Las Vegas man finds second set of human skeletal remains at Lake Mead
For the second time a Las Vegas man, Jesus Catalan, has discovered skeletal remains in the shallow waters of Lake Mead.
I-Team: Gun found at Lake Mead near location of body found in barrel
Las Vegas Metro Police Department cold case detectives are examining a gun that was recovered at Lake Mead on Thursday.
LVMPD: Journalist finds gun at Lake Mead close to where initial body was found
Las Vegas police said that a journalist at Lake Mead on Wednesday found a firearm. Police say that it's too early to see if the gun is connected to one of the bodies found.
More skeletal remains found at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More skeletal remains have been found at the lake. Lake Mead Park Officials said that Rangers and LVMPD’s Dive Team are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains near Swim Beach. In a statement, the National Park Service says the remains were discovered at about...
Another set of skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead
Las Vegas police and Lake Mead officials are investigating the possible discovery of more skeletal remains at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)
According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
How new Colorado River cuts will impact Las Vegas residents
WASHINGTON (AP) — People in Arizona and Nevada won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. Officials said Tuesday there will be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region. New cuts will build on last year’s reductions. They all but eliminated some central Arizona farmers’ Colorado River water supply and reduced the water share for Nevada and Mexico to a much lower extent.
Lake Mead cuts coming, but Southern Nevada dodges another bullet for now
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Beginning next year, Lake Mead will enter what is called a "Level 2A shortage." What that means is Southern Nevada will be able to take less water from the reservoir that makes Las Vegas possible. Our allocation will get cut by 25,000 acre-feet -- more...
Nevada remains a leader in water conservation but faces more cuts
Despite another cut to our state’s water allocation, Nevada remains a leader in water conservation efforts. But with no end to the drought in sight, the SNWA says your help to save water is vital
New Nevada residents must still visit DMV for some services as the agency works to go online
City of Las Vegas could approve demolition of Siegfried and Roy’s home near Rancho, Rainbow. On Wednesday City of Las Vegas council members voted five to one in favor to go forward with demolishing Siegfried and Roy’s estate – located on the east side of Rainbow Boulevard near Rancho Drive 12 acres will be used to create a multi-unit development.
Death Valley National Park set to reopen Saturday after floodwaters caused major damage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Many of Death Valley National Park’s most popular destinations will reopen Saturday morning, according to the National Park Service. An August 5 storm unleashed historic flooding throughout the park. Crews have spent two weeks clearing roadways to open up major routes in the park.
Nevada Officials Destroy Tiny Homes Meant For Las Vegas Homeless
Nevada residents are angry this week about Nevada officials demolishing a group of tiny homes that were being used Las Vegas homeless residents. As reported by KTNV in Las Vegas, the tiny homes were built on private land owned by Joseph Lankowski. Lankowski specifically bought the parcel of land to build these small residences. And he did so with the help of volunteers and an organization called New Leaf Community. This organization is able to make a tiny home in about an hour for just $600. These structures provide shelter and peace of mind for those living on the streets. While not very large, at about just 50 square feet in size, these were places people could sleep at night and lock up during the day. Giving much-needed sense of ownership and safety.
People share frustrations with changes to Nevada ‘Classic Car’ registration meant to improve air quality
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County town hall meeting became heated Wednesday, as an upcoming change to Nevada Classic Car registration regulations was discussed among those affected. “It makes no sense,” one classic car owner said. “You’re going after one and a half percent of people.” The passionate discussion focused on Nevada Assembly Bill […]
Update: Nevada State Police reopen 215 eastbound at Decatur
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police briefly closed the eastbound lanes of IR215 eastbound at Decatur Wednesday morning for around 15 minutes to clear debris from the freeway. The closure took place around 7:30 a.m. briefly disrupting morning commuter traffic. Troopers did not indicate what kind of debris...
That’s a big pipe: Retired engineer suggests aqueduct from Mississippi River to Arizona could solve West’s water woes, ease Mississippi flooding
A retired engineer suggested a rather outlandish-in-scope but logical-in-approach solution to the seemingly growing floods in the central U.S. and the water woes of the West Coast – build a nearly 1,500-mile aqueduct to connect the two. Flooding along the Mississippi River basin appears to have become more frequent...
With water cuts on the way in the West, what will happen in Las Vegas?
States that use the Colorado River were told they had to cut their water use by 15 to 20%. They had two months to come up with that plan. On Tuesday, we found out they didn’t do that. Only two states will face cuts —Nevada, 8% and Arizona 21%....
Top water users in the Las Vegas metro area revealed
13 Investigates obtained lists from water providers showing which businesses and residential properties consume the most water
Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake
SUTCLIFFE, Nev. (KOLO) -9:58 P.M. UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN helicopter found the women, who are safe but have to walk about a mile before they can be picked up. ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night it is helping look for two rafters...
Arizona Firefighters Find Backpack Belonging to Idaho man Missing for Eight Years
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of a missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford was 36 when he went missing...
Before & after: Flash floods occurring all across southern Utah
Thunderstorms in recent days across southern Utah caused streams to overflow in locations hundreds of miles apart.
