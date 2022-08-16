ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creek County, OK

Nearly Century Old Bridges In Creek County Being Replaced Due To Safety Issues

 2 days ago
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. - Three old bridges in Creek County are being replaced because they're not safe for some vehicles.

Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone showed us more.

