classiccountry1070.com
Help Available to Kansas Veterans Following PACT Act Passage
Resources and assistance are available for Kansas veterans impacted by the passage of the PACT Act, which was signed into law on August 1st. The PACT Act provides health care and benefits to veterans exposed to toxins during military service and is the result of a bipartisan agreement between Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and Senator Jon Tester of Montana. The law will impact thousands of Kansas veterans, survivors, and caregivers.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Governor Laura Kelly Kicks Off 2022 Kansas Agricultural Growth Summit
MANHATTAN — Today, Governor Laura Kelly kicked off the seventh annual Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth, a meeting of more than 400 leaders representing a variety of agricultural interests across the state of Kansas. “The Kansas Ag industry is the life blood of this state, and I’m...
Kansas abortion vote shows limits of GOP’s strength
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An increase in turnout among Democrats and independents and a notable shift in Republican-leaning counties contributed to the overwhelming support of abortion rights last week in traditionally conservative Kansas, according to a detailed Associated Press analysis of the voting results. A proposed state constitutional amendment...
Kansas’ independent governor candidate conveys frustration with ballot petition review process
Sen. Dennis Pyle frustrated by pace of secretary of state's review of petition signatures in bid to be on November ballot as independent governor candidate. The post Kansas’ independent governor candidate conveys frustration with ballot petition review process appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal
GOP gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes four-lane highway from southeast to southwest Kansas to spur economic development. The post Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
adastraradio.com
Homelessness Stretches Beyond Urban Borders in Kansas, New Tax Credits for Housing Could Help
Topeka, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — Rural communities in Kansas are struggling with some big city problems: homelessness and a lack of affordable housing. Efforts to boost the state’s affordable housing found bipartisan support in the Legislature this past session, but it is unclear how much the measures will relieve the pressures on communities as the number of unsheltered individuals has increased across Kansas.
Kansas fence law seminar will be livestreamed
Good fences make good neighbors is the old saying we’ve all heard. The challenge is that there are many things that property owners need to be aware of when it comes to fences and fence laws. Roger McEowen, Washburn University School of Law & KSU Ag Economist, a noted...
How the Inflation Reduction Act will impact Kansas, according to Biden Administration
TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden Administration is highlighting the possible benefits that will come to Kansas as a result. According to a recent report released by the Biden Administration, the Inflation Reduction Act will tackle important issues such as the climate crisis and strengthen American energy security. […]
WIBW
Fentanyl crisis in Kansas demands awareness and education
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement among others met today at the Topeka Law Enforcement Center to discuss the impacts of fentanyl in Kansas. Already in the first 3 months of 2022 there have been over 2,500 drug overdoses in Kansas. That comes after seeing a 54% increase in drug overdoses in the first 6 months of 2021. Libby Davis lost her son Cooper to a fentanyl overdose last year.
WIBW
Governor Kelly to declare September as ‘Kansas Preparedness Month’
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will sign a proclamation on Wednesday, August 24th to designate September as “Kansas Preparedness Month.”. Kansas Preparedness Day is September 12th, the same day as the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson. “Preparing for a disaster is the wise thing to do,”...
WIBW
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On August 16th, the Kansas State Civil Service Board overturned the termination of Kansas State Trooper Justin Dobler and reinstated him to his position of Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Justin Dobler joined the KHP in 2017, and in 2020 when six women filed a...
Value Them Both recount is an ‘Animal House’ moment for Kansas politics | Opinion
Why would pro-life Kansans want to relive the biggest defeat they’ve ever had?
WIBW
K-10 to be widened as part of newly announced IKE projects
ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has announced that the widening of K-10 from 2 to 4 lanes is only one of 11 newly announced IKE pipeline projects. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 15, she and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects - an investment of more than $520 million - have been committed to construction as part of the IKE transportation plan.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Kansas counties start recounting abortion amendment votes. But it won’t change the blowout defeat
Some Kansas counties are rushing to collect staff and start a hand recount of abortion amendment votes after an advocacy group demanded a partial recount despite a decisive loss. The nine counties selected for the recount have just five days to finish the process. But officials for some of the...
KCTV 5
Kansas governor says 4 casinos can accept sports gambling wagers starting Sept. 1
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - On Thursday afternoon, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that sportsbooks at the four state-owned casinos can start accepting wagers on Sept. 1. This will apply to both in-person and mobile wagers. According to a video included in the tweet: There will be a tentative soft launch...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Governor Laura Kelly Announces $24.8 Million for Improvements to Flint Hills Trail
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks today announced that Kansas is the recipient of a $24.8 million federal grant, made possible by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s “Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity” (RAISE) program. In May, Governor...
WIBW
$24.8+ million grant to help revamp Flint Hills Trail in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $24.8 million has been sent to the State of Kansas to revamp trails along the Flint Hills Trail. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, Aug. 16, she joined the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to announce that the Sunflower State has received $24.8 million in federal funding - made possible by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program.
Augusta Free Press
Kansas Poker – Compare The Best Real Money Poker Sites In KS
Just like many other US states, Kansas does not currently have any legal online casinos. However, reputable offshore sites provide a safe and entertaining alternative to playing Kansas poker online. In this guide, we’ll provide you with the best five overall. Keep reading to discover how you can play...
KWCH.com
Nine Kansas counties moving forward with recount of constitutional amendment vote
The Johnson County Election Commissioner said they needed about 150 workers to conduct the recount which started Tuesday. Officials with the Secretary of State's Office said they don't know of any elections with this wide of a margin (18%) ever being overturned due to a recount. Fact check: Dueling narratives...
Wichita Eagle
‘It’s over with.’ Abortion recount hampers Kansas Republicans’ pivot to general election
Kansas Republicans have spent the past two weeks trying to move on. The landslide Aug. 2 vote preserving abortion rights in the state constitution was a stunning defeat for many anti-abortion Republicans. GOP candidates up and down the ballot quickly pivoted to the Nov. 8 general election. Rather than continuing...
