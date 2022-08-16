Benton, La -- A Bossier Parish Schools bus driver says he was given a bus for special needs kids that was filthy including what he says is animal feces. Jim Campbell has been driving the special needs bus for Bossier Schools for 3 years. After dropping kids at school today, he realized his usual bus had a mechanical issue and he needed a replacement bus. When he received the second bus, number 173, he and his Para, Mildred Riggins found what appeared to be vomit, animal feces, animal tracks, and a very dirty bus. Campbell also said the speedometer on the bus was not working.

BENTON, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO