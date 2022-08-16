Read full article on original website
Last Thursdays Downtown of the summer
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Just like that...summer fun is coming to an end. Thursday marks the last Thursdays Downtown of the year. All summer, people from the Med City have come together for live music, food trucks, games, and more. Because of unknown weather, two more dates were added to Thursdays...
Jobs numbers
The Minnesota department of employment and economic development has released its July jobs report. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb spoke with "Express Employment" in Rochester and got a look at local job trends.
Amazing: Historic Rochester Restaurant Space for Under $2.5 Mil
Own a piece of Rochester, Minnesota's history, the Historic Train Depot of Rochester, since the early 2000s, a restaurant. Keep it a restaurant, or turn it into something else, it can be yours for $2,499,900. Rochester's Historic Railroad Depot. 1890. "Chicago & North Western train depot, Rochester, Minnesota." Olmsted County...
Rochester rolls out plans for next construction project
(ABC 6 News) - The joke amongst many Minnesotans is that we have two seasons in our state, winter and construction. With phase one of the N. Broadway Ave. reconstruction project wrapping up, the City of Rochester is already looking toward phase two. Tuesday, city officials held an open house...
Olmsted County Entering Negotiations With Titan For Seneca Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Board has decided to move forward and enter into negotiations with Titan Development concerning the Rochester company's proposal for a development on the former Seneca Foods site. The vote was 5-2 to authorize staff to begin negotiations on a potential development agreement...
Final Thursdays Downtown cancelled in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Organizers have cancelled the final Thursdays Downtown in Rochester. “In consultation with the National Weather Service in La Crosse and the Rochester Police Department, we make this decision with everyone’s safety in mind. The possibility of severe inclement weather later this evening is high, with lightning and wind gusts predicted.”
Rochester Man Loses $168,000 to Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Rochester man has been scammed out of $168,000. A Rochester Police Spokesperson said the scam started on Aug. 8 when the man received a receipt that indicated he had renewed a computer security subscription for $399. The man told officers he was unsure whether or not the subscription automatically renewed and called the number displayed on the receipt to resolve this issue. Police say the victim was told he had to download a program on his computer that would take the machine over to get a refund.
Popular Pizza Spot in Rochester Has New Name and Owner!
Looks like a popular pizza shop at 1105 7th Street Northwest in Rochester, Minnesota will be staying open but under a new name!. Back in June of 2022, the owners of 5 Dollar Pizza in Rochester announced that it was time to sell the business. It's with bittersweet emotions that...
Minnesota Frontline Worker pay
The appeals process for Minnesota's Frontline Worker Program started this week after hundreds of thousands applicants were denied. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb spoke with one Rochester resident who isn't sure if he'll see the money.
Prison For Thefts of Coins From Laundry Machines at Rochester Apt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been given a more than four-year prison sentence for a second-degree burglary conviction stemming from a series of break-ins at a Rochester apartment complex. 37-year-old Cody Hendrickson of Richfield recently admitted to the felony charge through a plea agreement that...
Austin, Rochester to share in over $180,000 in state grants for weather projects
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is giving over $180,000 to weather-related projects in southeastern Minnesota. $78,000 will go to the Cedar River Watershed District to assess, evaluate, and develop water infrastructure projects to improve stormwater systems and best prepare them for heavy rain events. The projects will focus specifically on reducing risk to locations within Austin that include low-income residents and people of color.
Ribbon cutting held to celebrate new Longfellow Elementary School
Rochester, Minn. - A ribbon cutting ceremony celebrated a new elementary school as it welcomes students and staff in Rochester. Teachers and students at Longfellow Elementary School, alongside Mayor Kim Norton and local politicians, gathered to celebrate the new facility on Thursday. The construction costed $33 million and Superintendent Kent...
Mexican Ice Cream Shop Plans To Open Rochester Location This Week
La Michoacana Purépecha is coming to Rochester and will be opening soon. I spoke to the owners to find out about their plans for the Rochester location and what they'll be serving. On their site they explain, "We’ve taken Mexico’s number one natural frozen treats shops and created our...
Rochester man out $168K in online fraud case
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 76-year-old Rochester man is out $168,000 in an online fraud case. Police said the man had a subscription for antivirus software and received a fake receipt with a phone number on it. He called the number to resolve the issue. The person he talked to said...
Thousands of Dollars Worth of Tools Stolen from Rochester Construction Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-The Rochester Police Department is investigating a burglary reported at a north-Rochester construction site. Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the site north of Park Place Motors around 6 a.m. Monday morning. Crews at the site reported someone had broken into the construction area and stole an estimated $5,000 worth of tools and equipment.
Retirement celebration planned for Mrs. Gerry of 'Mrs. Gerry's Kitchen' in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - It's hard to go through the deli section of a grocery store in our area and not see salads, desserts and sides made by 'Mrs. Gerry's Kitchen' in Albert Lea. On Saturday, August 20, the founder and previous owner of the company, Mrs. Gerry Vogt will...
Minnesota's July jobs report shows low unemployment, slowing labor force growth
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development's (DEED) jobs report for July lists the unemployment rate at 1.8%, which is lower than the United State's rate of 3.5%. DEED's report also said labor force growth is slowing in the state, which is in line with the national rate.
'Urgent and immediate' need for blood at Mayo Clinic
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is putting out another “urgent and immediate” call for O- blood donations. The Center says “Every 2 seconds in the U.S. someone needs blood, locally every 10 minutes someone needs blood. That is why our need for blood is constant and because O- is the universal blood type it is in high demand.”
K-12 Zumbro Education District gearing up to open brand new facility next month
KASSON, Minn. - Zumbro Education District is made up of 6 school districts throughout the region. After 30 years, the K through 12 public school now has its own facility. ZED has previously rented space in different towns, like Byron and Stewartville - putting a gap programming. Now, the building, located just down the road from Kasson-Mantorville High School is just a few final touches from being ready to welcome back students in just three short weeks.
Confusion over denied 'Hero Pay' application emails
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The 15 day appeals period for 'Hero Pay' applications that were denied started on Tuesday but some applicants are confused about the status of their submission. Rochester resident Matt Vogt said he received an email from Submittable, the state's third party service handling applications, that said his appeal was...
