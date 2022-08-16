ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
classiccountry1070.com

Help Available to Kansas Veterans Following PACT Act Passage

Resources and assistance are available for Kansas veterans impacted by the passage of the PACT Act, which was signed into law on August 1st. The PACT Act provides health care and benefits to veterans exposed to toxins during military service and is the result of a bipartisan agreement between Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and Senator Jon Tester of Montana. The law will impact thousands of Kansas veterans, survivors, and caregivers.
KANSAS STATE
sunflowerstateradio.com

Governor Laura Kelly Kicks Off 2022 Kansas Agricultural Growth Summit

MANHATTAN — Today, Governor Laura Kelly kicked off the seventh annual Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth, a meeting of more than 400 leaders representing a variety of agricultural interests across the state of Kansas. “The Kansas Ag industry is the life blood of this state, and I’m...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas abortion vote shows limits of GOP’s strength

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An increase in turnout among Democrats and independents and a notable shift in Republican-leaning counties contributed to the overwhelming support of abortion rights last week in traditionally conservative Kansas, according to a detailed Associated Press analysis of the voting results. A proposed state constitutional amendment...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
State
Montana State
City
Topeka, KS
adastraradio.com

Homelessness Stretches Beyond Urban Borders in Kansas, New Tax Credits for Housing Could Help

Topeka, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — Rural communities in Kansas are struggling with some big city problems: homelessness and a lack of affordable housing. Efforts to boost the state’s affordable housing found bipartisan support in the Legislature this past session, but it is unclear how much the measures will relieve the pressures on communities as the number of unsheltered individuals has increased across Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kansas fence law seminar will be livestreamed

Good fences make good neighbors is the old saying we’ve all heard. The challenge is that there are many things that property owners need to be aware of when it comes to fences and fence laws. Roger McEowen, Washburn University School of Law & KSU Ag Economist, a noted...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Tester
Person
Laura Kelly
Person
Jerry Moran
WIBW

Fentanyl crisis in Kansas demands awareness and education

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement among others met today at the Topeka Law Enforcement Center to discuss the impacts of fentanyl in Kansas. Already in the first 3 months of 2022 there have been over 2,500 drug overdoses in Kansas. That comes after seeing a 54% increase in drug overdoses in the first 6 months of 2021. Libby Davis lost her son Cooper to a fentanyl overdose last year.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Governor Kelly to declare September as ‘Kansas Preparedness Month’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will sign a proclamation on Wednesday, August 24th to designate September as “Kansas Preparedness Month.”. Kansas Preparedness Day is September 12th, the same day as the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson. “Preparing for a disaster is the wise thing to do,”...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On August 16th, the Kansas State Civil Service Board overturned the termination of Kansas State Trooper Justin Dobler and reinstated him to his position of Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Justin Dobler joined the KHP in 2017, and in 2020 when six women filed a...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Senate#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#The Kansas Commission#Veterans Affairs Office#The Kansas National Guard
WIBW

K-10 to be widened as part of newly announced IKE projects

ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has announced that the widening of K-10 from 2 to 4 lanes is only one of 11 newly announced IKE pipeline projects. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 15, she and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects - an investment of more than $520 million - have been committed to construction as part of the IKE transportation plan.
KANSAS STATE
sunflowerstateradio.com

Governor Laura Kelly Announces $24.8 Million for Improvements to Flint Hills Trail

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks today announced that Kansas is the recipient of a $24.8 million federal grant, made possible by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s “Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity” (RAISE) program. In May, Governor...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WIBW

$24.8+ million grant to help revamp Flint Hills Trail in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $24.8 million has been sent to the State of Kansas to revamp trails along the Flint Hills Trail. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, Aug. 16, she joined the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to announce that the Sunflower State has received $24.8 million in federal funding - made possible by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program.
KANSAS STATE
Augusta Free Press

Kansas Poker – Compare The Best Real Money Poker Sites In KS

Just like many other US states, Kansas does not currently have any legal online casinos. However, reputable offshore sites provide a safe and entertaining alternative to playing Kansas poker online. In this guide, we’ll provide you with the best five overall. Keep reading to discover how you can play...

Comments / 0

Community Policy