In 1986, a 9-year-old girl answered the door in the middle of the night. She hasn't been seen in over three decades.

Anthonette Cayedito lived in Gallup, New Mexico, with her mother Penny, and her two younger sisters, Wendy and Sadie. The 9-year-old was nicknamed “Squirrel” and her favorite color was purple. Loved ones described her as a devoted girl who was wise beyond her years and had a caregiver's heart; by age six, Anthonette was already cooking for her sisters and taking care of them while Penny worked.
Franklin County Free Press

Gerald Edgar Varner obituary 1940~2022

Gerald Edgar Varner, 82, of Ft. Loudon, Pennsylvania passed away August 7, 2022. He was born on May 14, 1940 in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania to Lowery and Dorothy (Perry) Varner. Gerald served in the United States Army from 1963-1965. He liked to hunt, garden, and do carpentry work. Gerald was an...
OBITUARIES

