Bombshell New Evidence Emerges in Oklahoma Murder Case Amid Fears Innocent Man May Be Executed
With his execution just six weeks away, Richard Glossip’s murder conviction has been called into question by the emergence of explosive new evidence. Glossip was sentenced to die at his second capital trial in 2004 over the brutal killing of Barry Van Treese. Although Glossip didn’t carry out the lethal bludgeoning, the self-confessed man who did, Justin Sneed, claimed Glossip had instructed him to commit the crime for a $10,000 payment. Sneed was given life without parole while Glossip—whose conviction was based on Sneed’s testimony—was sentenced to death. Now a handwritten letter written by Sneed to his defense lawyer in 2007 has rocked the case. “There are a lot of things right now that are eating at me,” Sneed told his attorney in the letter, adding: “Somethings I need to clean up.” Oklahoma lawmakers are now asking the state’s attorney general to hold a special hearing to examine the new evidence, fearing that a failure to do so could send an innocent man to his death. Read it at The Guardian
Georgia governor asks judge to quash subpoena for him to appear before grand jury
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp asked a judge on Wednesday to throw out a subpoena from the Fulton County district attorney requiring the Republican governor to appear before the grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.
Inmate kills guard at Oklahoma private prison, officials say
An Oklahoma guard was killed by a prison inmate on Sunday, authorities said. The corrections officer died from injuries sustained during an unprovoked attack by an inmate at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) told The Independent in a statement. The suspect, who has been placed in isolation, was returning to a housing area with other inmates from recreation time at the time of the incident, local news station KOCO first reported. Medical staff at the facility provided first aid measures but the officer succumbed to his injuries, ODOC said. The officer’s identity...
Alabama prison officials block reporter from execution because her skirt was too short
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Liberal pundit Leigh McGowan, who hosts the program "Politics Girl" on YouTube, has argued that the "policing of women" — including what they're wearing — has been on the rise since the U.S. Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade. And McGowan isn't the only one who is concerned about this type of "policing" in 2022. The Alabama Media Group and others are complaining about the treatment that AL.com reporter Ivana Hrynkiw was subjected to on Thursday, July 28 when she covered an execution at an Alabama prison.
Brutal details emerge in 3-hour execution of killer whose death sentence became ‘longest lethal injection in US history’
A DEATH row inmate endured "three hours of pain" during the longest lethal injection process in US history, a report by a human rights organization claims. Joe Nathan James Jr, 50, was convicted of the 1994 murder of his ex-girlfriend whose family spoke out against his death sentence. James' execution...
Convicted US Capitol rioter's son says he 'absolutely' agrees with father's sentence
The son of Guy Reffitt, the first US Capitol riot defendant to go to trial rather than take a plea agreement, said his father "absolutely" deserves the 87-month prison sentence that was handed down Monday.
Pregnant woman in Louisiana forced to choose between carrying a fetus that lacks a skull or travel out of state
A woman who learned her fetus lacks a skull and a pregnant teen with no parents find themselves trapped in a maze of state abortion regulations in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision earlier this summer.
MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions
MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did
It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
State Judge Blocks Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis From Investigating State Senator Burt Jones
A Georgia judge blocked Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, from investigating state Sen. Burt Jones (R) Monday as part of an investigation into former president Donald Trump. Willis has been investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. President Joe Biden was...
Heavily armed pastor presses Beto O'Rourke on abortion and "great men" who are "the product of rape"
Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke Attends Rally For Reproductive Freedom On June 26, 2022 In Austin, Texas (Sergio Flores/Getty Images) A Texas man who identified himself as a preacher, armed with a semiautomatic assault rifle and pistol, confronted gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke during a Saturday campaign event and demanded that the Democrat answer whether he "believed in a woman's right to choose," claiming that there are "great" men who are the "product of rape."
Alabama executed a death row inmate despite pleas from the victim's family not to
Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr. was executed Thursday night for the 1994 murder of Faith Hall Smith, the state's top attorney said, despite pleas from the victim's family not to do so.
Alabama inmate executed against wishes of victim’s family took three hours to die in record delay
Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr, who was convicted for murdering his former girlfriend in 1994 and executed last month, suffered a prolonged death during his capital punishment, marking a record delay in lethal injection. Authorities at Alabama’s prison system said that the procedure to execute James took longer because the execution team handling his punishment took time to establish an intravenous access to administer multidrug cocktails.The execution team allegedly attempted to insert IV catheters into both his hands, right above the knuckles, which caused his skin to turn violet due to bruising, reported The Atlantic.James did not open...
50 Cent Reacts To Proposed Abortion Bill Requiring Men To Pay For Unborn Children
A new bill requiring the fathers of unborn children to pay child support from the moment of conception has a large segment of the nation up in arms. Various public figures have weighed in on the legislation proposed by America’s Republican Party. One entertainer who has appeared to take issue with the bill, dubbed the Unborn Child Support Act, is 50 Cent.
abovethelaw.com
Bullying Judge Gets Suspended
Arkansas judge Don Bourne was accused of “bullying, angry demeanor and impolite behavior” in complaints received by the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission. As a result, Bourne has been suspended by the Arkansas Supreme Court without pay for 90 days, with 75 days held in abeyance for one year if he satisfies remedial conditions.
Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Fast Facts
View CNN's Fast Facts about the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) to learn more about this sect of the Mormon Church.
Woman who threatened to shoot Pelosi during Jan. 6 attack sentenced to 60 days
July 21 (UPI) -- A woman who said she broke into the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack and searched the building for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with intent to shoot her "in the friggin' brain" was sentenced Thursday by a district judge to 60 days' imprisonment. The Justice...
Washington Examiner
Transgender prisoner who impregnated two inmates moved to different facility
A transgender inmate has been transferred after impregnating two female inmates at the only women's prison in New Jersey . Demi Minor, a biological male who identifies as a trans woman, was sent to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility, a state prison with a population of all men except for three transgender inmates between the ages of 18 and 30, and was transferred to a vulnerable housing unit, according to NBC.
Death Penalty Fast Facts
Read CNN's Death Penalty Fast Facts to learn more about capital punishment in the United States.
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
