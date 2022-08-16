Read full article on original website
Police identify woman, girl in case of mysterious deaths at Michigan home
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI – The identities of a woman and girl have been released after they were found dead at their Macomb Township home earlier this month. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office released the names of 40-year-old Krishnaveni Kasiperumal and 8-year-old Samyukta Arvind, WXYZ Detroit reports. They were found dead during a welfare check on Aug. 3. Foul play is not suspected in the mysterious deaths, the report said.
FBI: Macomb County nurse practitioner exchanged 1,000+ text messages with agent posing as 15-year-old boy
A nurse practitioner who lives in Macomb County is in custody, accused of trying to meet up with a 15-year-old boy for sex after exchanging more than one thousand text messages with an FBI agent/Michigan State Police trooper posing as the teen.
Complex
Family Calls for Answers After Detroit Woman Found Beaten to Death in Car
A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a car in Detroit this month, with police having not yet zeroed in on a possible suspect for the heinous crime. Per a report from regional outlet WDIV Local 4, a vigil was held this week for Zambrecia Worksel, who was known by those close to her by the nickname Breezy. Family has speculated that whoever is responsible for the killing “had to be somebody she knew,” although local law enforcement hasn’t publicly revealed such information regarding the ongoing investigation into her death.
The Oakland Press
Troy man sentenced to six years for abducting his child in Richmond Township
A 43-year-old Troy man whose abduction of his infant daughter from a Richmond Township home triggered an Amber Alert was sentenced Wednesday to over six to 20 years. Nicholas Frost received 6 ½ years for first-degree home invasion and unlawful imprisonment and lesser terms for unlawful driving away of a vehicle and child abandonment by Macomb County Circuit Judge Edward Servitto, according to court records.
Woman, Child Found Dead Inside Macomb County Home Identified
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A mother and her child who were found dead inside a Macomb County home earlier this month have been identified., authorities say. According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Krishnaveni Kasiperumal, 40, and her 8-year-old daughter Samyukta Arvind were found dead on Aug. 4 in a home on Downing Street in Macomb after deputies conducted a welfare check. Authorities say they are waiting for the cause of death from the medical examiner. Police say at this time there are no signs of apparent foul play. No other information has been given at this time. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cops: Suspect wanted for open firing, injuring 19-year-old in Detroit
Information about a suspect who allegedly hit a young man with gunfire in Detroit is being sought by police investigating the crime. Officials with the Detroit Police Department said the incident occurred Tuesday evening, around 9:30 p.m.
Detroit News
Hamtramck teen charged with fatally stabbing 56-year-old man on Belle Isle
Detroit — A 17-year-old Hamtramck boy has been charged with fatally stabbing a 56-year-old man near the Belle Isle Nature Center, according to prosecutors. The teenager and Ali Mahyoub-Ali Mohammed, also of Hamtramck, were in a wooded area near the Belle Isle Nature Center at about 4:20 p.m. Aug. 12 when the boy stabbed the Mohammed multiple times and fled the scene, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.
abc12.com
Driver arrested after 150 mph police chase on I-475
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Flint man accused of drag racing another vehicle before leading officers on a high speed chase on I-475. A Grand Blanc Township police officer saw a Dodge Charger Hellcat racing another undisclosed vehicle at speeds over 100 mph northbound on I-475 Wednesday night.
ClickOnDetroit.com
17-year-old charged with murder in fatal stabbing of man on Belle Isle
DETROIT – A Hamtramck teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 56-year-old man that occurred last week on Belle Isle. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday announced charges against a 17-year-old male who is accused of stabbing Mahyoub-Ali Mohammed, also from Hamtramck, several times on Aug. 12. Officials say the 17-year-old and the 56-year-old were in a wooded area together near the Belle Isle Nature Center when the teenager allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man, killing him.
Names released in case of Macomb Twp. mysterious deaths
We have new information on the mystery deaths of a mother and daughter found in their home earlier this month in Macomb Township.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne County Medical Examiner replaced after investigation reveals wide range of mistakes at morgue
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Wayne County Medical Examiner Dr. Carl Schmidt is being replaced after an audit revealed a wide range of mistakes and mismanagement at the Wayne County morgue. Schmidt served Wayne County for more than 28 years. He was replaced after a 65-page review of the Wayne...
Detroit News
Detroit cops evict drug dealers from vacant house; dealers move nearby, neighbors say
Detroit — Residents have long complained that when police shut down one drug operation, another opens in its place — a phenomenon that was on display Thursday during a protest outside a reported crack house, the site of a recent mass shooting. Another recurring lament by Detroiters —...
Additional victims likely in case of former school administrator charged with CSC, sheriff says
FLINT, MI – Authorities say a former principal, coach, and teacher accused of criminal sexual conduct preyed on the most vulnerable young people and are now asking anyone who may have been victimized by him to come forward. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held a news conference Wednesday, Aug....
Woman charged in Flint double homicide rejects plea, likely to stand trial
FLINT, MI – A woman charged with tampering with evidence and other felonies in connection with the July 2018 deaths of two people whose bodies were found in the Flint River on the city’s east side has rejected a plea offer from Genesee County prosecutors and is likely to stand trial.
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 men steal Southfield resident’s car, crash it before getting out of parking lot; victim shot
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 22-year-old Southfield man was shot overnight by three young men who stole his car and crashed it before they could even get out of the parking lot, officials said. The incident happened at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 17) in the area of 11 Mile and...
Gunman, 2 more suspects get away after shooting, carjacking, crash in Southfield
According to investigators, a 22-year-old Southfield man was approached by a suspect armed with a long gun outside the Regal Towers apartments on Franklin Rd. near 11 Mile Rd., just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County woman charged with fraud after reporting car stolen, forging title to hide lien
CLARKSTON, Mich. – An Oakland County woman is facing fraud charges after she reported her car stolen and forged a title to hide that there was a lien on the vehicle in order to collect $42,000 from her insurance company, officials said. Brittany Brown, 32, of Clarkston, is accused...
ClickOnDetroit.com
12-year-old girl shot during argument with acquaintance in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A 12-year-old girl was shot during an argument with an acquaintance while walking with a group of friends in Detroit, police said. The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) in the area of Riad Street and Morang Avenue on Detroit’s east side, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County woman who worked with children with autism without license faces felony charges
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – A woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton has been arraigned on felony charges. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin, 34, was arraigned in Livingston County on sixteen counts of unauthorized practice of a health profession and two counts of identity theft.
Parents of Oxford shooting victim file lawsuit against district, Crumbleys
The parents of Aiden Watson, a student who was injured in the Oxford High School shooting, have filed a lawsuit in Oakland County Circuit Court this month ...
