ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Jim Polzin: Why Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' patience is running low with his young receivers

By JIM POLZIN
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20jDwV_0hJnVg0j00

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers sounded an alarm on Tuesday afternoon.

Not the kind that pierces your ears for minutes and sends everyone into a panic, but this warning bell could be heard loud and clear inside the Green Bay Packers’ locker room. I heard it, as did other reporters gathered around the veteran quarterback’s locker after a mistake-filled performance by the offense in a joint practice with the New Orleans Saints.

The question is: Was it heard by the people who need to hear it? Romeo Doubs , Amari Rodgers and others: Are you listening?

“A lot of mental errors, a lot of pre-snap penalties,” Rodgers said. “Kind of been the theme of camp. Simple, simple plays we’re messing up.”

Why ex-Wisconsin receiver Danny Davis believes 'the sky's the limit' for him as a Packers' rookie

That was Rodgers ramping up the urgency level as the Packers get closer to the start of the 2022 regular season. Their Sept. 11 opener at Minnesota is 3½ weeks away and it’s not a good sign that the team’s No. 1 offseason concern — a completely revamped receiving corps — is generating uneasiness from its franchise player midway through camp.

Rodgers, without mentioning names, criticized poor route-running by Doubs, Amari Rodgers and tight end Tyler Davis that contributed to interceptions by backup quarterback Jordan Love in Green Bay’s exhibition loss at San Francisco last Friday night. Doubs, a rookie fourth-round pick, has made splash plays throughout camp but also has an issue with dropped passes.

“You keep dropping the ball, you’re not going to be out there,” Rodgers said. “It’s going to be the most reliable guys that are out there. The preparation and the job responsibility is most important. There’s going to be physical mistakes, like we’ve talked about, but if you’re going out there and dropping the ball and somebody else behind you is in the right spot all the time and catching the ball, that guy’s going to play.”

Despite 3 interceptions, Jordan Love’s 2022 debut ‘a solid day,’ Matt LaFleur says

There’s a fine line between being patient with young players and reaching the point where they need to produce, and Rodgers apparently is nearing that intersection.

“It’s coming up,” Rodgers said. “It really is. We’re going to play our best guys when the season starts. And whoever those guys are, those guys are going to get the reps. It’s the guys I trust the most and the guys the coaches trust the most.”

Right now, that group includes Allen Lazard , Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins . One bright spot Tuesday, according to Rodgers, was that he thought it was the best practice of camp to date for Watkins, a free-agent pickup.

While Romeo Doubs sticks to his routine, Aaron Rodgers sees what the rookie is doing as anything but

It’s going to be fascinating this season to see how Rodgers distributes the ball as the Packers replace Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders after catching 123 passes for 1,553 yards last season.

Rodgers believes running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon can each get to 50 receptions his season. Could Rodgers envision a scenario where a handful of players finish between 40 and 60 catches — a true committee approach — while the Packers rely heavily on their running game and defense?

“Yeah, maybe, but I expect there will be a couple that kind of break out from that and have really exceptional seasons,” Rodgers said. “The exciting part is you don’t know who that’s going to be. I feel like (Lazard) is going to be one of them and, after that, it will be interesting.”

Back to work: Packers activate Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan, Christian Watson from PUP list

Expecting big seasons from Cobb and Watkins seems like a lot to ask considering they’re 31 and 29 years old, respectively.

More help is on the way — rookie wide receiver Christian Watson, a second-round pick, and veteran tight end Robert Tonyan came off the PUP list earlier this week — but the former is a project and the latter is coming off a major knee injury.

That makes it even more imperative that young players such as Doubs and Amari Rodgers expedite their growth process.

For Christian Watson, activation from PUP offers time for Packers' rookie wideout to play catch-up

Instead, it was Amari Rodgers running, in Aaron Rodgers’ words, a “terrible route” in the game against San Francisco. And it was Doubs dropping a deep ball in the practice with the Saints on what was Rodgers’ best throw of the day.

“It’s good we do it in practice,” Rodgers said. “It’s unfortunately some of the same guys. Repeat mistakes are a problem, so we’ve just got to clean those things up a little bit. The young guys, especially young receivers, we’ve got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We’ve got to get better in that area.”

The sooner the better, as far as Rodgers is concerned.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update

Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
TAMPA, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim

Green Bay Packers have added another pass-catcher for Aaron Rodgers as the regular season fast approaches. Just don’t expect him to fill the massive left by superstar wideout Davante Adams. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Green Bay scooped up wide receiver Travis Fulgham off the waiver wire on Wednesday. The Packers have claimed WR Travis […] The post Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
State
Minnesota State
City
Green Bay, WI
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers sets ‘realistic’ goals for Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon that will have fantasy football managers salivating

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes in his running backs, and he will have to be confident in them, particularly in Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, who are expected to have their roles expanded in the 2022 NFL season following some key departures on offense. With wide receivers Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling no longer calling Lambeau Field home, Rodgers expressed his desire to see both Jones and Dillon seeing the field at the same time more often in the coming season, believing that the Packers’ passing attack will benefit more with those two tailbacks receiving increased workload on that front (h/t Zach Kruse of USA Today).
GREEN BAY, WI
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
474
Followers
789
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy