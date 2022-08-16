ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Bruce Arians could become Buccaneers' offensive play-caller in 2023 if Byron Leftwich leaves?

Many in the NFL community were shocked to learn in March that Bruce Arians was stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become a senior advisor with the organization. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was promoted to Arians' prior role. After all, it was Arians who made it clear earlier that same month while quarterback Tom Brady was "retired" that the club would not simply allow Brady to play for another team during the upcoming season.
TAMPA, FL
3 Takeaways From the Packers Second Preseason Game

Any Packers preseason game is going to be about Jordan Love’s development. This is another game where the box score doesn’t tell the whole story. 12 for 24 with 113 yards does not seem like a good stat line. However, some of the throws he made were absolute dots. The touchdown pass to who else but Romeo Doubs was placed perfectly. A lot of Love’s incompletions came on drops. Some of the throws were well placed but just dropped by the receivers. The rain definitely played a factor but the Packers have to figure out how to catch the ball. Overall, Love looked more confident and comfortable which is what the Packers wanted to see.
GREEN BAY, WI
DK Metcalf Had A Legitimate Beef With Pete Carroll

Who could forget the draft day video of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf?. After being passed on in the 2019 NFL Draft, Metcalf finally had his name called with the last pick of round two. The former Ole Miss standout repaid the trust Seattle gave him by offering his...
SEATTLE, WA
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Washington State
Washington, DC
Florida State misspells 'official' in letter to recruit

Florida State may need to hire an editor or two to help out with the school’s football recruiting process. On Wednesday, an unknown recruit’s father apparently shared an image of four-star pass rusher Lamont Green Jr.’s offer letter from Florida State in a now-deleted tweet. The only...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ESPN Analyst Shares A Bold Trey Lance Prediction

Over the last three seasons, the San Francisco 49ers, when healthy, have been one of the NFL’s elite teams. With Jimmy Garoppolo starting at quarterback, they have reached the NFC Championship Game twice and the Super Bowl once. In that Super Bowl matchup, they held a late lead over...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Will the Braves be able to void Marcell Ozuna’s contract?

The black hole that is Marcell Ozuna grew even darker this morning, as he was arrested for driving under the influence at 4:39 AM following the Braves big win over the Mets. For a few weeks, I’ve been adamant that Marcell Ozuna wouldn’t make it through the season. From strictly a performance perspective, he just doesn’t bring anything to the team. But this arrest should be the icing on the cake.
ESPN analyst: 'I wouldn't be stunned' if Steelers win AFC North this season

It's understandable that many are down on the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers as it pertains to their chances of making the playoffs. Unlike Tom Brady, future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger legitimately retired for more than just six weeks, and the Steelers are seemingly preparing to name former Chicago Bears castoff Mitchell Trubisky as Roethlisberger's immediate successor over career backup Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raiders Free Agency: NFL DT Says He’s Better Than Ndamukong Suh

A player that’s been connected to the Las Vegas Raiders all offseason is Ndamukong Suh. Needless to say, some people have grown weary of this, mostly because, after some teasing, things have been relatively quiet on that front. The team itself was never reported to have an interest in Suh; rather, things took off after Suh’s appearance on ESPN. However, one free agent seems to think that he’s better than Suh. If that’s the case, should the Raiders pursue him, or in this case, bring him back?
Marquise Brown Had A Curious Comment About The Ravens

Wide receiver Marquise Brown had some choice words about the Baltimore Ravens. He could make those comments public now that he has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals. On the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Ravens traded Brown and their third-round pick in exchange for the Cardinals’ 23rd overall selection.
BALTIMORE, MD
Paul Goldschmidt Achieved An Exciting Cardinals Milestone

The St. Louis Cardinals are riding high in the month of August, thanks in large part to Paul Goldschmidt, the favorite to win the National League MVP award. Goldschmidt had three RBI in last night’s 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the Colorado Rockies, hitting a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning and tying the game with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pair of Falcons rookie pass rushers impressing Arthur Smith

There hasn’t been a more disappointing area of the Falcons than their pass rushers, which have long been a non-factor. Honestly, disappointing is probably the wrong word because they’ve performed exactly to their skill level. The team just hasn’t had a consistently impactful pass rusher since John Abraham. But that could change with a pair of rookies who are impressing Arthur Smith.
ATLANTA, GA
The White Sox Chose Humor To Move Past A Blowout Loss

Thursday was not a good day on the South Side of Chicago, as the Chicago White Sox came up with one of the most brutal losses of the season to date. In their series finale against the Houston Astros, the pitching came up just a bit short. By the bottom...
CHICAGO, IL
Steve Young: Lamar Jackson can be 'the greatest player in the history of the game,' but he's being 'held back' by Ravens

Former San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young knows a thing or two about being one of the NFL's all-time greats, especially when it comes to mobile quarterbacks. The 60-year-old player-turned-analyst ranks fifth on the all-time rushing list for signal-callers and the person who's currently ranked seventh is on pace to shatter the top spot on the list, which is occupied by Michael Vick.
BALTIMORE, MD

