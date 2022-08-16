ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

news3lv.com

More skeletal remains found at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More skeletal remains have been found at the lake. Lake Mead Park Officials said that Rangers and LVMPD’s Dive Team are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains near Swim Beach. In a statement, the National Park Service says the remains were discovered at about...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Government
focushillsboro.com

2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)

According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
PENDLETON, OR
KDWN

How new Colorado River cuts will impact Las Vegas residents

WASHINGTON (AP) — People in Arizona and Nevada won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. Officials said Tuesday there will be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region. New cuts will build on last year’s reductions. They all but eliminated some central Arizona farmers’ Colorado River water supply and reduced the water share for Nevada and Mexico to a much lower extent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Lake Mead#Skeletal Remains#Metropolitan Police#National Park Service
963kklz.com

Nevada Officials Destroy Tiny Homes Meant For Las Vegas Homeless

Nevada residents are angry this week about Nevada officials demolishing a group of tiny homes that were being used Las Vegas homeless residents. As reported by KTNV in Las Vegas, the tiny homes were built on private land owned by Joseph Lankowski. Lankowski specifically bought the parcel of land to build these small residences. And he did so with the help of volunteers and an organization called New Leaf Community. This organization is able to make a tiny home in about an hour for just $600. These structures provide shelter and peace of mind for those living on the streets. While not very large, at about just 50 square feet in size, these were places people could sleep at night and lock up during the day. Giving much-needed sense of ownership and safety.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

People share frustrations with changes to Nevada ‘Classic Car’ registration meant to improve air quality

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County town hall meeting became heated Wednesday, as an upcoming change to Nevada Classic Car registration regulations was discussed among those affected.  “It makes no sense,” one classic car owner said. “You’re going after one and a half percent of people.” The passionate discussion focused on Nevada Assembly Bill […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Update: Nevada State Police reopen 215 eastbound at Decatur

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police briefly closed the eastbound lanes of IR215 eastbound at Decatur Wednesday morning for around 15 minutes to clear debris from the freeway. The closure took place around 7:30 a.m. briefly disrupting morning commuter traffic. Troopers did not indicate what kind of debris...
NEVADA STATE
Magnolia State Live

That’s a big pipe: Retired engineer suggests aqueduct from Mississippi River to Arizona could solve West’s water woes, ease Mississippi flooding

A retired engineer suggested a rather outlandish-in-scope but logical-in-approach solution to the seemingly growing floods in the central U.S. and the water woes of the West Coast – build a nearly 1,500-mile aqueduct to connect the two. Flooding along the Mississippi River basin appears to have become more frequent...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake

SUTCLIFFE, Nev. (KOLO) -9:58 P.M. UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN helicopter found the women, who are safe but have to walk about a mile before they can be picked up. ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night it is helping look for two rafters...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

