Manhattan, KS

sunflowerstateradio.com

Governor Laura Kelly Kicks Off 2022 Kansas Agricultural Growth Summit

MANHATTAN — Today, Governor Laura Kelly kicked off the seventh annual Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth, a meeting of more than 400 leaders representing a variety of agricultural interests across the state of Kansas. “The Kansas Ag industry is the life blood of this state, and I’m...
KANSAS STATE
sunflowerstateradio.com

Governor Laura Kelly Announces $24.8 Million for Improvements to Flint Hills Trail

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks today announced that Kansas is the recipient of a $24.8 million federal grant, made possible by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s “Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity” (RAISE) program. In May, Governor...
KANSAS STATE
sunflowerstateradio.com

Schmidt proposes major four-lane highway as priority to grow Southern Kansas

PITTSBURG – (August 17, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General and Republican Nominee for Governor Derek Schmidt today announced his intention to prioritize as governor a four-lane highway connecting Southeast Kansas, Wichita, and Southwest Kansas in the state’s transportation system in order to bring meaningful and sustainable growth to Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
sunflowerstateradio.com

Resources and Assistance for Kansas Veterans Impacted by PACT Act Released

TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly shared resources and assistance for Kansas veterans impacted by the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 (PACT Act), which was signed into law on August 1. The PACT Act provides health care and benefits...
KANSAS STATE
sunflowerstateradio.com

KCC approves settlement and financing order for Kansas Gas Service to recover winter storm costs using low interest bonds

TOPEKA – The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) has approved a settlement agreement and financing order giving Kansas Gas Service (KGS) authorization to issue securitized bonds to recover $328 million in deferred costs and associated carrying costs resulting from the 2021 winter storm. The use of low interest securitized bonds is expected to save ratepayers $35 to $46 million compared to recovery through traditional rates.
KANSAS STATE
sunflowerstateradio.com

Nebraska DHHS Reports First Suspected Death from Naegleria fowleri Infection

Lincoln, Neb. –A Nebraska resident is suspected to have died from infection with Naegleria fowleri, commonly referred to as a brain-eating amoeba. The resident most likely acquired the infection while swimming in the Elkhorn River, shortly before illness. If confirmed, it is the first known death from Naegleria fowleri in Nebraska’s history.
NEBRASKA STATE

