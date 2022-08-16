Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Great outdoor seating at this popular Geneva RestaurantChicago Food KingGeneva, IL
30 Years Ago, A Man May Have Been Killed Over A Sports TeamJeffery MacSan Jose, CA
Fun For Less in Chicago: The Air and Water ShowLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Department of Education Cancels Nearly $4 Billion in Student LoansTechnology Journal
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Republican Darren Bailey tries to unify party, says Pritzker is out of touch
CHICAGO — State Sen. Darren Bailey won the GOP nomination with the help of grassroots activists, and now he’s hard at work uniting Republicans. Bailey attended the Republican State Central Committee County Chairs meeting Thursday afternoon. Facing self-financing billionaire Gov. JB Pritzker, Bailey needs to fill up his campaign coffers. Overnight, he held a unity fundraiser […]
JB Pritzker agrees to Nexstar-hosted Illinois governor debates
CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has agreed to attend two exclusive prime-time debates hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. in October — and one of them will be held at WGN. Republican nominee Darren Bailey has not yet confirmed he will participate. The first “Your Local Election Headquarters: Illinois Governor Debate” will take place on […]
City Approves SROs | First Day of D204 | Old Naperville Day
At Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting, the council voted unanimously to adopt the resolution for school resource officers appointed by the City of Naperville to serve in District 203 and 204. School Resource Officers, or SROs, are police officers in elementary, middle and high schools who will develop the best safety procedures for potential threats while conducting drills with staff and students. The resolution is effective immediately in both districts.
High-Powered Rifles Sales Ban | SAFE-T Act Resolution | First Day For D203
Naperville City Council voted 8-1 last night to pass an ordinance banning the sale of most high-powered rifles within the city.The decision came this morning at 1:20 a.m. after four hours of public comment on the topic and another hour of deliberation from the council. The ordinance prohibits the sale of certain high-powered rifles as well as their corresponding high-capacity magazines by licensed sellers. However, sales of those products to federal, state or local law enforcement as well as members of the U.S. military are permitted. Councilman Paul Hinterlong was the lone “no” vote, saying the ordinance opened the city up to potential lawsuits challenging its legality. But the majority of council thought setting a precedent on the matter was worth the risk. The ordinance takes effect on January 1, 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
After Naperville bans assault-style weapons, another suburb considers similar action
NAPERVILLE (CBS) – The sale of assault-style weapons will soon be banned in Naperville.The Naperville City Council passed a strict new gun control ordinance in a late night vote on Tuesday following hours of debate. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas took a closer look at what it means and whether it will have a ripple effect in other suburbs.Come Jan. 1, 2023, the just-passed ordinance will ban the sale of AR-15s and similar rifles like the ones sold at Range USA gun stores.It's an idea that frustrates customers like Jimmy Horvath who was at the Naperville location."I think the whole idea on...
wgnradio.com
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective 06/16/22: Richard Irvin giving away 800,000 dollars
There are strange things happening in Illinois politics. Walter Jacobson shares that the current Mayor of Aurora, Richard Irvin, gave away 800,000 dollars of his own campaign money to help support other local republicans running for office. But, why and why now? Walter gives his perspective.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area sisters face prison time for participating in Capitol riot
CHICAGO - Two sisters from Illinois have pleaded guilty to joining the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal authorities say they were alerted to the pair after someone shared photos that had been texted to their spouse. Trudy Castle is from Chicago, and Kimberley DiFrancesco is from Elmhurst.
Chicago Suburb Considering Ban on Assault Rifles, Vote Expected Over Night
The Naperville City Council is mulling a proposal to prohibit the commercial sale of assault rifles and large capacity magazines within city limits. Prior to the vote on Tuesday night, more than 130 people on both sides of the issue filled City Hall for the passionate hearing. Dozens of residents...
RELATED PEOPLE
New Principal At Ranch View Welcomes First Day
As kids lined up on the blacktop on Wednesday to start the school year at District 203’s Ranch View Elementary, a new face greeted them. “I’m just excited to be a part of the Ranch View school community”. Erin Casey has taken over as the new principal at...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
LTHS agrees to pay family $158,500 after April attack
Lyons Township High School has agreed to pay up to $158,500 to the family of a girl who was injured by another female student during a reported racially motivated attack in a South Campus hallway in April. The District 204 Board of Education voted 6 to 1 on Aug. 15...
3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, the service is great and the atmosphere is even better. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out. Here are the three steakhouses in Illinois that have excellent online reviews and are considered to be a foodie's paradise.
Naperville City Council Passes Ban on Commercial Sales of Assault Rifles
Just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning -- after several hours of passionate discussion -- the Naperville City Council on an 8-1 margin passed an ordinance to ban the commercial sale of assault rifles and large capacity magazines within its city limits. Residents and business owners crowded the western suburb's City...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois
ILLINOIS — The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff’s Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed the recent firearm enforcement at a Thursday morning press conference. […]
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Ald. Roderick Sawyer has a plan to get Chicago back on track
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/16/2022): On this edition, John Kass & Jeff Carlin catch up with Chicago Alderman Roderick Sawyer (6th – parts of Chatham, Englewood, and West Englewood) to discuss his father’s legacy fulfilling late Mayor Harold Washington’s goals and what he hopes to achieve if he is elected to be the next mayor of Chicago. Plus, Kasso explains why Ald. Sawyer has a $20 bill with John’s signature on it. (Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com)
wmay.com
Before more gun control considered, lawmaker wants FOID card fixed
(The Center Square) – Before moving to ban certain types of weapons and gun parts in Illinois, some at the statehouse say gaps in the state’s Firearm Owner’s ID card need to be closed. During a committee hearing Wednesday, state lawmakers grilled the Illinois State Police over...
Inside Indiana Business
Riverfront district approved for St. John
The St. John Town Council has given the green light to create a new riverfront district. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the move will allow the Lake County town to obtain additional liquor licenses. Councilor Mike Aurelio says the town is currently out of liquor licenses,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
positivelynaperville.com
Not everything is guaranteed to be true or accurate that is carved in stone
“Carved in stone” means that something is permanent or not able to be changed. However, in the case of Joseph Naper’s grave marker, this definition does not apply. About 15 years ago, when I was in the earliest stage of researching the members of Euclid Lodge No. 65, I traveled to the Warrenville Public Library to see what I could find about Hiram E. Leonard, a Warrenville merchant and one of the earliest members of the Lodge.
WSPY NEWS
Smoking and walking addressed by Sandwich City Council
City employees could face changes in their use of tobacco while working after the Sandwich City Council made recommendations Monday night. Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham made these points during the committee of the whole meeting, with council voting action possibly next week. Chewing tobacco, and vaping would be included in...
Illinois’ Most Expensive Homes Can Be Found In These Suburbs
So let's say that the current economic climate has no hold over you, and you're looking to spend some serious money rather than doing everything you can to stretch what you have (like so many of us are doing). You've decided to drop big-time cash on a house. You're not...
evanstonroundtable.com
There is a message attached to ‘Attached’
Attached is a sculpture leased by the City of Evanston via the Arts Council. Its site, in Burnham Shores Park (along the lakefront between Hamilton Street and Burnham Place), was the choice of Jennifer Lasik, then-Cultural Arts Coordinator of the City of Evanston. Sculpted by Evanstonian Janet Austin, it is...
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
Naperville, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
795K+
Views
ABOUT
Local television coverage of the people, places and perspectives that matter to Naperville area residents!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1