Shreveport, LA

Bossier bus driver expresses concern over condition of special needs bus

Benton, La -- A Bossier Parish Schools bus driver says he was given a bus for special needs kids that was filthy including what he says is animal feces. Jim Campbell has been driving the special needs bus for Bossier Schools for 3 years. After dropping kids at school today, he realized his usual bus had a mechanical issue and he needed a replacement bus. When he received the second bus, number 173, he and his Para, Mildred Riggins found what appeared to be vomit, animal feces, animal tracks, and a very dirty bus. Campbell also said the speedometer on the bus was not working.
Amazon fulfillment center delayed; no opening date available

SHREVEPORT, La. – Construction work is still ongoing at the Amazon fulfillment center, but an exact date for its opening is still unknown. Jessica Breaux, representing Amazon Thursday morning during an informal Zoom meeting of the Caddo Commission’s Amazon TIF Committee, said construction is continuing on the exterior shell as well as inside with the material and equipment needed to eventually operate the center.
Red flag laws: What are they?

SHREVEPORT, La. -- 2022 has seen a rash of mass shootings across the country. From Uvalde, Texas to Buffalo, N.Y., the massacre of innocents has generated a cry for new “red flag” laws. “Red flag laws are supposed to be a way to address some of the mass...
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Arklatex Politics: La Democratic Party Feud

Shreveport, La -- When discussions began concerning the current U.S. Senate race, and opponents for Republican incumbent John Kennedy-the focus was not necessarily on who might become the Democratic frontrunner, but on internal Democratic politics. And something of a controversy developed last weekend at a meeting of the Louisiana Democratic...
Mother Nature brings much needed rain and a cool down to the ArkLaTex on Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Showers and storms with heavy downpours moved across the northern half of the ArkLaTex early Thursday morning. The rain and cloud cover kept the area much cooler during the day. The Shreveport National Weather Service recorded a high of only 84. It was 96 just 24 hours before and over 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.
