVID-19 cases. So far, there have been 216 cases among students and seven among staff system-wide, according to Rebecca House, public relations coordinator for BTCS. House says there have been no major COVID-related disruptions so far this school year and no schedule changes; however, the virus is still a factor, she said.

BRISTOL, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO