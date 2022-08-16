Read full article on original website
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: UTILITY BILL SCAM ALERT
Holmdel Police provided information on the latest scam alert and we thought we would pass it along:. Please be aware of numerous utility scams over the phone where subjects state they are from JCP&L or other utility companies and will demand payment or else they will disconnect your utilities. Please...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: LAKEWOOD MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON NARCOTICS DISTRIBUTION AND WEAPONS
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 12, 2022, Racole Muldrow, 38, of Lakewood, was sentenced by the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to six years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(2), and five years NJSP with a five-year period of parole ineligibility in connection with his guilty plea to being a Certain Person not to Possess a Firearm in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(4), both relative to an incident that occurred in Brick Township on September 22, 2021. The sentences will run concurrently. Muldrow pled guilty to both charges before Judge Gizinski on June 27, 2022.
ocscanner.news
NJ STATE POLICE NEED HELP IDENTIFYING THESE SUSPECTS
State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspects Wanted for Burglary. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying multiple males wanted for allegedly burglarizing commercial buildings in Upper Deerfield Township and Pittsgrove Township, N.J. During May and June of this year, the black...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Today: 6:00-8:00 PM at Yeshiva K’Tana Lakewood: Free Deluxe Food boxes
Taking place behind 120 Second Street, Lakewood. Please enter from Monmouth, to 1st Street, to parking lot. The free deluxe 20-meal boxes will be given out on a first-come-first-serve basis.
SIDE JOB: Englewood Waiter Busted On Coke-Selling Charges
A waiter from Englewood was busted after selling cocaine to an undercover detective, authorities said. Ostin Reyes Mejia, a 37-year-old Guatemalan national, was seized during a SWAT raid of his downtown Liberty Road home off Tenafly Road, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Reyes Mejia had sold coke to a...
Ocean County Man Sentenced To State Prison For Drugs, Handgun
BRICK – A Lakewood man has been sentenced to state prison after authorities seized several drugs and a handgun from his possession, officials said. Racole Muldrow, 38, has been sentenced to six years in New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) for previously pleading guilty to the charge of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute. He was also sentenced five years in NJSP with a five-year period of parole ineligibility for his guilty plea to being a Certain Person not to Possess a Firearm. The sentences will run concurrently.
ahherald.com
Middletown Swears in First Group of Special Law Enforcement Officers to Serve in Public Schools
MIDDLETOWN, NJ – At the Monday, August 15 th Township Committee meeting, Mayor Tony Perry swore in the first group of Class III Special Law Enforcement Officers (SLEOs) who will serve as armed officers in the Middletown Township Public School District’s 16 schools beginning in September. In swift...
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look for Woman in GIRLS Tank Top
Girls might just want to have fun, but they probably need to stay on this side of the law. Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who may have crossed the line to the wrong side of the law. Police say they...
KNOW THEM? State Police Seek Help ID'ing South Jersey Burglary Suspects
New Jersey State Police seek the public's help identifying multiple men wanted for allegedly burglarizing multiple commercial buildings in Upper Deerfield Township, Cumberland County and Pittsgrove Township in Salem County. Additional photos can be found by clicking here. Between May and June 2022 the suspects entered into commercial buildings and...
Woman arrested, charged in connection with Trenton, New Jersey hit-and-run
A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in Trenton, police said.
Driver Stopped For Tinted Glass, Phone Use Also Had Loaded Gun, Hollow Points: Little Ferry PD
An out-of-state motorist who was stopped for talking on his cellphone had a gun loaded with hollow-point bullets in a high-capacity magazine in his glove compartment, Little Ferry police said. Officer James Serio spotted the 2017 Acura sedan with tinted windows in the area of eastbound Route 46 and Bergen...
Hazlet, NJ man breaks into father’s home, commits patricide, wounds his aunt
A Hazlet Township man has been arrested and charged with allegedly committing patricide at his father's home. The horrifying details of the Hazlet man murdering his own father have been announced by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that 43-year-old Ernest K....
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: HAZLET MAN CHARGED WITH KILLING HIS FATHER
A Hazlet man has been arrested and criminally charged with breaking into his father’s home yesterday and attacking two relatives, killing one of them, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Thursday. Ernest K. Kotey, 43, is charged with first-degree Murder, second-degree Burglary, and second-degree Domestic Violence Strangulation in...
Random License Plate Check Nabs Fugitive With Cocaine, Heroin On Route 22: Authorities
A 48-year-old driver subject to a random license plate check by Branchburg police turned out to be wanted to failing to show up in court and had cocaine, heroin and Xanax on him and in his car, authorities said. A township officer patrolling Route 22 scanned John W. Hartrum's plates,...
ocscanner.news
POINT PLEASANT BEACH: RIP K9 OFFICER LOKI
Ocean County Scanner News extends its deepest heartfelt condolences to the Point Pleasant Beach police department and most especially to K9 officer Loki’s handler on the loss of Loki on August 14th. Thank you K9 Officer Loki for your dedicated service. May you be resting peacefully at the rainbow bridge. EOW 8/14/2022.
Toms River rolls back curfew from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. for anyone under 18
Toms River has rolled back its curfew from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. for anyone under 18 following complaints of hundreds of teens gathering late at night earlier this summer.
Man Caught With Ghost Gun, Heroin At Trenton Apartment Complex, Police Say
A 19-year-old man was caught with a ghost gun and heroin at a Trenton apartment complex, authorities said. Danquai Maldon was loitering with a group inside Roger Gardens apartments in Trenton on Tuesday, August 16, Trenton Police said. Officers patrolling the area saw Maldon repeatedly adjusting a large item in...
Police: Man cleaning gun shoots self, brother on Philadelphia porch
A man shot himself and his brother while cleaning a gun Wednesday night in Philadelphia, police say.
NJ police officer charged with strangling, threatening to kill woman
A Trenton police officer was charged for domestic violence incidents where he is accused of strangling and threatening to kill a woman in New Jersey, Lawrence police said Tuesday.
Bystanders In Shock As Woman Jumps In Front Of PATH Train: Witnesses
A woman jumped in front of a PATH train in Hoboken, briefly halting rail service and leaving bystanders in shock on Thursday, Aug. 18, witnesses said. Port Authority police, along with Hoboken fire and EMS, responded to the Hoboken station around 8:50 a.m., PAPD spokesman Rudy King said. The woman...
