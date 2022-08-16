Read full article on original website
MELISSA DAWN PLOWMAN
Melissa Dawn Plowman, daughter of Andy Helton and Jean Smotherman Helton, was born on June 18, 1966, in Sycamore, Ill., and passed away on Aug. 16, 2022, after a long battle with cancer at her home, with her husband Steve and sons Tyler and Wyatt by her side. On July...
MELVIN R. KIRKWOOD
Melvin R. Kirkwood, age 62, passed away Aug. 15, 2022, in Richland, Mo. Melvin was born Nov. 1, 1959, in Houston, Mo., to Homer and Lena Kirkwood. Melvin is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Homer. He is survived by two sons: Shaun Kirkwood and Philip Kirkwood...
Mutual aid sought at trailer fire
The Tyrone Fire Department called the Raymondville Fire Department for mutual aid at a reported trailer fire on Wednesday. The call came at about noon to the 5300 block of Highway 137.
One injured in wreck north of Houston
One person received moderate injuries Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash north of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Marty Wiseman said the accident occurred when a southbound 2011 Ford Edge driven by Misty L. Mills, 50, of Independence, Ark., was stopped in traffic due to congestion and was struck in the rear by a 2009 Kia Sedona operated by Braydon K. Duryea, 24, of Republic.
Blood drive planned Aug. 29 at Cabool
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is planning a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at First Baptist Church in Cabool. The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the...
Firefighters save home in early morning Houston blaze
Firefighters were able to contain a Houston house blaze to a garage area early Wednesday morning. The call at 902 W. Highway 17 came at 2:11 a.m. Two individuals were working on a car. They were attempting to siphon the gasoline out of the fuel tank in order to pull it out and replace a fuel pump. The gas vapors ignited, authorities said.
Texas County schools open next week
Texas County school children return to classrooms next week after the summer break. Buildings have been bustling with activity in preparation for opening day. By Wednesday of next week, all of the county’s seven school districts will be back in session. Here are the opening days: Houston, Raymondville, Success...
Woman faces drug, weapons charges
A Willow Springs woman was arrested Thursday afternoon on three charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Nikki R. Rogers, 35, of Willow Springs, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful possession of a weapon and having illegal window tint. She was taken to the Howell...
Automatic door installed in TCMH Rehabilitation Services with local grant funds
Texas County Memorial Hospital’s Rehab Services department recently received a new automatic door to improve accessibility for patients. Purchase for the new door to enhance the department was made possible by two organizations, totaling $6,000. Simmons Bank of Houston awarded TCMH a $3,500 grant and additional funding support of...
Cabool council hears update on grants, additional developments
Members of the Cabool City Council handled several matters at its July meeting, according to its minutes approved this week. •Will have the city attorney send out collection letters for those delinquent on utility accounts — rather than pay a high commission to a collection agency. •Heard that storage...
Ready for more
There’s no denying that the Houston High School volleyball team had a fine season in 2021. The Lady Tigers finished the campaign with an overall record of 26-6-2, won the South Central Association conference championship for the first time since 2006 and topped the 20-win mark for the first time since 2007.
Home, garage demolished as part of school project
The landscape has changed on the Houston School District campus. The demolition of a garage and home west of Houston High School is complete. Additional parking will be created. Jared Smith Hauling and Excavating is the contractor for the project. The site for many years was the home of longtime...
PDF: This week’s public notices

Cook recognized by Missouri Farm Bureau
Missouri Farm Bureau has designated 66 members of the Missouri House of Representatives as recipients of the 2022 Friends of Agriculture award, including Rep. Bennie Cook, R-Houston. Since 1996, it has given the Friend of Agriculture award to state representatives. To receive the award, legislators must be nominated by their...
Open houses planned at school district
Various open houses are planned this week across the Houston School District campus. Here is a schedule:. •Kindergarten transition meeting – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. •Early Childhood Center...
Food pantry recipient of grant from Community Foundation of the Ozarks
The Texas County Food Pantry is one of three southwest Missouri recipients from the “Let’s Go to Work Fund” administered by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO). It received a $10,000 grant to assist Texas County residents that are at or below 50 percent of the median income in the county.
Hale set for Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
A Cabool man will be inducted Oct. 19 into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. John Mark Hale is in his 49th year on the football coaching staff at Cabool High School. CEO and Executive...
Council OKs tax rate; discusses seeking grants
Members of the Houston City Council approved a tax levy and heard a report Monday from a council committee tasked with looking at projects that could be funded under the American Rescue Plan Act. The city’s assessed valuation in 2022 was pegged at about $29.9 million, up about $500,000 from...
