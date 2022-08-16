ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

The Flint Journal

Police identify woman, girl in case of mysterious deaths at Michigan home

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI – The identities of a woman and girl have been released after they were found dead at their Macomb Township home earlier this month. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office released the names of 40-year-old Krishnaveni Kasiperumal and 8-year-old Samyukta Arvind, WXYZ Detroit reports. They were found dead during a welfare check on Aug. 3. Foul play is not suspected in the mysterious deaths, the report said.
Complex

Family Calls for Answers After Detroit Woman Found Beaten to Death in Car

A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a car in Detroit this month, with police having not yet zeroed in on a possible suspect for the heinous crime. Per a report from regional outlet WDIV Local 4, a vigil was held this week for Zambrecia Worksel, who was known by those close to her by the nickname Breezy. Family has speculated that whoever is responsible for the killing “had to be somebody she knew,” although local law enforcement hasn’t publicly revealed such information regarding the ongoing investigation into her death.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Troy man sentenced to six years for abducting his child in Richmond Township

A 43-year-old Troy man whose abduction of his infant daughter from a Richmond Township home triggered an Amber Alert was sentenced Wednesday to over six to 20 years. Nicholas Frost received 6 ½ years for first-degree home invasion and unlawful imprisonment and lesser terms for unlawful driving away of a vehicle and child abandonment by Macomb County Circuit Judge Edward Servitto, according to court records.
TROY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit News

Hamtramck teen charged with fatally stabbing 56-year-old man on Belle Isle

Detroit — A 17-year-old Hamtramck boy has been charged with fatally stabbing a 56-year-old man near the Belle Isle Nature Center, according to prosecutors. The teenager and Ali Mahyoub-Ali Mohammed, also of Hamtramck, were in a wooded area near the Belle Isle Nature Center at about 4:20 p.m. Aug. 12 when the boy stabbed the Mohammed multiple times and fled the scene, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.
HAMTRAMCK, MI
abc12.com

Driver arrested after 150 mph police chase on I-475

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Flint man accused of drag racing another vehicle before leading officers on a high speed chase on I-475. A Grand Blanc Township police officer saw a Dodge Charger Hellcat racing another undisclosed vehicle at speeds over 100 mph northbound on I-475 Wednesday night.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Public Safety
Twitter

