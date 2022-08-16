Read full article on original website
Related
brookingsradio.com
Six COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota update; active cases fall
Six COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — The statewide total is now 2979. Active cases in Brookings County increase by eleven to 145. Forty-seven new cases reported since August 10th, the total is 8,687. Recovered cases are at 8,484. There have been 58 deaths reported in Brookings County. The County is in the “high” community spread category.
grantcountyreview.com
HuntSAFE Course Registration Opens
Registration is now open for the HuntSAFE Course to be offered in Milbank by the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks. The classroom work will be Monday and Tuesday, August 22-23, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the School House Suites located at 307 South 5th Street in Milbank. Hands-on instruction will be Thursday, August 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Whetstone Sportsman’s Conservation Club trap range at 14572 477th Avenue in rural Milbank.
gowatertown.net
Another section of Highway 212 in Watertown opening today!
WATERTOWN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says Highway 212 in Watertown will open to thru traffic from Highway 81 to 11th Street East today (Thursday). Work on phase two, between 11th Street and 19th Street East will continue with remaining work on the south side of Highway 212.
gowatertown.net
City Hall project in Watertown in question after remodeling bid blows past budget estimate (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Plans to remodel the former Wells Fargo Bank building on North Maple in downtown Watertown into a new City Hall have been put on hold, for the time being at least, as the city tries to find a way to get it done within budget. On Monday night,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kelo.com
Brookings Meth Dealer convicted
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Brookings has always been a safe community. Today, a Brookings County jury returned a guilty verdict on all six charges against Todd Stevens. Several sources had identified Mr. Stevens as a methamphetamine distributor in the Brookings area, specifically exchanging meth for cash from his home, which is within 1000 feet of the Mickelson Middle School.
grantcountyreview.com
Milbank Boy Scouts to Host Annual Kick Off
The Milbank Area Scouts BSA (Boy Scouts of America) will host their annual kick-off and registration night on Tuesday, August 23, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hurley Park in Milbank. There is no cost to attend this event. Cub Scouts are for youth Kindergarten through middle of fifth grade.
grantcountyreview.com
Searchers Bible Study To Resume
The Searchers Bible study will resume Wednesday, September, 7, at Living Word Lutheran Church in Milbank. The group meets weekly on Wednesday mornings from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Searchers is a non-denominational, non-political group that welcomes men and women who wish to get better acquainted with the basic truths in Holy Scripture.
KELOLAND TV
Nearly 2 dozen neglected animals taken from Roberts County home
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-three animals are on their way to new homes after they were taken from a Roberts County home last week. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was issued after the residence was suspected of subjecting animals to cruel conditions. Officials...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kelo.com
Sheriff’s office seizes “neglected and suffering” animals in Roberts County
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO.com) — Twenty-three animals were seized by the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office and have been relocated. The office executed a search warrant on Friday and said they found neglected and suffering animals at the residence. Some of the dogs were said to be 20-30 pounds underweight and left baking in the sun on a hot afternoon with no access to water. Deputies seized 8 dogs, 7 cats, 3 kittens, 3 sugar gliders, and 2 rabbits. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says all animals are being treated for their injuries and various health concerns and are being relocated to safe and loving homes.
sdpb.org
Concerns persist over law limiting public access to lakes
A state law allowing landowners to privatize access to sections of public lakes continues to cause confusion in northeastern South Dakota. Ryan Roehr has been fishing in the Webster area all his life. He’s also a board member for the South Dakota Wildlife Federation. Roehr said the state has...
Comments / 0