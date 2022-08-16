ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: UTILITY BILL SCAM ALERT

Holmdel Police provided information on the latest scam alert and we thought we would pass it along:. Please be aware of numerous utility scams over the phone where subjects state they are from JCP&L or other utility companies and will demand payment or else they will disconnect your utilities. Please...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: LAKEWOOD MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON NARCOTICS DISTRIBUTION AND WEAPONS

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 12, 2022, Racole Muldrow, 38, of Lakewood, was sentenced by the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to six years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(2), and five years NJSP with a five-year period of parole ineligibility in connection with his guilty plea to being a Certain Person not to Possess a Firearm in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(4), both relative to an incident that occurred in Brick Township on September 22, 2021. The sentences will run concurrently. Muldrow pled guilty to both charges before Judge Gizinski on June 27, 2022.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

NJ STATE POLICE NEED HELP IDENTIFYING THESE SUSPECTS

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspects Wanted for Burglary. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying multiple males wanted for allegedly burglarizing commercial buildings in Upper Deerfield Township and Pittsgrove Township, N.J. During May and June of this year, the black...
PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

SIDE JOB: Englewood Waiter Busted On Coke-Selling Charges

A waiter from Englewood was busted after selling cocaine to an undercover detective, authorities said. Ostin Reyes Mejia, a 37-year-old Guatemalan national, was seized during a SWAT raid of his downtown Liberty Road home off Tenafly Road, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Reyes Mejia had sold coke to a...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Sentenced To State Prison For Drugs, Handgun

BRICK – A Lakewood man has been sentenced to state prison after authorities seized several drugs and a handgun from his possession, officials said. Racole Muldrow, 38, has been sentenced to six years in New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) for previously pleading guilty to the charge of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute. He was also sentenced five years in NJSP with a five-year period of parole ineligibility for his guilty plea to being a Certain Person not to Possess a Firearm. The sentences will run concurrently.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: HAZLET MAN CHARGED WITH KILLING HIS FATHER

A Hazlet man has been arrested and criminally charged with breaking into his father’s home yesterday and attacking two relatives, killing one of them, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Thursday. Ernest K. Kotey, 43, is charged with first-degree Murder, second-degree Burglary, and second-degree Domestic Violence Strangulation in...
HAZLET, NJ
ocscanner.news

POINT PLEASANT BEACH: RIP K9 OFFICER LOKI

Ocean County Scanner News extends its deepest heartfelt condolences to the Point Pleasant Beach police department and most especially to K9 officer Loki’s handler on the loss of Loki on August 14th. Thank you K9 Officer Loki for your dedicated service. May you be resting peacefully at the rainbow bridge. EOW 8/14/2022.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ

