Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
This tiny floating home is a restored boat originally built for the Expo’86 in Canada
Nestled in the Sailor’s Cove marina in British Columbia is a beautiful tiny floating cottage, that was once upon a time, a boat! Originally, one of the twenty-five boats built in Victoria for the Expo’86, Pax had fallen into disrepair and was lovingly brought to life by Jason and Cayley. They purchased the ship for under $6000 and transformed it over the course of a year and a half. Jason is a professional boat builder, whereas Cayley is a professional carpenter – they truly were the ones for the job!
A narrow house in Washington, DC, is on the market for the first time since 1985, for $3.5 million. The architect turned the original home on the lot into its basement — check it out.
The architect Djahanguir Darvish designed and built a narrow house in Washington, DC, for his family. He's now listing the home for $3.5 million.
I’m an interiors expert – 11 hacks to make your home look expensive on a budget
YOU may think that you’ll have to spend a small fortune to turn your house into your dream home - but that may not actually be the case. A number of interior experts spoke to Homes & Gardens and revealed some of their top tips to make your home look expensive, all without breaking the bank.
A $34 Million Connecticut Mega-Mansion With a 30-Car Garage Just Hit the Market
Click here to read the full article. Connecticut may be the Land of Steady Habits, but it’s also the country of luxury proclivities. Witness a newly listed Greenwich mega-mansion: Positioned on a lush 19-acre lot, the jaw-dropping abode spans 17,878 square feet and features 10 bedrooms and 14.5 baths. Even more impressively, it has a lower-level garage with the capacity to house up to a whopping 30 cars—a coveted feature for serious collectors, especially in a state that buys as many luxury cars as Connecticut. Tucked behind stately gates, the prominent dwelling was custom built in 2009 and has been listed by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best Hardwood Flooring Installation Companies of 2022
There has been a gradual shift over the last decade or two from carpeted flooring to hardwood flooring as the most popular option for homes. The main reason for this shift is that hardwood is simply easier to maintain for a longer period, so homeowners can enjoy the look and feel of the floors for years to come before having to think about repairs or updates. Hardwood flooring is also available in diverse styles, colors, and textures, providing customers with various options to suit their preferences. Although it’s possible for DIYers to tackle hardwood flooring projects to save on installation costs, it’s always better (and safer) to leave any work pertaining to the home’s semipermanent infrastructure to a professional installation company. Homeowners will want to consider this list of the best hardwood flooring installation companies and take some time to learn more about what to look for in a professional installation service to find the right option for their home.
mansionglobal.com
Southampton, New York, Home With 4,492 Square Feet and Seven Bedrooms Asks $5.6 Million
This stunning home in Southampton, New York, has 4,492 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Deborah Srb. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Introducing one of 2 final custom-crafted residences to be offered at The Preserve, Sag Harbor's newest luxury home community located directly across from Mill Creek Marina and just 3 miles from the historic downtown district. A first-floor junior primary suite is perfect for guests, and has a cathedral ceiling, walk-in closet, and en-suite bath with a double vanity and walk-in shower. ft of living space, this exceptional home offers 7 bedrooms and 8 baths - 5 en-suite, 1 full and 2 half-baths - including a fully finished lower level with walk-out access to the beautifully landscaped .76-acre property that backs up to 10+ acres of Town of Southampton open space. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. The outdoor entertaining complex is extraordinary, featuring a heated in-ground Gunite saltwater pool with a whirlpool spa and sunbathing water deck surrounded by 700 sq. The hallmark of this property is an expansive, L-shaped layout that offers multiple entertaining areas, cathedral ceilings, and easy access to the covered bluestone dining patio and outdoor amenities.
This New Luxury Superyacht Features an On-Board Waterfall
You'd think that it doesn't get much more opulent than the already multi-million dollar vessels that are superyachts. Emblematic of status and wealth, the buoyant mansions are in a league of their own. But a new concept for a $110 million diamond-inspired superyacht proves that we're only bobbing at the surface of what floating luxury can look like.
mansionglobal.com
Northport, New York, Home With 1,780 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $3.95 Million
This exceptional home located in Northport, New York, features 1,780 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Debra Russell. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Stunning Millwork Throughout.. Second Floor Is Home To A Luxurious Primary Suite W/ Gas Fireplace, Balcony With Unobstructed Views Of The Sound, Spa Like Primary Bath With Soaking Tub, Large Shower & Radiant Heat. Custom Built Colonial In 2012 This Impeccable Home Has Stunning Water Views From Almost Every Room, Spacious Custom Chef's Gourmet Eat In Kitchen With Radiant Heated Floors Opens To Inviting Family Room W/ Fireplace, Formal Living Room & Formal Dining Room W/ Oversized Butlers Pantry. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. In Ground Heated Vinyl (2014/2015) Salt Water Pool , Covered Patio W/ Stone Wood Burning Fireplace & Outdoor Kitchen Are Perfect For Entertaining Al Fresco!. Many Amenities Include Gas Heat, Radiant Heat Tile Floors, Security System, Sonos System Inside & Outside, New Gas Heater, New Hot Water Heater, 40 Year Roof, Three Car Garage & So Much More.
What Size Should Each Room In Your House Be?
The home buying or home building process can be overwhelming, but something to think about is square footage. Here is what size each room should be.
People
See Inside Sienna Miller's Cozy English Cottage After Major Renovations: 'It's Heaven'
Sienna Miller is sharing an inside look into her traditional English cottage with a contemporary twist. The actress, 40, invited Architectural Digest to tour her 16th-century "hobbit-y house" located in Buckinghamshire, England – just 45 minutes outside of London. Surrounded by magical meadows, the thatched-roof house is the perfect secluded getaway.
domino
The Choppy Layout Stayed the Same, But This 150-Year-Old Home Is Stuffy No More
Used solely for parties by its previous owners, the 150-year-old home‘s floors were sticky and the bushes overgrown—but that was the least of Emma Beryl’s problems. “I couldn’t stop thinking about how I needed to salvage all of the original character,” the interior designer says. Having commuted through the New Orleans neighborhood on her way to class in college, Beryl was deeply familiar with the soul of these historic properties. “It’s been my dream to either own one or decorate one since I graduated,” she admits, although a young family moving from New York snagged this place. But before the stained-glass windows could be polished, Beryl had to figure out how to work with the stunning yet stuffy architecture.
Before and After: An All-Beige Bathroom Goes Dramatic with a $6,000 Black-and-White Redo
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Comments / 0