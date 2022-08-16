Firefighters were able to contain a Houston house blaze to a garage area early Wednesday morning. The call at 902 W. Highway 17 came at 2:11 a.m. Two individuals were working on a car. They were attempting to siphon the gasoline out of the fuel tank in order to pull it out and replace a fuel pump. The gas vapors ignited, authorities said.

HOUSTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO