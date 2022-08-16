ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Federal appeals court says Americans with Disabilities Act protections cover 'gender dysphoria,' handing a win to trans people

By Devan Cole
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Davie Martineau
2d ago

If that's the case and gender dysphoria is an ailment of the mind, shouldn't we treat the mind rather then trying to alter the body?

Nicki LaChappell
1d ago

so Republicans call it a mental illness, which it is. We are attacked relentlessly. But the government classifies it as a mental illness in order to hand out money from our taxes to those with this mental illness and they are heros? Interesting. Sounds very liberal 🤔

Politics su*k
2d ago

So basically what the court is saying is that they're mentally ill and need help, because that's what you do when you have mental health problems, get help. Most people don't care what you do to yourself, the problem is that society shouldn't be bending a knee to people who are not mentally capable of living outside a life of fantasy.

Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
People

Gender Dysphoria in Transgender Kids Is Not Caused by 'Social Contagion,' Study Finds

A new study discredits nationwide legislative efforts to deprive transgender children of gender-affirming care. Researchers from the Fenway Institute disproved the theory of "rapid-onset gender dysphoria" (RODG) and determined that "social contagion" does not influence gender identity in the largest study of its kind, published earlier this month in Pediatrics journal.
SOCIETY
Fox News

Pediatrician group slams its own members over transgender teen puberty blocker criticism: 'Disinformation'

Messages reportedly leaked from the American Academy of Pediatrics purportedly show physicians expressing outrage over the organization's stance on puberty-blocking drugs being used on transgender teens. The Daily Mail reported this week on alleged leaked messages of doctors disagreeing with the American Academy of Pediatrics on whether to recommend potentially...
HEALTH
NBC News

LGBTQ groups denounce Florida plan to limit transgender care

LGBTQ and health groups have denounced a new rule by Florida health officials set to take effect later this month to restrict Medicaid insurance coverage for gender dysphoria treatments for transgender people. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration filed the new rule this month, and it is set to...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college

The furious mother of a transgender student is suing an all-girls school for denying her child a place because she was 'born a male'. Single mother of four Emma Jensen said she was excited for her two children Rylee, 13, and Harley, 12, to attend private Brisbane school Carinity Education Southside after seeing photos of their relatives in the school's foyer.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

‘What about my life?’: Girl, 12, makes impassioned speech in defense of abortion in front of West Virginia legislature saying ‘if a man does unspeakable things to me am I to birth another child?’

A 12-year-old gave a speech at the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday in opposition to new legislature outlawing abortion in the state. She spoke as The House passed a bill to ban abortion in the state, where it is currently legal up up to 20 weeks post-fertilization, allowing for limited exemptions for medical emergencies and complications but not for rape or incest.
SOCIETY
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations

Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
INDIANA STATE
Maya Devi

He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"

An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.
Fox News

Minnesota residents furious over 'anti-racist' layoff plan for White teachers: 'It's un-American'

Some Minnesota residents are furious over a school district's new "anti-racist" layoff policy, prompting one parent to call it "repugnant." "You think about the discrimination that we've faced in this country back in the fifties and sixties. It was wrong then. It's wrong now," former Republican Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls told "Fox & Friends."
MINNESOTA STATE
