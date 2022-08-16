Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sunflowerstateradio.com
Governor Laura Kelly Kicks Off 2022 Kansas Agricultural Growth Summit
MANHATTAN — Today, Governor Laura Kelly kicked off the seventh annual Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth, a meeting of more than 400 leaders representing a variety of agricultural interests across the state of Kansas. “The Kansas Ag industry is the life blood of this state, and I’m...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Opening new KU laboratory, office space building kicks off 15-year business incubator expansion
LAWRENCE — The University of Kansas plans a 15-year expansion of a high-technology and bioscience business park on campus to directly create 4,000 jobs through development, recruitment and retention of a generation of companies that drive economic growth in the state. On Wednesday, Gov. Laura Kelly, U.S. Sen. Jerry...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Governor Laura Kelly Announces $24.8 Million for Improvements to Flint Hills Trail
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks today announced that Kansas is the recipient of a $24.8 million federal grant, made possible by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s “Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity” (RAISE) program. In May, Governor...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Schmidt proposes major four-lane highway as priority to grow Southern Kansas
PITTSBURG – (August 17, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General and Republican Nominee for Governor Derek Schmidt today announced his intention to prioritize as governor a four-lane highway connecting Southeast Kansas, Wichita, and Southwest Kansas in the state’s transportation system in order to bring meaningful and sustainable growth to Kansas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sunflowerstateradio.com
Kansas counties start recounting abortion amendment votes. But it won’t change the blowout defeat
Some Kansas counties are rushing to collect staff and start a hand recount of abortion amendment votes after an advocacy group demanded a partial recount despite a decisive loss. The nine counties selected for the recount have just five days to finish the process. But officials for some of the...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Resources and Assistance for Kansas Veterans Impacted by PACT Act Released
TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly shared resources and assistance for Kansas veterans impacted by the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 (PACT Act), which was signed into law on August 1. The PACT Act provides health care and benefits...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Kansas anti-abortion activists secure $119K for nine-county recount on abortion amendment
TOPEKA — Anti-abortion activists incredulous about defeat of a Kansas constitutional amendment Monday dropped plans for a statewide recount of votes by earmarking $119,600 for a ballot-by-ballot review in populous Sedgwick, Johnson, Shawnee and Douglas counties and five others. The campaign to raise $229,300 for a hand count in...
sunflowerstateradio.com
KCC approves settlement and financing order for Kansas Gas Service to recover winter storm costs using low interest bonds
TOPEKA – The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) has approved a settlement agreement and financing order giving Kansas Gas Service (KGS) authorization to issue securitized bonds to recover $328 million in deferred costs and associated carrying costs resulting from the 2021 winter storm. The use of low interest securitized bonds is expected to save ratepayers $35 to $46 million compared to recovery through traditional rates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sunflowerstateradio.com
Nebraska DHHS Reports First Suspected Death from Naegleria fowleri Infection
Lincoln, Neb. –A Nebraska resident is suspected to have died from infection with Naegleria fowleri, commonly referred to as a brain-eating amoeba. The resident most likely acquired the infection while swimming in the Elkhorn River, shortly before illness. If confirmed, it is the first known death from Naegleria fowleri in Nebraska’s history.
Comments / 0