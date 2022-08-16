ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Jim Polzin: Why Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' patience is running low with his young receivers

By JIM POLZIN
News-Herald
News-Herald
 2 days ago

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers sounded an alarm on Tuesday afternoon.

Not the kind that pierces your ears for minutes and sends everyone into a panic, but this warning bell could be heard loud and clear inside the Green Bay Packers’ locker room. I heard it, as did other reporters gathered around the veteran quarterback’s locker after a mistake-filled performance by the offense in a joint practice with the New Orleans Saints.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update

Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
TAMPA, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim

Green Bay Packers have added another pass-catcher for Aaron Rodgers as the regular season fast approaches. Just don’t expect him to fill the massive left by superstar wideout Davante Adams. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Green Bay scooped up wide receiver Travis Fulgham off the waiver wire on Wednesday. The Packers have claimed WR Travis […] The post Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
ClutchPoints

Romeo Doubs, Jordan Love speak out after Aaron Rodgers callout, Packers’ private meeting

Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks of all-time. It makes sense, then, that the star would demand the best from his teammates on offense. So when the Green Bay Packers’ young wide receivers struggled during practice, Rodgers made sure to call them out both internally and externally. How did the wide receivers react […] The post Romeo Doubs, Jordan Love speak out after Aaron Rodgers callout, Packers’ private meeting appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers not happy with Romeo Doubs after interception in Wednesday’s Packers practice

Aaron Rodgers wants nothing less than perfection from his receiving corps. Having a quarterback like Rodgers is a luxury for the Green Bay Packers, but that also means a demand for a high level of quality of work from him and from the pieces he works with on the offensive side of the ball. During a Packers practice Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers’ desire for excellency on the field manifested anew when he showed his frustrations following an interception on a pass that was supposed to be for Green Bay rookie Romeo Doubs.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

A scornful Aaron Rodgers issues a warning to wide receivers

Aaron Rodgers has some complaints about his wide receivers. Things aren’t going smoothly for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense. Rodgers made some comments this week that hint he’s frustrated with his wide receivers. Rodgers made some subtle threats to his wide receivers about potential targets if they play poorly.
GREEN BAY, WI
News-Herald

News-Herald

Lenoir City, TN
299
Followers
642
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.

 https://www.news-herald.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy