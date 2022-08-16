Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DoorDash Customer Received Drugs Inside Chipotle BagBriana BelcherColumbus, OH
How These Threatening Letters Terrorized A Small TownJeffery MacCircleville, OH
Football: ‘Mr. Captain’: Friday battles back from ACL injury, earns captain role in 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Johnson gels with new defensive coaches, says retirement ‘way away’The LanternColumbus, OH
8/17 What’s Up: Columbus Food Truck Festival, concerts lead last week of summerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Accused Columbus shooter arrested for killing 25-year-old woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of killing a 25-year-old woman on the city’s north side was arrested Thursday, police said. Joseph Mendoza, 37, is accused of fatally shooting Mirracclle Anderson Morris, who police found unresponsive on the evening of Aug. 10, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Medical crews pronounced Morris […]
Teen in foster care linked to stolen car, fatal crash; foster parent who reported stolen Mercedes no longer fostering
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ten months after a crash killed a woman who was struck nearly head-on by a stolen car driven by an unlicensed teen in foster care, the Columbus Division of Police has forwarded its work to the juvenile prosecutor’s office. The foster parent who reported the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
VIDEO: Details emerge that Chillicothe’s meter maid beat victim unconscious, pistol whipping her 7 times
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police have released additional information about the city’s top meter maid who was arrested after he allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend unconscious. Gerald Logan, 55, was arrested for domestic violence last week after the mother of his child reported to police she had been hospitalized from a beating at the hands of Logan.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Circleville mother sentenced for son's overdose death
A Circleville mother plead guilty in the death of her 20-month-old son. The boy's father will be back in court for a plea hearing next week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe woman threatens to kill local judge
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman found herself in hot water after allegedly threatening to kill a local judge. According to a report obtained by the Guardian, dispatchers received a call from a woman who stated that another female subject was demanding to see Judge Jeff Benson. Benson presides over the Probate and Juvenile Division of the Ross County Court of Common Pleas.
Area where Emily Noble’s body was found was never searched, testimony reveals
DELAWARE, Ohio — On the day the Westerville Division of Police announced Emily Noble’s remains had been found, Chief Charles Chandler told reporters the area where her body was found had been searched three times. On Thursday, testimony revealed that area had never been searched by law enforcement....
Dozens of officers escort slain Kirkersville police chief’s daughter to first day of school
PATASKALA, Ohio — It’s Lilly Disario’s first day of school. He should be here. To help his 5-year-old fix her hair, put her shoes on the right feet and make sure her bookbag fits just right. He should be taking pictures with the rest of the family...
Less than 2 months jail time for final frat members sentenced after Stone Foltz death
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WCMH) – Two former members of a fraternity at Bowling Green State University are being sentenced Wednesday for their involvement in the 2021 hazing death of Stone Foltz. A Wood County jury convicted Troy Henricksen, 24, of Grove City, and Jacob Krinn, 21, of Delaware, on multiple charges each of hazing and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pickaway Co. mother sentenced to prison in overdose death of toddler
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Pickaway County mother will spend the next two decades behind bars in connection with the overdose death of her 20-month-old child. Brianna Roush, 27, was indicted back in January after her child ingested the deadly synthetic drug fentanyl. Roush and Nicholas Lee, 25, admitted...
wchstv.com
Athens County Sheriff's Office trying to locate young woman who may have left the area
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in finding a young woman who may have fled to Columbus. Emma Hoover, 18, was last seen entering a black car of an unknown make or model on Radford Road, according to a news release Thursday from the sheriff’s office.
Man charged for second 1990’s cold case murder, making first court appearance
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A man charged last week in a 30-year-old cold case murder in Franklin County has now been charged in an additional 26-year-old cold case murder in Licking County. NBC4 learned that Robert Edwards, 67, has now been officially charged for the murder of Michelle Dawson-Pass, whose body was found on Nov […]
myfox28columbus.com
92 people arrested, 58 vehicles impounded in 5th 'Operation Unity'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police conducted its fifth Operation Unity Wednesday, leading to the arrests of 92 people. Operation Unity is a collaboration of law enforcement and social services working together in specific neighborhoods in response to recent violent crime. Focusing on Franklinton and the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
92 people arrested in Franklinton, Hilltop during 5th Operation Unity
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to crack down on crime, the Columbus Division of Police completed the fifth Operation Unity collaboration focusing their patrol operations in the Franklinton and Hilltop neighborhoods. Police describe Operation Unity as a collaborative effort aimed at removing violent offenders, weapons and narcotics from...
OVI crash hospitalizes Ohio highway trooper, sees man arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
Sister, officer testify in Delaware County murder trial
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — In Delaware County, Wednesday marked the first day of testimony in the murder trial of Matheau Moore, accused of killing his wife Emily Noble in May 2020. The day began with an hour of opening statements from both the prosecution and defense, and then immediately moved into testimony from law enforcement and […]
WSAZ
Teen driver dies after losing control of truck, hitting tree
ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County lost his life during a crash on Thursday morning on State Route 93. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver, identified as Ethan Cole Fout, 19, of McArthur, Ohio, crashed around 5:45 a.m. Highway Patrol reports Fout drove off...
Vinton County, Ohio man killed in Hocking County crash
HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County was killed in a vehicle crash in Hocking County, Ohio early this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 on State Route 93 near milepost 1 in Washington Township. Troopers say the victim, identified […]
UPDATE: Woman killed in Scioto County crash identified
UPDATE: (1:38 P.M. Aug. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the name of a woman killed in a Scioto County Crash this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Linda L. Murphy, 67, of Wheelersburg, Ohio died as a result of the crash that happened on State Route 823 near […]
Court: Columbus banks stabbing suspect won’t stand trial
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man arrested earlier this year for allegedly stabbing a teller at a north Columbus bank won’t stand trial any time soon. Danilo Nangkeang Nkematiah, 18, was ruled not competent to stand trial and will be sent for treatment at Twin Valley Behavioral Health for at least one year. According to […]
sunny95.com
Gang member sentenced in home invasion murders
COLUMBUS – A 23-year-old man was sentenced to more than 70 years in prison for a crime he committed when he was still a teenage gang member. A Franklin County jury convicted Mario Wade, of Columbus, in the 2018 murders of Keith Williams III and Marlazia Jones-Mattox during a home invasion on the West Side while Wade was a member of the Hilltop Hot Boys, Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack said.
Comments / 0